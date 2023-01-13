Read full article on original website
Padres make MLB history with record signing
The San Diego Padres have made MLB history, signing international catcher Ethan Salas to a $5.6 million deal. Salas, who hails from Venezuela, has now signed the largest international contract in league history with San Diego. The Padres gave up almost all of their international spending money on Salas as...
Carlos Correa reveals true impact of Byron Buxton that greased Twins return
Carlos Correa has returned to the Minnesota Twins on a six-year, $200 million contract. This move comes after deals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants had fallen through. Reports indicated that Twins star Byron Buxton played a huge role in Correa’s return. On Friday, Correa spoke about...
Yankees’ riskiest MLB offseason move
The New York Yankees have made a number of key moves this offseason. Re-signing Aaron Judge obviously stands out. Bringing back the slugger on a 9-year, $360 million deal presents some risk. But was it the riskiest move of the Yankees’ offseason?. The Yankees are in a position where...
Dodgers fail to settle with All-Star pitcher, headed for arbitration
The Los Angeles Dodgers and 2022 All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin failed to come to terms on a contract to avoid arbitration, per Fabian Ardaya and Jack Harris. Gonsolin was the only Dodger out of 10 arbitration-eligible players who didn’t come to terms with LA. Other notable players who agreed to new contracts with the Dodgers include SP Julio Urias, SP Walker Buehler, SP Dustin May, and C Will Smith.
Carlos Correa’s promise to Francisco Lindor before Mets deal went south
Carlos Correa’s free agency saga is finally over. The superstar shortstop agreed to a six-year, $200 million contract with the Minnesota Twins after a deal with the New York Mets fell through. Many have questioned what was happening with Correa this winter. Rumors of medical concerns swirled as his...
Rangers Sign Pirates INF to Minor League Deal
The Texas Rangers announced the signing of first baseman/outfielder Yoshi Tsutsugo to a minor-league contract with an invitation to Major League Spring Training camp. The Rangers made the announcement via Twitter. Tsutsugo played 50 games with the Pirates last season, batting .171/.249/.229/.478 with two home runs and 19 RBI. Since...
Julio Urias gets $14.25 million contract to avoid arbitration with Dodgers
Pair of Dodgers top pitching prospects receiving national recognition
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ farm system has been one of the best in baseball in recent years. And that appears to be the case once again heading into 2023. MLB.com’s Sam Dykstra revealed the top 10 right-handed pitching prospects for the 2023 campaign, and Los Angeles featured two arms on the list. Bobby Miller was […] The post Pair of Dodgers top pitching prospects receiving national recognition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals’ Gold Glove winner set for major 2023 change
Tyler O’Neil was hit hard by the injury bug in 2022. The 2-time St. Louis Cardinals’ Gold Glove winner was limited to just 98 games last season. But O’Neil is reportedly focusing on implementing dynamic warm-ups and plyometrics to help limit injury risk, per Katie Woo. O’Neil commented on his change ahead of the 2023 […] The post Cardinals’ Gold Glove winner set for major 2023 change appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Unfortunate injury update revealed for New York Yankees starter
On Saturday, an unfortunate update was revealed on the status of New York Yankees starter Frankie Montas. Montas, who was acquired in a trade last season with the Oakland Athletics, didn’t fare too well unfortunately in his first season in pinstripes. Montas went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in 39.2 innings pitched. He pitched once Read more... The post Unfortunate injury update revealed for New York Yankees starter appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yankees make big splash in international free agency
The New York Yankees have made a big investment in their future, signing international free agent Brandon Mayea. The 17-year-old outfielder from Cuba signed a $4.35 million contract with the Yankees. Mayea was ranked as the ninth-best international prospect by MLB Pipeline. He trains with Jaime Ramos in the Dominican...
Dodgers Signed Julio Urías, Will Smith, Walker Buehler & More To Avoid Arbitration For 2023
Twins star Carlos Correa’s parting message to Giants, Mets after back-to-back contract fiascos
The Minnesota Twins ended Carlos Correa’s wild time on the open market on Tuesday. Correa and the Twins agreed to a six-year, $200 million contract after the star shortstop had two other deals fall through. For the first time, Correa is speaking about the situation. He discussed his experiences with the New York Mets and […] The post Twins star Carlos Correa’s parting message to Giants, Mets after back-to-back contract fiascos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jack Flaherty’s emotional Adam Wainwright message before Cardinals’ 2023 season
Jack Flaherty has dealt with no shortage of injuries in recent years. The St. Louis Cardinals’ star pitcher fought back tears when talking to the media about Adam Wainwright, stating that he wants to be a factor during Wainwright’s final MLB season, per Derrick Goold. “He’s (Wainwright) always been there for me,” Flaherty said. A […] The post Jack Flaherty’s emotional Adam Wainwright message before Cardinals’ 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dansby Swanson Posts New Instagram Photos with Wife Mallory Swanson
Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson recently posted new photos on his Instagram account with his wife Mallory Pugh Swanson. The couple showed off their wedding rings, one month after they were married.
Yankees pitchers who must step up after Frankie Montas injury news
Frankie Montas’ first full season with the New York Yankees will begin in a similar fashion to the way he ended last year: on the shelf with shoulder inflammation. The right-hander will miss the first month of the season due to the injury, and according to sources, he’s between eight and ten weeks behind in his offseason training.
Yankees’ Frankie Montas gets tough injury update for 2023
Why Carlos Correa’s Giants-Mets-Twins flip-flop is MLB’s wackiest free agent saga ever
It took awhile for us to reach this point, but Carlos Correa has finally come off the board in MLB free agency. Correa ended up re-signing with the Minnesota Twins after all, putting pen to paper on a six-year, $200 million contract that will see him be one of the highest paid players in the game, while also giving him another shot to hit free agency in the future.
Dodgers land No. 3 ranked prospect on International Signing Day
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a huge splash in the international free agent market, signing shortstop Joendry Vargas. Vargas is considered one of the top prospects in this year’s class and could become a huge difference-maker for the Dodgers in the distant future. The Dodgers signed Vargas to a $2.08 million deal, via Antonio […] The post Dodgers land No. 3 ranked prospect on International Signing Day appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers Salary Arbitration Rumors: Tony Gonsolin Filed At $3.4 Million
