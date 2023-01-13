Read full article on original website
BBC
Harlow charity says there is nowhere to place homeless
The boss of a homeless charity said there had been an increase in demand due to "a real shortage of quality supported accommodation". Kerrie Eastman, chief executive of Streets2Homes in Harlow, Essex, said the town was in a housing crisis. Figures from charity Shelter said Harlow was the third worst...
Authorities Trap Highly Venomous Eastern Brown Snake Wreaking Havoc in Airport
For many people, catching a flight comes with its own set of anxieties and stress-filled moments. However, some folks have more to worry about when heading to the airport than others. For instance, travelers in one Australian airport were sharing a parking garage with a deadly eastern brown snake. The...
I paid $300 for 2 nights in an Airstream trailer. It was my first time sleeping in one, and I'll never do it again in a city.
Insider's reporter booked a luxury Airstream trailer on Airbnb in Austria that had a bathtub and a comfy bed, but was noisy and lacked storage hacks.
Man Sprays Homeless Woman with Water to Force Her to Move and Refuses to Apologize
A video of a man dousing a homeless woman with water in an attempt to drive her away has sparked outrage. Collier Gwin, Foster Gwin Gallery's owner in San Francisco, blasted a homeless woman with a hose after she lay outside his gallery on January 9th. Talking to the media, Gwin defended his actions saying the woman was littering the sidewalk with her belongings and acted unpredictably. He justifies himself by saying he resorted to dousing only when she turned over rubbish outside his business and didn’t leave.
Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
The "Unknown Child" of the Titanic was only identified 100 years after the ship sank
A crewman recovered the body of a 19-month-old toddler from the ocean on 21 April 1912. This was five days after the sinking of the Titanic. At the time of recovery, the sailors on board the recovery ship were shocked that they had pulled out a very young child. The child could only be identified by his physical description and what he wore.
WATCH: Terrifying Videos Emerge of Tourists Being Charged by Rhinos on Safari
A frightening video shows the terrifying moment a group of massive rhinos run after tourists at an Indian national park. The heart-pounding footage was filmed on December 30 showing the huge wild animals as they aggressively chase the vehicle driving the tourists. Things Turn Terrifying When The Aggressive Rhino Charges...
Curbed
‘We Were Killing Them With These Little Pitchforks’
There are few happy stories in the world of rat control, but the Daily News found one on East 86th, between Lexington and Second Avenues. Business owners there credited a single man with decimating a population that had grown so out of control that rats were running over feet: Matt Deodato, rat killer.
WATCH: Safari tourists chased by rhinos in bone-chilling videos at Indian parks
Two videos from Dec. 2022 in India show rhinos charging after safari tourists in an effort to defend its territory, each time sending the tourists into a wild panic.
Queensland become the last state in Australia to ban dogs from sitting in ute trays unrestrained
Dogs are now banned from travelling in ute and trailer trays unrestrained right across Australia after Queensland became the final state to introduce the law.
Python killings on the rise in Zimbabwe’s Lupane area
By Calvin Manika for Community Podium NewsThe love for python meat and traditional rituals landed Mthandazo Ncube of Gomoza village under Chief Mabhikwa in Lupane in jail. Despite enlisting the services of a renowned defence lawyer, Ncube was found guilty as the court made it clear that the python was protected by the law.Ncube, recalled the day he was called in by a friend to capture the python which had swallowed a cat.“A neighbour who had sighted the giant reptile behind his vegetable garden alerted me. It was resting after feasting on a cat. This was a perfect opportunity for...
WATCH: Mama Lynx, Two Kittens Wander Through Montana Ski Area
Known as the Ghost Cats of the North, Canadian lynx are exceptionally difficult to track. Not only are there only a few hundred left in the wilds of the contiguous United States, but the medium-sized cat can tread six-foot snowpack and scale mountainous terrain with ease. For those of us...
Country diary: A golden glint in the gwynt
Itter-bright, golden towards sundown, the cold blast streams harsh across Ireland Moor. The Welsh phrase for this wind, gwynt o draed y meirwon, translates as “wind from the feet of the dead”. A score of golden plovers hurl past where I stand, surfing upon it. They’re gold-flecked, their slender outlines etched with black. Suddenly they drop to the surface of the moor – not to where the heather’s at its most dense, but to where it’s interspersed with leads of grass along which they pursue their staccato scurryings. A glint of water at the spring-line feeds into reedy flushes that join up to form a small lake in wet seasons.
Abandoned Chameleon Almost Thrown Out in Shelter's Trash Finds Forever Home
The female reptile, left in a plastic bag in an animal shelter's lobby and named Pascal by the staff, has new owners, thanks to a Facebook post.
Drunk Bear on the Run After Guzzling Rum Cocktail and Raiding Store
The Himalayan black bear returned to the village in Bhutan to drink alcohol and steal food multiple times.
Look: British care home resident attempting knitting world record
A resident at an assisted living facility in Britain is getting help from members of the community and as far away as New Zealand in her project to set a Guinness World Record for the longest knitted chain.
France 24
Library thrives in Pakistan's 'wild west' gun market town
Darra Adamkhel (Pakistan) (AFP) – When the din of Pakistan's most notorious weapons market becomes overwhelming, arms dealer Muhammad Jahanzeb slinks away from his stall, past colleagues test-firing machine guns, to read in the hush of the local library. "It's my hobby, my favourite hobby, so sometimes I sneak...
BBC
Tarr Steps: Part of ancient Somerset footbridge washes away
A section of an ancient footbridge has washed away following heavy rain. Slabs from the middle of the Tarr Steps on Exmoor, near Withypool, washed downstream during recent flooding in Somerset. The structure is an ancient "clapper bridge" over the River Barle - slabs arranged over stacks of stones without...
Look: Dog rescued from train tracks in British Columbia
Transit workers in Vancouver, British Columbia, came to the rescue of a dog that ended up on the train tracks when its leash became stuck in the closing doors.
BBC
Suffolk magnet fisherman shocked after dredging up revolver
A magnet fisherman said he was shocked to discover he had dredged up a gun dating back to the early 1900s. Brian Welburn, 43, found the US-made revolver at the bottom of the River Stour at Long Melford on the Essex/Suffolk border two weeks ago. Since then he has also...
