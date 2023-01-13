ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Butler’s Golden Globes tribute to Lisa Marie Presley goes viral

By Peony Hirwani
 3 days ago

A video of Austin Butler ’s Golden Globes tribute to Elvis Presley ’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley and former wife Priscilla Presley has gone viral.

This followed the news of the death of 54-year-old Lisa Marie , who was Elvis’s only daughter.

Butler won Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his portrayal of the King of Rock in Baz Luhrmann ’s biopic Elvis.

During his acceptance speech, he paid tribute to Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley , saying: “I want to thank the Presley family.

“Thank you, guys. Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, and your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

Just two days before her death, Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley were in attendance at the 80th Golden Globes in support of Butler.

The Golden Globes organisers said Lisa Marie Presley had been “a very welcome presence” at Tuesday’s (10 January) awards, in a statement which paid tribute to her as “an extremely talented singer/songwriter”.

“We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Lisa Marie Presley ,” the statement read. “May you rest in peace.”

Lisa Marie Presley died after being taken to hospital for reasons that have not yet been disclosed, her mother Priscilla said in a statement on Thursday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” the statement read. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

The news of her death came just hours after she’d been “rushed to hospital”.

Craig Little, a spokesperson for Los Angeles County Fire Department, told the Associated Press that paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home at 10.37am following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest.

TMZ reported that they performed CPR on Presley before taking her to hospital for further treatment.

Many friends, fans, and colleagues have paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley .

John Travolta was among the first to react to the news, writing on Instagram: “Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry.

“I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley.”

Beach Boys singer Brian Wilson said: “It’s hard to take when someone so young and full of life passes on.”

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan shared his condolences to the family, tweeting: “There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow.

“This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is.”

