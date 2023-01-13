Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thechampaignroom.com
No. 24 Illinois wins first game as ranked team in 22 years
MINNEAPOLIS — The No. 24 Illinois Women’s Basketball team bounced back from a tough loss with a 70-57 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Minneapolis on Sunday — Illinois’ first win as a ranked team since late 2000. The Illini were paced by a balanced...
Minnesota bringing momentum into clash with Illinois
Minnesota coach Ben Johnson lauded his team’s resolve Thursday after the Golden Gophers rallied at Ohio State to earn their
thechampaignroom.com
Watch out for scam tickets to Illinois women’s basketball games
For the first time in more than 22 years, the Illinois women’s basketball team is ranked, checking in this week at No. 24. And with that, the athletic department announced Friday it is seeing an increase in scam tickets to upcoming games going for “exorbitant” prices. According...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Illinois
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo thought fatigue hurt the Spartans down the stretch of Friday's 75-66 loss at Illinois. It was MSU's second Big Ten road game in a four-day stretch, having picked up a win at Wisconsin on Tuesday. MSU was in control until a devastating 18-4 run...
thechampaignroom.com
PODCAST: Oskee Talk Episode 239 - Sparty Spanked
On this edition of Oskee Talk, we discuss Kevin Warren’s departure, a winning weekend for Illinois basketball, and TCR’s Alex Orr joins the show to chat about women’s hoops’ remarkable run — and revisit our season predictions. We end the episode by revealing our Illini of the Week!
Champaign hotel sees increase in guests with Theatre Fest, Illini Athletics
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — With the large number of people visiting Champaign-Urbana for Theatre Fest and Illini Athletics events, hotels are feeling the impact. Damian Thomas, an assistant general manager at the Marriott TownePlace, said it’s helping them bounce back after a smaller number of visitors during COVID. They’re sold out this weekend with five […]
Central Illinois Proud
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Bradley Ave. in Champaign closes 3 lanes temporarily on Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a single lane of Bradley Ave. will temporarily close in three locations between 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday. The closure is due to work on a sewer lining project. Closure locations include: The city appreciates the cooperation of travelers in the area and encourages caution […]
smilepolitely.com
H Mart to open in Urbana’s former Save A Lot location
According to Chicago Korea Times (translated to English from Korean), the popular Korean grocery store H Mart is taking over the space previously occupied by Save A Lot in Urbana. The store is considered a premier Asian food grocery in the United States. For a minute there, that vacant Save...
Anthony Dr. closed temporarily in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that Anthony Dr. will be closed temporarily beginning on Tuesday. The closure, between Dobbins Dr. and Dale Dr., is so a temporary wall on the southern shoulder of Anthony Dr. can be installed. Work is planned from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Tuesday, Jan. 17, […]
Central Illinois events celebrating Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is an American federal holiday marking the birthday of one of the most prominent leaders during the Civil Rights Movement. Many Central Illinois communities are celebrating the day with special events. Countywide Celebration at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts Krannert Center, UrbanaJan. 15: 4:30 – […]
Champaign schools replacing school buses
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — New buses are on the way to Champaign Unit 4 schools. The district plans to replace 20 buses in the fall. Brad Carriveau, the district’s transportation director, said they’re replacing buses that are out of service and need repairs. The last time they got a few new buses was two years […]
First responders offered free movie in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – A Decatur furniture store showed its appreciation for first responders on Saturday night. They partnered with Lincoln Square Theater to offer a free showing of “Cool Hand Luke.” It’s Cohn Furniture’s way of saying thank you to all those who serve as well as city and county employees. It was the […]
WAND TV
UI Police: Bomb threat reported at Davenport Hall not credible
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois Police gave the "all clear" Friday morning around 8:45 a.m. after a bomb threat was reported earlier at Davenport Hall. Davenport Hall is near Oregon and Matthews St. in Urbana. The bomb threat was reported around 6 a.m. Officials asked people to...
UPDATE: ISP reopens Route 45 after semi-truck crash
Update 5:00 p.m. PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police officials said Route 45 is fully reopen. Update 12:30 p.m. PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said northbound U.S. Route 45 is open again following a single-vehicle crash that left one person hurt. State troopers said that at approximately 8:16 a.m., a semi-truck crashed […]
Man arrested after police chase, carjacking in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is under arrest after Champaign Police said he was involved in a series of events that included a police chase that started in Indiana and a carjacking in Champaign. Police officials said officers were called to an “unknown incident” in the area of Prospect Avenue and Baytowne Drive just […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
No Injuries in Vacant Home Friday Night Fire on North Vermilion
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. Danville Fire Fighters were dispatched to a structure fire on the evening of January 13, 2023. Firefighters received the call at 7:32 PM. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the building, located at 1101 N. Vermilion Street. Firefighters quickly...
WCIA
North Ridge Middle School counselor meeting kids with hope and encouragement
Counselor at North Ridge Middle School, Tyler Ferber, is working to meet students where they’re at with hope and encouragement. Mr. Ferber shares a few valuable reminders and lessons they’re teaching kids that go far beyond the classroom.
Champaign man accused of murder, aggravated battery facing charges
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — We now know details about the man accused of an early January murder in Champaign. Champaign Police arrested 20-year-old Zaire Herman on Jan. 11. Police said he shot 21-year-old Jalen Williams in the chest on Jan. 5 in the Garden Hills neighborhood. Herman is being charged with first-degree murder and aggravated […]
Comments / 0