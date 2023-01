Deion Sanders has not been shy about using the transfer portal as he looks to build Colorado into a winner. The Buffaloes have one of the highest-rated hauls of experienced newcomers. While a guest recently on the Pat McAfee Show, Sanders explained the benefit of targeting potential incoming transfers. Thus far, Sanders has landed 23 transfers and the No. 3-ranked class according to 247Sports.

BOULDER, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO