GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... After a fairly cloudy and breezy weekend, we, along with the rest of the West Coast, will see a break in the storm activity. Central Oregon will see mostly sunny skies, with highs in the upper 30's to low 40's. If we see any breeze at all, it will be light and variable through the day. Winds will stay calm tonight. Skies become partly cloudy and we will stay dry. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens to mid 20's.

OREGON STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO