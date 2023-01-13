Read full article on original website
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 45 People Arrested Along With Four People Rearrested From 2022
It's a new week so that means we have to recap what you may have missed while working hard or stuck home with a cold. Lubbock seems to always be getting some new kind of place to eat but recently a new authentic Indian food place opened up on 34th Street. Along with new food the old Dragon Buffet near the South Plains Mall was just bought by the owners of Hayashi and the food is just amazing that I encourage everyone to try it at least twice.
Newly Listed Barndominium Near Lubbock Could Be Your New Home
Is it time to escape living in the city of Lubbock and instead live a more rural life? If so, you might be interested in a new listing near Shallowater, TX. One of the latest trends in rural living is the Barndominium and this one was just listed on Monday. The best part? It's big and there is a lot of room to grow.
The Number One Thing That Lubbock Drivers Need
I had this completely wired, but then some jerk forced me to expand it a bit. I had a hopeful message for Lubbock drivers out there. In fact, I will have that message for you in a bit, but let me deal with one GIANT exception in a big red truck.
We Can’t Believe That This Adorable Lubbock Home Is Actually On The Market
Sometimes, when you drive through Lubbock you see a home that catches your eye and makes you go "whoa." This one, has been just that for me. This standout among a sea of tract homes in North Lubbock, which looks tailor made for prom photos and Christmas gatherings. And now, it's up for sale.
Legal Reasons Why Shouldn’t Punch Someone In The Face In Texas
There are a lot of articles out there about what's legal and what's not, how about one for "what's worth it"?. I am well aware that violence should never be the answer. I also know that you should never punch anyone unless they've committed to violence first. Still, occasionally, some of us come across someone who needs to be punched in the face.
Pathetic Plates: Texan Shows How Little $26 Worth of BBQ Can Be
Texas barbeque is many things: a passion, a skill, an art, and a labor of love. A thing of beauty, really. I don't mind paying a premium over other types of food for it. I understand that good meat is very expensive, in fact, meat prices rose over 11% last year. Additionally, Texas pit barbeque also requires a huge amount of skilled labor to execute properly, and we all know that labor prices went up as well. Even owner pitmasters have to compensate for everything being more expensive in their lives as well, whether it's the rent of their building or the cost of wood, etc.
Lovesac is Bringing a Showroom to Lubbock This Winter
If you’ve ever been on the hunt for one of those huge bean bag chairs, then you have definitely come across Lovesac. While their brand started with their ‘sacs’, they have expanded to sell the ever-popular modular sectionals, or as they call them, sactionals. While you can...
New ATF Pistol Brace Rule Could Make Thousands Of Texans Criminals
On Friday, probably when you weren't paying attention, the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives, also known as the ATF, dropped it's new rule on pistol braces. And for millions of gun owners across America, it's not good. Under a new rule which will be published in the Federal...
HAY Lubbock, Maybe You Should Secure Your Load Better?
I've had to swerve to miss quite a few things in the middle of the road here in Lubbock. Plywood, tree branches, mattresses, bricks, and bags of clothing all come immediately to mind. But does it get any more Lubbock than having to change lanes to miss... an entire hay...
A Hale Center Teacher has Been Indicted for 2022 Charges
A teacher from Hale Center who was arrested back in 2022 has been indicted. Back on December 20, 2022 the Hale County Sheriff's Office was able to receive a warrant after Hale Center ISD school officials received information regarding some serious allegations. Those allegations involved an improper relationship between a student and educator.
Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse To Add Lubbock Location Inside SPC Downtown
Wolfforth's Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse is expanding into Lubbock, according to their announcement on Facebook:. Now that the ink is dry we have BIG NEWS!! We are opening a second location inside the new South Plains College building on 13th St (the old Lubbock City hall)! Yes it will be open to the public! The new location will be (hopefully) open by February 1st.
Lubbock Police Search for two men Connected to Three Robberies
Lubbock Police are currently asking for the publics help searching for a man possibly connected to three Aggravated Robberies. The Lubbock Police Department took to social media on Thursday, January 12, to ask the public for help in identifying two suspects in three robberies. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched...
How Could The Huge Texas Budget Surplus Help Us In Lubbock?
Texas has an enormous budget surplus. Clearly, that money came from us and should go back to us, but in what manner? And how specifically for Lubbock?. Sales tax. This is the direct result of inflation, and because sales tax is collected based on a percentage of the sale (6.25%, with local governments tacking on up to 2% more) the overall amount of tax collected meant that Texas has an additional $27 to $35 billion dollars, according to Texas Public Radio.
Is It Legal To Throw Away Batteries In Texas?
Here's the scene-you just changed the batteries in the remote, you head towards the trash and you think, "wait, am I supposed to be doing this?" Maybe I came into some kind of meeting late. Maybe it was a childhood safety lesson. I may even have thought I saw something online, but I could swear I've always been told "don't throw batteries in the trash". So was I correct, or no? The answer is, I was partially correct and used to be mostly correct.
Lubbock: This is Your Sign to Rekindle That Long-Lost Friendship
As we grow older, there is one thing we all come to know is some way or another. Not all friendships last the test of time. Whether you slowly grow apart, something happens that creates a divide, or you make the choice to part ways, many friendships eventually come to an end. While it can feel peaceful and meant to be for some relationships, there can also be times where you still miss that person every day, but don’t know if they feel the same.
Lubbock Now Has A New Made From Scratch Gelato & Sweets Place
Back in October 2022, I told y'all about a new place to fix your sugar craving. Who is ready to check it out?. Amy is opening up a new dessert shop at Canyon West very soon. It will be called D'lish Sweets & Gelato and it has a great back story from where the name came from. Amy's mom would always bake for their loved ones and she would always say “it’s D’lish”. So since Amy says her "goal is to make tasty treats reminiscent of her childhood, it seems appropriate that this quaint word be the inspiration."
A Few Great Places To Check Out Stand-Up Comedy In Lubbock
The stand-up comedy scene in Lubbock is much bigger than you probably realize. If you've never gone out for a night of local laughs, it's definitely time to change that. Not only do we have some truly hilarious local legends, but the comedy scene is also incredibly welcoming to newcomers that want to give it a shot.
Adopting One of These 5 Lubbock Dogs Comes with a Special Gift
When it comes to expanding your family and bringing home a new furry friend, there is no better time to start than now. If you are thinking about getting a dog but aren’t sure where to start, one of these sweet pups might be the one for you. The...
Six Texas Medical Schools, Including Texas Tech, Sued For Alleged Discrimination In Admissions
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock is among a group of six medical schools in Texas that have been sued by one potential medical student who applied to all six schools. George Strewart, who filed the lawsuit, graduated from the University of Texas with a 3.96 GPA and...
With Joyland Gone, Here’s the Closest Amusement Park To Lubbock
I had really, really hoped that Joyland could somehow pull through. But I was also cautiously optimistic for a few reasons. We all knew that Joyland was prone to flooding and faced the difficult task of hiring folks seasonally. Most frustratingly, it seemed to be the constant target for vandalizing. I have to choke down a little bit of angry hate every time I think about that.
