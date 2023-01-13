ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocracoke, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Massive 560-pound swordfish caught off North Carolina by 13-year old

Veteran Outer Banks N.C. Capt. Michael Tickle runs the 67-foot Jerrett Bay boat “Wasteknot” out of Morehead City. But on Dec. 29 he headed offshore on a friend’s much smaller 28-foot Southport boat with his 13-year old son Kelson, and 28-year old boat mate Zach Grantham for a go at swordfish.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Whale calf found dead under Morehead City pier

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A whale calf was documented dead on January 7th due to unknown causes, according to a release from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The male calf, estimated to be a couple of weeks old, was found dead under a pier in Morehead City. On January 3, it was […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 11, 12 & 13

Charles Thomas Kirk, 61, of Beaufort passed away January 12, 2023, at home with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 on Saturday at the church.
BEAUFORT, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Is The East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive

When I think of a Seafood Dive I picture a hole-in-the-wall spot that you have second thoughts about even stepping inside, but it ends up being one of the best meals you’ve ever tasted. That’s why I was so excited when I came across this list from Ideal Living about the best seafood dive restaurants. I was even more impressed to learn that there is a North Carolina restaurant listed as one of the East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive restaurants. But I have to say after researching each of these restaurants, the term “dive” may be used graciously. The North Carolina spot, which is in Atlantic Beach, looks fantastic. But it also seems a little more high-class than your typical dive spot.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
WNCT

City of Havelock reports wastewater spill

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Havelock announced the discharge of 14,250 gallons of untreated wastewater. Officials said the discharge happened Sunday behind 603 Salem Ct., at manhole SB14. The untreated wastewater was discharged into the southwest part of Slocum Creek. The NC Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources was notified and […]
HAVELOCK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Lift Every Voice in Song

The Outer Banks Honors Martin Luther King Jr. In a joyous and heartfelt celebration of his life, the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was honored at First Flight High School on Saturday, Jan. 14. Musical performances by the First Flight High School Choir, Echoes of Heritage and the Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) Choir, a poetry reading and a recitation of the last paragraphs of the “I Have a Dream Speech” brought his message to life.
carolinacoastonline.com

Death Notcies - Jan. 9, 10 & 11

Cheryl Ann Clutter, 63, of Cape Carteret passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. CHARLES RAYMOND FUCHS, Atlantic. Charles Raymond Fuchs, 88, of Atlantic,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Richardson, county’s longest-serving commissioner, revels in controversy

Hood Richardson is fully aware of how controversial he can be. He revels in it. Elected in 1996, Richardson is one of the longest serving commissioners in Beaufort County’s history with 27 years of experience. To the delight or disgust of Beaufort County residents, he has no intention of stepping down. Richardson plans to run in 2024 at the age of 84.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

NASCAR great to keynote Carteret County Speedway’s annual banquet

NEWPORT, N.C. — Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway will hold its annual Drivers Award Banquet on Jan. 21 at the Silos Event Center in Newport. The banquet will honor the top five drivers in 2022 in each of the racing divisions held at the track. The 2022 season was capped by the $50,000 Race of […]
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

Two arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit said they received complaints that Zamian Harris and Ronald Parker were distributing pills that contained fentanyl. The 22-year-old Harris, who lives in Washington, was charged with...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Morehead City Town Council discusses personnel in closed session

- The Morehead City Town Council gathered Tuesday afternoon in their first regular meeting of the new year. In a quick and unanimous vote, the council approved minutes of their Dec. 6 and Dec. 13 meetings, along with 2023 budget ordinances, 2022 financial statements and reports from the town's finance director and tax collector.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

