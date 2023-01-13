ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Flood Watch in Effect For Coachella Valley

(CNS) – More rain, heavy snow and strong winds are expected in Riverside County over the next couple of days, and a flood advisory was in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Coachella Valley. The National Weather Service advised drivers to “turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Hardest Rain Expected Overnight After Parts of San Diego County See Almost 3 Inches of Rain

A powerful Pacific storm will continue to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to San Diego County through Tuesday. The heaviest activity continued to be expected to arrive after midnight and through midday Monday, according to the National Weather Service, after early light rain shifted into late afternoon downpours on Sunday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KESQ

Back to back Pacific Storms bring rain and snow this weekend!

We're gearing up for a First Alert Weather Alert Day from Saturday well into Monday. A pair of Pacific Storms is bringing rain and snow throughout Southern California. The system is already impacting much of Northern California. That system will start to move into the valley by Saturday afternoon. Several...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
NBC San Diego

First Storm Hits San Diego Bringing Heavy Rain and Wind

Cloudy skies welcomed San Diegans Saturday morning ahead of the Pacific Storm that's expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds. "By noon, the system will break through into San Diego and the system will start to produce widespread rain," NBC 7's meteorologist Brooke Martell said. A series of Pacific...
SAN DIEGO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Rocks Roll onto Highway 74 near Mountain Center Following Heavy Rains

(CNS) – A rock slide snarled traffic Monday on Highway 74 between Mountain Center and Hemet. The hazard was reported about 10:30 a.m. roughly two miles west of Mountain Center, south of Coldwater Creek, near McGaugh Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said officers and Caltrans...
MOUNTAIN CENTER, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Heavy Rain Hitting Southern California Again, Expected To Last Through Monday

The already saturated Southern California will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday. Rain began falling over Los Angeles County late Saturday morning, with the brunt of the system expected by late afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency predicted about a half-inch per hour would fall in the LA County area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Weather Forces Coachella Valley Road Closures

Inclement weather throughout Riverside County is causing major roads in the valley to close. On the west end, the usual suspects are closed due to flooding. This includes Indian Canyon Drive from Interstate 10 to Sunrise Parkway, Gene Autry Trail from Interstate 10 to Via Escuela, and East Vista Chino at the Whitewater Wash between Carmela Drive and Clubhouse View Drive.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

People Trapped in Floodwaters, Trees Topple Into Homes as Storm Ravages San Diego County

A powerful storm system swept across San Diego County overnight, leaving in its wake downed trees, flooded roadways, power outages and more damage Monday morning. The rainfall, which already dumped more than 3 inches of rain in parts of inland and coastal San Diego County over the last two days, was expected to continue during Monday's morning commute -- albeit much lighter than overnight's downpours -- leaving the possibility for dangerous roadways.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Back-to-back storms and high surf to hit this weekend, with 15-foot waves possible off Sunset Cliffs

The two systems could collectively drop 1.5 inches of rain at the coast, where previous storms have made bluffs susceptible to rock and mud slides. San Diego County will get hit by back-to-back storms and powerful surf during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend in a surge that could cause mudslides and widespread beach erosion.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Storm Damage Leads to Road Closures Throughout Riverside County

(CNS) – Multiple roads throughout unincorporated areas of Riverside County were closed because of mud, wash-out damage, standing water and other hazards stemming from the weekend-long storm activity, officials said Monday. According to the Riverside County Transportation Department, Bridge Street, from a half-mile north of the Ramona Expressway to...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Series of storms heading to Southern California

Southern California is enjoying a break from the persistent rain that has ushered in the new year, but meteorologists say don’t wash your car just yet. Two more storms are on the way, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. The first storm will arrive beginning late Friday night and periodic rainfall […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy