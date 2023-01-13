ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenai Peninsula Borough, AK

Monday Morning 1/16/23

More than $12 million in federal funds will go toward projects in Homer, Seldovia and Seward; and when Homer resident Kelsey Haas fell into an open patch of icy water at Grewingk Glacier earlier this winter, she didn’t panic. The production of the local morning newscast is made possible...
Dead snowshoe hare saves the day after Homer resident falls through the ice

When Homer resident Kelsey Haas fell into an open patch of icy water earlier this winter, she didn’t panic. It was her first time falling through the ice, but as a guide and avid adventurer, Haas knew a few techniques to get out of the frozen water safely. However, Haas didn’t quite expect the key role a dead snowshoe hare would play that day.
