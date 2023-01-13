ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

‘We are in this together’: Kamala Harris, Jennifer Granholm visit Ann Arbor for a conversation on climate action

By Samantha Rich
Michigan Daily
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Ex-convict quits job at top court after criticism by judge

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An ex-convict who was hired by a new justice at the Michigan Supreme Court resigned Thursday after harsh criticism from another member of the court."I have accepted Pete Martel's resignation," said Justice Kyra Harris Bolden, who took office this week. "He did not want to be a distraction or in any way divert the court from its important work. I respect his decision and do not intend to comment further."Bolden had hired Martel to serve as a law clerk, a job that includes researching cases and providing input on opinions.Martel served 14 years in prison after robbing a...
MICHIGAN STATE
qhubonews.com

Vice President Harris hosted a gathering at the White House of leaders focused on addressing climate change.

Yesterday, Vice President Harris convened environmental leaders from local, state, and national level organizations to discuss the Biden-Harris Administration’s investments and actions to combat the climate crisis and the road ahead. The two-part convening included a discussion with other White House officials, including Ali Zaidi, National Climate Advisor, John Podesta, Senior Advisor for Clean Energy Innovation, Mitch Landrieu, Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator, and Brenda Mallory, Chair of the Council on Environmental Quality. After, the Vice President participated in a moderated conversation where she highlighted the transformational moment the country is in following two years of historic legislation and the need to keep up momentum as those laws are implemented.
MICHIGAN STATE
MSNBC

Michigan AG Nessel re-opens case into Trump fake electors in state

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has re-opened her investigation into fake electors who claim former President Trump won the state in the 2020 election. She said the evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee was what compelled her to re-open the case, saying, “why wouldn’t we charge under state law when we have evidence to do so.” Jan. 8, 2023.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Finley: James should pass on Senate

Here's some unsolicited advice to new U.S. Rep. John James, who is considering a run for the U.S. Senate seat Democrat Debbie Stabenow is vacating. I understand why the open Senate seat is tempting for James, a Republican from Farmington Hills. The Senate is clearly his ambition. He ran four...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Daily Beast

Inside the Early Elbowing for Michigan’s Open Senate Seat

Within hours of Sen. Debbie Stabenow announcing her retirement last week, Michigan Democrats were scrambling to find a candidate who could win in a state that Joe Biden took in 2020 by less than three points. In the hours and days following, many prominent Democrats from the Great Lakes State...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

Diversity is a good business strategy

In 2018, conservative Fox News host Tucker Carlson made national news after his rant against growing levels of diversity in the United States was seen as racist and hate-filled. In that rant, Carlson lambasted the phrase “diversity is our strength,” asking instead: “Can you think, for example, of other institutions such as, I don’t know, marriage or military units in which the less people have in common, the more cohesive they are? Do you get along better with your neighbors, your co-workers, if you can’t understand each other or share no common values?”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Detroit News

Stabenow says discovery of Biden's classified records 'embarrassing'

Washington ― Michigan U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow said Sunday it was "embarrassing" for President Joe Biden to have classified documents found at his Delaware home, while emphasizing that the White House has been cooperating with authorities. Biden's lawyers have said a "small number" of documents with classified markings from...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents

Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents.Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers.Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone Sanders-Townsend that she believes Mr Biden should face an investigation into the documents.“I’m glad that there is a special prosecutor that’s been appointed,” Ms Omar said.On Saturday, White House lawyer Richard Sauber said a total of six pages of classified documents were found from Mr Biden’s time serving as vice president in...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy