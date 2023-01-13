Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Sillage Upcycles for a Unique Artisanal Collection
Nicolas Yuthanan Chalmeau likes to wear big and he invites you to do the same. His Sillage label mostly consists of one-size garments that are inspired by the many cultures of the world, but meticulously crafted by artisans in Japan. Recently, the French-born, Tokyo-based designer released capsule collections highlighted by gorgeous Harris Tweed and Sashiko fabrics, along with a down collection with subtle floral details.
hypebeast.com
Magliano Delivers Hybrid Menswear Manipulated to Perfection for FW23
Luca Magliano’s eponymous label has returned to the Fashion Week stage once again, arriving in Milan to showcase his latest creations. For Spring/Summer 2023, the emerging designer delivered a slow-paced showcase that has now become his signature, dipping his foot into lively ’70s tailoring mixed with gory deconstructed themes that come alive at nighttime.
hypebeast.com
adidas Dips the HYPERTURF Adventure in Chocolate-y "Earth Strata" Hues
Will continue to push out its new HYPERTURF Adventure model throughout 2023 and is preparing a batch of releases to keep an eye on. The brand recently shared official looks at several earth-friendly colorways such as the “Sand Strata” and “Magic Beige renditions,” now dipping the model in complementing tones of “Earth Strata” and “Core Black.”
hypebeast.com
New Balance’s Staple Silhouettes Land in Refined 2023 Lunar New Year Pack
To celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, New Balance releases its annual Lunar New Year pack that arrives with an assortment of designs subtly inspired by the woodland animal. This year, New Balance introduces four of its iconic silhouettes to the collection including the 550, 574, 2002R and last year’s collab favorite – the 9060. In an ode to the multifaceted characteristics of a rabbit, each model is crafted with alternative designs encouraging sneakerheads to embrace their unique style profiles.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Release Update
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” now has a new release date. Michael Jordan made the Air Jordan 6 famous back in 1991. A lot of this had to do with the fact that he won his first NBA title that year. The Jordan 6 was the shoe he was wearing when he did it, and since that time, fans have fawned over this offering.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Release Date Delayed
This Jordan 4 pays homage to another Jumpman silhouette. Over the last three years, fans have seen a lot from the Air Jordan 5. Back in 2020, this sneaker celebrated its 30th anniversary, which led to a whole lot of new offerings. Additionally, this sneaker got a bunch of retros. Overall, it was a huge celebration, and that celebration has continued throughout the 2020s.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
hypebeast.com
Here's a Detailed Look at the CLOT x Nike Cortez
After they were spotted on the feet of CLOT founder Edison Chen, we now get a closer look at the upcoming CLOT x. Cortez as early pairs are sent to friends and family. As shown in the original photos, the upcoming pairs are equipped with a removable sleeve, similar to that of UGG’s boot guards, which are connected to independent serrated sole units. The black elastic sleeve is loosened and tightened via a pull cord attachment on the heel which features a yin-yang lace toggle.
AOL Corp
Shoppers Are Buying Multiples of Amazon’s Best-Selling Cardigan, and Now You Can Snag It for Just $13
Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below. It has 8,300 five-star ratings and comes in 27 different colors. Even though I lean into the occasional trend, the most worn items in my closet are always classics like a great pair of jeans, timeless riding boots, and simple cardigans that can easily complete an outfit (and add a little warmth). Recently, I’ve discovered I love wearing V-neck cardigans and sweaters the most, and, thanks to standout reviews from Amazon shoppers, I’m now eyeing this lightweight find that’s on sale in select colors for just $13.
hypebeast.com
On-Feet Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Glow in the Dark"
Is already gearing up for spooky season, revealing a new Dunk Low colorway, “Glow in the Dark.” Nike is giving a vibrant color-blocking makeover to one of its most classic low-top silhouettes, this time dressing it with a phosphorescent makeover. The shoe comes dressed in a venom green,...
hypebeast.com
Hit the Court in Palmes and Cowgirl Blue Co.'s Tennis-Ready T-Shirt Drop
Emerging Copenhagen-based label Palmes is resuming its journey through the ever-expanding world of tennis by teaming up with Utah-based Cowgirl Blue Co. for a sport-infused collaboration. The duo will release a single T-shirt that pays tribute to international tennis culture and the whimsical language used between its players on the...
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 Mid Receives a "Space Jam" Colorway
Continuing to draw from its extensive archive of popular colorways, Jordan Brand has now put together a new take on the Air Jordan 1 Mid inspired by the Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam.” Expressing the familiar “Black/Dark Concord/White” color scheme and tooling, the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Space Jam” is a fitting homage to the beloved sneakers sported by Michael Jordan in the iconic 1996 live-action/animated film.
hypebeast.com
Textures Run Wild at ZEGNA Winter 2023
Having embarked on a new menswear adventure for Spring/Summer 2023, ZEGNA had a tall order to follow with its Winter 2023 collection, which debuted earlier today as part of Milan Fashion Week. But as expected from Alessandro Sartori, ZEGNA delivered. With the colder season in sight, the luxury Italian House...
AOL Corp
Building a Valentine's Day Gift Basket? We Found the Cutest Stuffers at Target, All Under $20
Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below. Ah, Valentine’s Day. Love it or hate it, the aisles are chock-full of heart-patterned goods, and pink and red have smothered all other colors. You might find yourself reaching for that tenth piece of chocolate. (Okay, I’m calling myself out on that one.) Whether you have a Valentine, are gathering the girls for a feel-good night, or have a kiddo who just gave you 48 hours notice that they need a hundred Valentines to pass out in class, you might be in need of a gift or two—for them or yourself. Enter Target, our go-to for adorable and budget-friendly gifting. The retailer makes getting festive easier than ever.
hypebeast.com
Nike P-6000 Officially Joins the "Athletic Department"
‘s P-6000 has officially joined the brand’s “Athletic Department” family. Releasing later this year, the shoe draws design notes from the Nike Pegasus 25 and 2006, where the sneaker’s functional running features cross over with the daily comfort aesthetic for streetwear. The shoe is dressed in...
hypebeast.com
Prada FW23 Serves "Futurism, '60s Space Age, Aggression, and Cleansing"
Raf Simons the brand is no more, which has left many asking the same question: will Raf Simons bring even more energy to. ? Working alongside Miuccia Prada — who has since stepped down as the Prada Group’s CEO — the duo has redefined the House with a futuristic edge, introducing a vision that marries Simons’ love for the dark side with Miuccia’s penchant for subtle luxury. The result has, so far, been well-received — SS23 womenswear was a hit show for the brand as sci-fi domesticity met futurism, cinematic drama and businesswear chic, while FW22’s “Body of Work” show helped put their newfound identity on the map with a star-studded runway clad in Simons nuances.
hypebeast.com
Dsquared2 FW23 Takes Geeks, Goths and It-Boys to the Rodeo
Following a vintage-inspired Pre-Fall 2023 collection in November, Dsquared2 took to the Milan Fashion Week stage on Friday to present a Fall/Winter 2023 collection that is unapologetically maximalist. Underscored by Y2K-inspired silhouettes and Western design codes, the personality-packed range showcases designers Dean and Dan Caten’s penchant for individualism, with oftentimes-scandalous cuts that fall under practically every style archetype.
hypebeast.com
'TAGGED' Dives Into J Balvin's Collection of Contemporary Art and Figurines
While primarily known for making beat-banging and feel-good reggaeton tunes, J Balvin’s influence permeates through other areas of culture such as fashion, footwear and art. His collaborative portfolio runs the gamut of industry figures and brands such as J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Jordan Brand and Guess. And outside of being a musical talent and designer, he’s also developed a love for collecting contemporary art and figurines, and Hypebeast has dove deeper into the Latino mogul’s art affinity in this latest TAGGED series episode.
hypebeast.com
MSGM Would Like You to Enrol at "Dreamers University" for FW23
When MSGM was announced on the Milan Fashion Week schedule this season, tensions were high as fans of the brand were curious to see what Creative Director Massimo Giorgetti might deliver. For Spring/Summer 2023, Giorgetti took inspiration from Michel Houellebecq’s utopian novel The Possibility Of An Island, while choosing to reflect the beauty of springtime by holding the show on tech-forward Italian grounds.
