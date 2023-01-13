Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
Rain, mountain snow returns to Southern California Sunday night through Monday
Rain and mountain snow are forecast to return to Southern California tonight into Monday, though the National Weather Service reports decreased showers Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Saturday’s storm delivered yet another round of destructive, record-breaking rainfall in some areas, leading to downed trees and rescues. For Sunday’s storm,...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Flood Watch in Effect For Coachella Valley
(CNS) – More rain, heavy snow and strong winds are expected in Riverside County over the next couple of days, and a flood advisory was in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Coachella Valley. The National Weather Service advised drivers to “turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded...
Hardest Rain Expected Overnight After Parts of San Diego County See Almost 3 Inches of Rain
A powerful Pacific storm will continue to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to San Diego County through Tuesday. The heaviest activity continued to be expected to arrive after midnight and through midday Monday, according to the National Weather Service, after early light rain shifted into late afternoon downpours on Sunday.
KESQ
Back to back Pacific Storms bring rain and snow this weekend!
We're gearing up for a First Alert Weather Alert Day from Saturday well into Monday. A pair of Pacific Storms is bringing rain and snow throughout Southern California. The system is already impacting much of Northern California. That system will start to move into the valley by Saturday afternoon. Several...
NBC San Diego
First Storm Hits San Diego Bringing Heavy Rain and Wind
Cloudy skies welcomed San Diegans Saturday morning ahead of the Pacific Storm that's expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds. "By noon, the system will break through into San Diego and the system will start to produce widespread rain," NBC 7's meteorologist Brooke Martell said. A series of Pacific...
Think Twice Before Driving This Weekend In Waterlogged California
Another set of storms is set to hit this weekend, contributing to the state's epic snowpack — and its sketchy travel conditions.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Rocks Roll onto Highway 74 near Mountain Center Following Heavy Rains
(CNS) – A rock slide snarled traffic Monday on Highway 74 between Mountain Center and Hemet. The hazard was reported about 10:30 a.m. roughly two miles west of Mountain Center, south of Coldwater Creek, near McGaugh Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said officers and Caltrans...
NBC Los Angeles
Heavy Rain Hitting Southern California Again, Expected To Last Through Monday
The already saturated Southern California will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday. Rain began falling over Los Angeles County late Saturday morning, with the brunt of the system expected by late afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency predicted about a half-inch per hour would fall in the LA County area.
Pacific storm on its way to San Diego County, bringing moderate to heavy rain
The parade of Pacific storms continues this weekend, bringing Southern California and San Diego County periods of rain along with mountain snow through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Weather Forces Coachella Valley Road Closures
Inclement weather throughout Riverside County is causing major roads in the valley to close. On the west end, the usual suspects are closed due to flooding. This includes Indian Canyon Drive from Interstate 10 to Sunrise Parkway, Gene Autry Trail from Interstate 10 to Via Escuela, and East Vista Chino at the Whitewater Wash between Carmela Drive and Clubhouse View Drive.
New SoCal storm knocks down trees and boulders, creates muddy mess
In Woodland Hills, a massive tree came crashing down and crushed at least a dozen cars at a shopping center on Mulholland Drive.
NBC San Diego
People Trapped in Floodwaters, Trees Topple Into Homes as Storm Ravages San Diego County
A powerful storm system swept across San Diego County overnight, leaving in its wake downed trees, flooded roadways, power outages and more damage Monday morning. The rainfall, which already dumped more than 3 inches of rain in parts of inland and coastal San Diego County over the last two days, was expected to continue during Monday's morning commute -- albeit much lighter than overnight's downpours -- leaving the possibility for dangerous roadways.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Back-to-back storms and high surf to hit this weekend, with 15-foot waves possible off Sunset Cliffs
The two systems could collectively drop 1.5 inches of rain at the coast, where previous storms have made bluffs susceptible to rock and mud slides. San Diego County will get hit by back-to-back storms and powerful surf during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend in a surge that could cause mudslides and widespread beach erosion.
KESQ
Winter Storm Warning issued January 15 at 9:22PM PST until January 17 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Windy with 20 to 30 mph winds. gusting to 50 mph. Snow levels rising from 5000 ft this evening. to 7000 ft Monday morning, then lowering to 4500 ft Monday night. * WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County. Mountains. * WHEN…Through 4...
There’s another storm expected to hit Northern California. Here’s what to expect
(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is predicted to hit Northern California on Friday night through the weekend, bringing heavy rain to the valley and snow to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS predicts that the heaviest rainfall will be seen on Saturday which could bring flooding concerns throughout the region. Thunderstorms […]
NBC San Diego
Here's How Much Rain Fell in San Diego County Saturday With First Storm
Rain pelted San Diego County Saturday night, but how much rain did San Diego County receive?. Most of the county saw at least an inch unless you live in the desert. San Diego received widespread rain and showers across the region as the first of two Pacific storms hit the region.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Storm Damage Leads to Road Closures Throughout Riverside County
(CNS) – Multiple roads throughout unincorporated areas of Riverside County were closed because of mud, wash-out damage, standing water and other hazards stemming from the weekend-long storm activity, officials said Monday. According to the Riverside County Transportation Department, Bridge Street, from a half-mile north of the Ramona Expressway to...
Sierra Sun
Above the rim: Ongoing winter storms lead to rapid rise for Lake Tahoe
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — California has been getting hit with consistent winter storms for the past several weeks. With plenty more precipitation on the way, Lake Tahoe’s ski resorts aren’t the only spot in the basin reaping the benefits of the rapid snowfall. Only 30 days ago,...
Series of storms heading to Southern California
Southern California is enjoying a break from the persistent rain that has ushered in the new year, but meteorologists say don’t wash your car just yet. Two more storms are on the way, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. The first storm will arrive beginning late Friday night and periodic rainfall […]
koamnewsnow.com
DEADLY STORMS POUND SOUTHEAST, MORE RAIN HEADED FOR CALIFORNIA (330pET)
Recovery and search efforts continued in the South Friday. Chris Nguyen reports. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
