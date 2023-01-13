ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Harlow charity says there is nowhere to place homeless

The boss of a homeless charity said there had been an increase in demand due to "a real shortage of quality supported accommodation". Kerrie Eastman, chief executive of Streets2Homes in Harlow, Essex, said the town was in a housing crisis. Figures from charity Shelter said Harlow was the third worst...
Maya Devi

Man Sprays Homeless Woman with Water to Force Her to Move and Refuses to Apologize

A video of a man dousing a homeless woman with water in an attempt to drive her away has sparked outrage. Collier Gwin, Foster Gwin Gallery's owner in San Francisco, blasted a homeless woman with a hose after she lay outside his gallery on January 9th. Talking to the media, Gwin defended his actions saying the woman was littering the sidewalk with her belongings and acted unpredictably. He justifies himself by saying he resorted to dousing only when she turned over rubbish outside his business and didn’t leave.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tracey Folly

Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
Curbed

‘We Were Killing Them With These Little Pitchforks’

There are few happy stories in the world of rat control, but the Daily News found one on East 86th, between Lexington and Second Avenues. Business owners there credited a single man with decimating a population that had grown so out of control that rats were running over feet: Matt Deodato, rat killer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Python killings on the rise in Zimbabwe’s Lupane area

By Calvin Manika for Community Podium NewsThe love for python meat and traditional rituals landed Mthandazo Ncube of Gomoza village under Chief Mabhikwa in Lupane in jail. Despite enlisting the services of a renowned defence lawyer, Ncube was found guilty as the court made it clear that the python was protected by the law.Ncube, recalled the day he was called in by a friend to capture the python which had swallowed a cat.“A neighbour who had sighted the giant reptile behind his vegetable garden alerted me. It was resting after feasting on a cat. This was a perfect opportunity for...
The Guardian

Country diary: A golden glint in the gwynt

Itter-bright, golden towards sundown, the cold blast streams harsh across Ireland Moor. The Welsh phrase for this wind, gwynt o draed y meirwon, translates as “wind from the feet of the dead”. A score of golden plovers hurl past where I stand, surfing upon it. They’re gold-flecked, their slender outlines etched with black. Suddenly they drop to the surface of the moor – not to where the heather’s at its most dense, but to where it’s interspersed with leads of grass along which they pursue their staccato scurryings. A glint of water at the spring-line feeds into reedy flushes that join up to form a small lake in wet seasons.
France 24

Library thrives in Pakistan's 'wild west' gun market town

Darra Adamkhel (Pakistan) (AFP) – When the din of Pakistan's most notorious weapons market becomes overwhelming, arms dealer Muhammad Jahanzeb slinks away from his stall, past colleagues test-firing machine guns, to read in the hush of the local library. "It's my hobby, my favourite hobby, so sometimes I sneak...
BBC

Tarr Steps: Part of ancient Somerset footbridge washes away

A section of an ancient footbridge has washed away following heavy rain. Slabs from the middle of the Tarr Steps on Exmoor, near Withypool, washed downstream during recent flooding in Somerset. The structure is an ancient "clapper bridge" over the River Barle - slabs arranged over stacks of stones without...
BBC

Suffolk magnet fisherman shocked after dredging up revolver

A magnet fisherman said he was shocked to discover he had dredged up a gun dating back to the early 1900s. Brian Welburn, 43, found the US-made revolver at the bottom of the River Stour at Long Melford on the Essex/Suffolk border two weeks ago. Since then he has also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy