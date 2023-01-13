‘We are in this together’: Kamala Harris, Jennifer Granholm visit Ann Arbor for a conversation on climate action

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Within hours of Debbie Stabenow announcing her retirement, Dems are scrambling to replace her
The trees are just the right height. Are the candidates?
Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow Will Retire, Opening Up Seat In Key Swing State
Following Democrats' strong performance in the 2022 election, Stabenow, 72, says it's time to "pass the torch" to a younger generation.
Kamala Harris in Ann Arbor: Young activists must lead charge against climate change
ANN ARBOR − Truly eradicating the detrimental impacts of climate change requires activism, investment and an understanding of how pervasive these problems are through society, Vice President Kamala Harris argued during an event Thursday afternoon at the University of Michigan. More than 2,000 people came to Rackham Hall for...
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Ex-convict quits job at top court after criticism by judge
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An ex-convict who was hired by a new justice at the Michigan Supreme Court resigned Thursday after harsh criticism from another member of the court."I have accepted Pete Martel's resignation," said Justice Kyra Harris Bolden, who took office this week. "He did not want to be a distraction or in any way divert the court from its important work. I respect his decision and do not intend to comment further."Bolden had hired Martel to serve as a law clerk, a job that includes researching cases and providing input on opinions.Martel served 14 years in prison after robbing a...
Huizenga introduces bill to prevent gas stove ban
A congressman from West Michigan has put forth a bill that would prevent federal agencies from banning gas stoves.
Don Lemon, Chuck Schumer clash over Biden classified documents story: 'For God's sake'
CNN's Don Lemon pressed Chuck Schumer Friday after the Senate Majority Leader claimed that Biden had handled the situation surrounding the documents "correctly."
qhubonews.com
Vice President Harris hosted a gathering at the White House of leaders focused on addressing climate change.
Yesterday, Vice President Harris convened environmental leaders from local, state, and national level organizations to discuss the Biden-Harris Administration’s investments and actions to combat the climate crisis and the road ahead. The two-part convening included a discussion with other White House officials, including Ali Zaidi, National Climate Advisor, John Podesta, Senior Advisor for Clean Energy Innovation, Mitch Landrieu, Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator, and Brenda Mallory, Chair of the Council on Environmental Quality. After, the Vice President participated in a moderated conversation where she highlighted the transformational moment the country is in following two years of historic legislation and the need to keep up momentum as those laws are implemented.
Fate of cutting-edge fishery research in Traverse City now in hands of Michigan Supreme Court
TRAVERSE CITY, MICH. – A major scientific study aimed to find the best way to allow a certain species of fish swim upstream, now sits in a legal limbo as the Michigan Supreme Court decides whether to consider the case. The pending FishPass project to replace the aging Union...
MSNBC
Michigan AG Nessel re-opens case into Trump fake electors in state
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has re-opened her investigation into fake electors who claim former President Trump won the state in the 2020 election. She said the evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee was what compelled her to re-open the case, saying, “why wouldn’t we charge under state law when we have evidence to do so.” Jan. 8, 2023.
Detroit News
Finley: James should pass on Senate
Here's some unsolicited advice to new U.S. Rep. John James, who is considering a run for the U.S. Senate seat Democrat Debbie Stabenow is vacating. I understand why the open Senate seat is tempting for James, a Republican from Farmington Hills. The Senate is clearly his ambition. He ran four...
Daily Beast
Inside the Early Elbowing for Michigan’s Open Senate Seat
Within hours of Sen. Debbie Stabenow announcing her retirement last week, Michigan Democrats were scrambling to find a candidate who could win in a state that Joe Biden took in 2020 by less than three points. In the hours and days following, many prominent Democrats from the Great Lakes State...
Michigan Daily
Diversity is a good business strategy
In 2018, conservative Fox News host Tucker Carlson made national news after his rant against growing levels of diversity in the United States was seen as racist and hate-filled. In that rant, Carlson lambasted the phrase “diversity is our strength,” asking instead: “Can you think, for example, of other institutions such as, I don’t know, marriage or military units in which the less people have in common, the more cohesive they are? Do you get along better with your neighbors, your co-workers, if you can’t understand each other or share no common values?”
Detroit News
Stabenow says discovery of Biden's classified records 'embarrassing'
Washington ― Michigan U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow said Sunday it was "embarrassing" for President Joe Biden to have classified documents found at his Delaware home, while emphasizing that the White House has been cooperating with authorities. Biden's lawyers have said a "small number" of documents with classified markings from...
Michigan Appoints First Black Woman to Serve on Supreme Court
The state of Michigan has appointed its first Black woman to serve as one of the state’s Supreme Court justices. Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden, 34, will replace former Chief Justice Bridget McCormack who resigned late last year. She was officially sworn in earlier this month. “For years, a Black...
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents.Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers.Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone Sanders-Townsend that she believes Mr Biden should face an investigation into the documents.“I’m glad that there is a special prosecutor that’s been appointed,” Ms Omar said.On Saturday, White House lawyer Richard Sauber said a total of six pages of classified documents were found from Mr Biden’s time serving as vice president in...
Comments / 0