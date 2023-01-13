Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Another storm lashes California after a barrage of brutal weather kills 19. But a break is finally on the horizon
Storm-ravaged California must endure one more round of ferocious winds, torrential rain and possible flooding as the latest atmospheric river pummels the state Monday. About 8 million people are under flood watches until Monday evening for coastal Central California, including the Bay Area. Fresh rainfall could trigger more flooding, mudslides...
KTVZ
Pleasant day
GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... After a fairly cloudy and breezy weekend, we, along with the rest of the West Coast, will see a break in the storm activity. Central Oregon will see mostly sunny skies, with highs in the upper 30's to low 40's. If we see any breeze at all, it will be light and variable through the day. Winds will stay calm tonight. Skies become partly cloudy and we will stay dry. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens to mid 20's.
Comments / 0