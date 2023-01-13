Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Massive 560-pound swordfish caught off North Carolina by 13-year old
Veteran Outer Banks N.C. Capt. Michael Tickle runs the 67-foot Jerrett Bay boat “Wasteknot” out of Morehead City. But on Dec. 29 he headed offshore on a friend’s much smaller 28-foot Southport boat with his 13-year old son Kelson, and 28-year old boat mate Zach Grantham for a go at swordfish.
WECT
Right whale suffering ‘serious injury’ spotted off N.C. coast, dead calf found day before
RODANTHE, N.C. (WECT) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported two tragic North Atlantic right whale incidents that occurred off of the North Carolina coast in the same week. On Jan. 8, NOAA stated that an aerial survey team from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium spotted a North Atlantic right...
Whale calf found dead under Morehead City pier
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A whale calf was documented dead on January 7th due to unknown causes, according to a release from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The male calf, estimated to be a couple of weeks old, was found dead under a pier in Morehead City. On January 3, it was […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 11, 12 & 13
Charles Thomas Kirk, 61, of Beaufort passed away January 12, 2023, at home with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 on Saturday at the church.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Is The East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive
When I think of a Seafood Dive I picture a hole-in-the-wall spot that you have second thoughts about even stepping inside, but it ends up being one of the best meals you’ve ever tasted. That’s why I was so excited when I came across this list from Ideal Living about the best seafood dive restaurants. I was even more impressed to learn that there is a North Carolina restaurant listed as one of the East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive restaurants. But I have to say after researching each of these restaurants, the term “dive” may be used graciously. The North Carolina spot, which is in Atlantic Beach, looks fantastic. But it also seems a little more high-class than your typical dive spot.
City of Havelock reports wastewater spill
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Havelock announced the discharge of 14,250 gallons of untreated wastewater. Officials said the discharge happened Sunday behind 603 Salem Ct., at manhole SB14. The untreated wastewater was discharged into the southwest part of Slocum Creek. The NC Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources was notified and […]
outerbanksvoice.com
Lift Every Voice in Song
The Outer Banks Honors Martin Luther King Jr. In a joyous and heartfelt celebration of his life, the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was honored at First Flight High School on Saturday, Jan. 14. Musical performances by the First Flight High School Choir, Echoes of Heritage and the Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) Choir, a poetry reading and a recitation of the last paragraphs of the “I Have a Dream Speech” brought his message to life.
carolinacoastonline.com
Death Notcies - Jan. 9, 10 & 11
Cheryl Ann Clutter, 63, of Cape Carteret passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. CHARLES RAYMOND FUCHS, Atlantic. Charles Raymond Fuchs, 88, of Atlantic,...
WITN
Parents left confused and frustrated after Plymouth childcare facility abruptly closes
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - A Wednesday night Facebook post let parents know that Kingdom Kids Christian Childcare in Washington County would be closing permanently effective immediately. The Facebook post was made on January 11th at 9:00 p.m. and after negative comments on the post, parents say the Facebook page was...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Richardson, county’s longest-serving commissioner, revels in controversy
Hood Richardson is fully aware of how controversial he can be. He revels in it. Elected in 1996, Richardson is one of the longest serving commissioners in Beaufort County’s history with 27 years of experience. To the delight or disgust of Beaufort County residents, he has no intention of stepping down. Richardson plans to run in 2024 at the age of 84.
NASCAR great to keynote Carteret County Speedway’s annual banquet
NEWPORT, N.C. — Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway will hold its annual Drivers Award Banquet on Jan. 21 at the Silos Event Center in Newport. The banquet will honor the top five drivers in 2022 in each of the racing divisions held at the track. The 2022 season was capped by the $50,000 Race of […]
WITN
Two arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit said they received complaints that Zamian Harris and Ronald Parker were distributing pills that contained fentanyl. The 22-year-old Harris, who lives in Washington, was charged with...
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret Community College reports students taken to hospital after report of ‘potential distress’
— Carteret Community College (CCC) Public Information Officer Logan Okun said that a number of emergency services personnel responded Thursday afternoon to CCC after campus security was alerted that “three students were potentially in distress.” She did not specify what the distress was at the time of this posting.
carolinacoastonline.com
Peletier commissioner resigns, citing frustration over resistance to change he sought
PELETIER — Peletier Commissioner Steven Overby resigned his position Thursday, citing frustration that changes he sought to bring to the fast-growing western Carteret County have been stymied by those with whom he has served and by lack of involvement by a sufficient number of residents. He said he notified...
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City Town Council discusses personnel in closed session
- The Morehead City Town Council gathered Tuesday afternoon in their first regular meeting of the new year. In a quick and unanimous vote, the council approved minutes of their Dec. 6 and Dec. 13 meetings, along with 2023 budget ordinances, 2022 financial statements and reports from the town's finance director and tax collector.
