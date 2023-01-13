ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences

The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Philly

Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain

A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Apartment Therapy

A Renter Divided a 450-Square-Foot Studio into Zones, Including a Recording Studio

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: My apartment is in an old building in Koreatown, which used to be a factory. The exposed brick and wood floors give it a cool character. I have divided the open space into zones, for relaxing, working, and sleeping. It leans minimalist.
LOS ANGELES, CA
33andfree

New Beautiful Free Camping Spots

This year was full of amazing camping...amazing free camping. All of our favorite spots this year were new to us! We even boondocked in another country. It was Canada, but still, it felt pretty amazing to be able to explore the area while camping for free. Especially since Canada is full of some of the most beautiful places on earth.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

One of Venice's oldest and largest homeless encampments cleared

The empty sidewalks along Venice's Rose Avenue and Hampton Drive are leaving city officials with a feeling of progress and acts a sign of hope that Los Angeles may eventually emerge from its homelessness crisis."It's unbelievable," said Venice resident Craig Ribeiro. "More than anything I'm happy for the people on the streets that got the help they needed."Crews power washed the newly cleared concrete along the intersection just days after 100 of the unhoused living along the stretch of sidewalk were placed into housing. The encampment raised a range of safety concerns and impacted businesses in the area. "You name it,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MotorBiscuit

5 Best Used Coupes Under $20,000

According to Autotrader, the top five used coupes under $20,000 offer distinctive features while providing plenty of bang for your buck. The post 5 Best Used Coupes Under $20,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Travel Bugs World

This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los Angeles

This weekend indulge in something fun and enjoy a staycation at this popular beach suburb in Orange County. The best thing about a staycation close to home is that you spend more time at your destination and less time getting there. This coastal suburb offers the perfect weekend getaway from Los Angeles as it's only 1.5 hour's drive from most Los Angeles suburbs. The beautiful coastal city we are talking about is Newport Beach. Keep reading to see what's so great about a staycation in this stunning Southern California coastal suburb and our picks for where to stay.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
MotorBiscuit

5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models

When shopping for your next car reliability matters. Here are the 5 most reliable used Mercedes-Benz models. The post 5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Nathalie writer

Juicy Eats: A Guide to the Best Burger Shops in Town

If you're a fan of burgers, Los Angeles has no shortage of excellent places to get your fix. From classic chains to gourmet burger joints, there's a burger shop to suit every taste and budget. In this article, we'll introduce you to some of the best burger shops in LA, so you can sink your teeth into the city's tastiest patties. Whether you're a local or a visitor, you'll find plenty of options for satisfying your burger cravings. So without further ado, here are our top five picks for the best burger shops in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Los Angeles sees record rainfall, more on expected Monday

More rain is expected Monday after the Southland saw record rainfall Saturday, leading to flooded streets and emergencies ranging from the rescue of a woman hanging onto a tree in a Laguna Hills creek to multiple cars being crushed by a fallen tree in a Woodland Hills parking lot.Downtown Los Angeles received 1.82 inches of rain Saturday, breaking the old record of 1.56 inches set in 1978. At LAX, a record 1.53 inches fell Saturday, breaking the old record of 1.51 inches, also from 1978. And 1.72 inches fell at Long Beach Airport, surpassing the 1.48 inches from 1978, according...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
fordauthority.com

1984 Ford Thunderbird With Just 16K Miles Up For Auction

Long passed over by collectors, vehicles from the 1980s and 1990s have become increasingly popular – and in some cases, more valuable – in recent years. This trend applies to the Ford Thunderbird as well, as more and more nice examples from those decades are popping up for sale and commanding solid money at auction to boot. Now, that trend continues with this 1984 Ford Thunderbird listed for sale at Bring a Trailer, which has a mere 16k original miles on the clock.
Tammy Emineth

Reasons to Consider an ADU in Los Angeles

You have probably heard about ADUs (accessory dwelling units) as a solution to the housing crisis, providing additional housing without developing new property. In addition to increasing the amount of housing available in California, ADUs can provide a long list of personal benefits to you if you are a Los Angeles homeowner.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy