Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
smilepolitely.com
H Mart to open in Urbana’s former Save A Lot location
According to Chicago Korea Times (translated to English from Korean), the popular Korean grocery store H Mart is taking over the space previously occupied by Save A Lot in Urbana. The store is considered a premier Asian food grocery in the United States. For a minute there, that vacant Save...
Central Illinois events celebrating Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is an American federal holiday marking the birthday of one of the most prominent leaders during the Civil Rights Movement. Many Central Illinois communities are celebrating the day with special events. Countywide Celebration at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts Krannert Center, UrbanaJan. 15: 4:30 – […]
Central Illinois Proud
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
advantagenews.com
Big Ten basketball on the Big-Z today at 5 - Illinois @ Minnesota
-0- The Illinois Fighting Illini play at Minnesota today at 5 pm here on the Big-Z, 107.1 FM. The pregame show begins at 4 pm on WBGZ-Alton. Illinois starts the week with a mark of 12-and-5 overall and 3-and-3 in the Big Ten. Minnesota stands at 7-and-8 overall and 1-and-4 in the conference.
Minnesota bringing momentum into clash with Illinois
Minnesota coach Ben Johnson lauded his team’s resolve Thursday after the Golden Gophers rallied at Ohio State to earn their
Anthony Dr. closed temporarily in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that Anthony Dr. will be closed temporarily beginning on Tuesday. The closure, between Dobbins Dr. and Dale Dr., is so a temporary wall on the southern shoulder of Anthony Dr. can be installed. Work is planned from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Tuesday, Jan. 17, […]
Italian guard Niccolo Moretti added to Illini roster
WCIA — Italian point guard Niccolo Moretti has enrolled at Illinois and is joining the team immediately as Illinois men’s basketball makes its second in-season addition of the season. The 6-foot-1 guard hails from Bologna, but arrives in Champaign from the NBA Global Academy in Australia. Moretti joins the team after fellow international Zacharie Perrin […]
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Bradley Ave. in Champaign closes 3 lanes temporarily on Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a single lane of Bradley Ave. will temporarily close in three locations between 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday. The closure is due to work on a sewer lining project. Closure locations include: The city appreciates the cooperation of travelers in the area and encourages caution […]
Full Court Friday (1-13-23)
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Watch highlights and all the scores from Full Court Friday on January 13th including video wins from Prairie Central, St. Thomas More, Unity, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Pleasant Plains, New Berlin, plus Hoopeston Area and Armstrong-Potomac girls’ basketball pick up wins at the Vermilion County Tournament. BOYS’ BASKETBALL Okaw Valley 54, Arcola 29 Heritage […]
Offensive scheme change continues to propel Illini
WCIA — It was all smiles as time ticked down and Illinois made it three wins in a row on the season, and against the Spartans from Michigan State, on Friday night. The Illini held Sparty to 66 points, and none of those came from beyond the arc. It is the first time in 15 […]
Indiana man charged with kidnapping, vehicular hijacking in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – It was a night of a kidnapping, carjacking and crimes that crossed state lines. An Indiana man is now behind bars in Champaign County facing several felony charges. Champaign Police responded to the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Marketview Drive around 9:24 p.m. Thursday night. They found 26-year-old Ryan Hutchison […]
WCIA
Champaign County Humane Society is on the move
Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) The Champaign County Humane Society is getting ready to move to their new location in Champaign in the next few months. It’s getting very exciting! The new address will be 4003 Kearns Drive, phone number and website will remain the same. Champaign County Humane Society.
smilepolitely.com
The VFW #630 restaurant is closed
Effective today, the restaurant inside Urbana’s VFW #630 is closed. The kitchen was run by Chefs Zachary Bronson and Katrina Downes, who previously worked in the kitchen at Radio Maria. The chef duo competed in last October’s 7th Artisan Cup & Fork event with a pork tenderloin roulade with local vegetables and polenta.
Mystery lemur found in Bloomington family’s garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington family had quite the surprise Thursday when they discovered “King Julian,” a ring-tailed lemur, hiding out in their garage. The family had heard suspicious sounds Wednesday night but didn’t investigate right away. When they found the lemur, they reached out to the Illinois Conservation Police to rescue their surprise […]
wglt.org
Normal’s 2nd cannabis dispensary plans to open in Chinese restaurant building
Bloomington-Normal could soon see the opening of its third cannabis dispensary. And then a fourth. The Normal Zoning Board of Appeals on Jan. 19 will hear a proposal to open High Haven at 106 Mall Drive, Normal, in the building now occupied by the Mandarin Garden restaurant. Mandarin Garden has operated in that location since 1990, though recently it’s only done carryout in part due to hiring challenges, according to the Bloomington-Normal Restaurant Scene blog.
Champaign schools replacing school buses
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — New buses are on the way to Champaign Unit 4 schools. The district plans to replace 20 buses in the fall. Brad Carriveau, the district’s transportation director, said they’re replacing buses that are out of service and need repairs. The last time they got a few new buses was two years […]
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores Permanently
Popular clothing chain Maurices is planning to close two of its locations permanently this month. The closures come as the company is looking to expand the brick-and-mortar presence of its new brand, Evsie, which is catered more towards tween shoppers. In this article, we will take a closer look at the upcoming closures and what it means for the company's strategy moving forward.
Two people hurt, one cat dead in Charleston fire
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were hurt and one cat died in a Charleston fire on Sunday morning. It happened on the 600 block of N. 5th St. around 5:30 a.m. Charleston fire crews say they saw heavy fire coming from the garage attached to the two-story home. Officials say it made its way […]
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Illinois
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo thought fatigue hurt the Spartans down the stretch of Friday's 75-66 loss at Illinois. It was MSU's second Big Ten road game in a four-day stretch, having picked up a win at Wisconsin on Tuesday. MSU was in control until a devastating 18-4 run...
Comments / 0