Monday Morning 1/16/23
More than $12 million in federal funds will go toward projects in Homer, Seldovia and Seward; and when Homer resident Kelsey Haas fell into an open patch of icy water at Grewingk Glacier earlier this winter, she didn’t panic. The production of the local morning newscast is made possible...
DOT will make progress on dozens of new, ongoing Peninsula road projects this year
The new year ushers in a new season of road work for the Alaska Department of Transportation. Several construction projects are ongoing or due to begin on the Kenai Peninsula in 2023, with others in early planning stages. David Post with the Alaska Department of Transportation said one of the...
Dead snowshoe hare saves the day after Homer resident falls through the ice
When Homer resident Kelsey Haas fell into an open patch of icy water earlier this winter, she didn’t panic. It was her first time falling through the ice, but as a guide and avid adventurer, Haas knew a few techniques to get out of the frozen water safely. However, Haas didn’t quite expect the key role a dead snowshoe hare would play that day.
