Manhattan, KS

K-StateSports

‘Never Think Something is Too Big’

Today, Nate Awbrey wears a purple Kansas State practice jersey and sits on a black folding chair outside the practice gym in the Ice Family Basketball Center. He loves life. And, really, how could he not? He's a healthy 6-foot-3, 190-pounder who earned a bachelor's degree in Bible and Christian Ministry with an emphasis in Youth Ministry from Manhattan Christian College last May. He's working toward his master's degree in community development, and he's living out his dream of playing college basketball at the highest level. And not for just any team — his hometown team.
MANHATTAN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Pope receives warm homecoming at Bowyer Building

Jess Pope is rodeo royalty, and he was treated to a reception fit for a king Saturday night at the Bowyer Building, thanks to Brody Peak, Emporia Livestock Sales, Inc. owner. Peak also happens to be Pope’s employer — that is, when the world champion bareback rider is not out on the rodeo trail.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Sunday forecast: Warm, breezy and cloudy with sprinkles tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be windy and warm with temperatures in the upper 50s and south winds at 15 to 25 mph gusting to near 35 mph. Skies this morning are partly cloudy and clouds will only increase through the day. Late this evening into tonight there is a slight chance for sprinkles associated with a nearby area of low pressure. A weak cold front slips through Monday morning and temperatures Monday will hold steady in the mid 50s with winds now out of the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As it is now one of the last businesses standing on 6th Ave. in Topeka, Red Robin maintains its customer traffic as others around it close. Officials at Red Robin, at 6230 SW 6th Ave., say they have not seen a decline in business. With Regal Hollywood Theaters having closed its doors earlier in January, this leaves the eatery as the last occupant of SW 6th Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas. KHP said it was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Randall Rd. at 250th Rd. and O Rd., which is about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

I-470 in Topeka shut down due to several crashes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A major highway is closed due to several early morning crashes Thursday. The Topeka Police Department reports I-470 is shut down at the Huntoon exit in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive map shows first responders on scene and an incident in the area. A 27 News reporter is heading to […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Gyroville closing in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka restaurant Gyroville is closing its doors. Gyroville, located at 2955 SW Wanamaker Rd., served a variety of different gyros and offered catering. The owner posted on the door that the establishment would be closing for good after 2 p.m. Friday the 13th, which a worker confirmed to 13 NEWS Friday.
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Minor injuries reported after vehicle strikes deer Thursday

An Emporia woman received minor injuries after she struck a deer Thursday evening on W. U.S. Highway 50. According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Early, 22-year-old Whitney Sparks was heading westbound in the 500 block of W. US-50 when she struck a deer in her 2017 Chevy Silverado at 7:28 p.m.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

After 7 deer left to lay dead in Kansas fields, Game Wardens search for suspect

HANOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens are searching for the person responsible for shooting, killing and leaving 7 deer to lay dead in fields near Hanover. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say that on Wednesday, Jan. 4, a landowner in Washington Co. reported that at least five whitetail deer had been shot with a small caliber rifle and left to lay in their fields near Hanover Ave. and Yankee Rd.
HANOVER, KS
1350kman.com

Riley County makes decision on annexation of City of MHK for property near airport

An open public meeting was well attended Saturday morning in Riley County Commissioners’ Chambers. The board was tasked with deciding if an annexation to the City of Manhattan would hinder growth or development to the area or any incorporated city in the county. The nearly 79 acre tract of land is located between the airport and the Random Woods neighborhood.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

LPD warns Topeka to be on lookout for dangerous man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police wants surrounding areas to be on the lookout for a man who is said to be armed and dangerous. Derrick James Davidson has led officers on a trail of crimes and continues to flee from the police. LPD said it is believed he stole a car in Topeka then took off to Lawrence.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Why is the city charging for recycling?

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Commissioner Bill Riphan came onto the 27 News Morning Show to discuss a multitude of topics like; the new work session meetings, Gage Park Improvement Authority and the new Stormont Vail Event Center’s Food and Beverage contract. In addition to those topics, Commissioner Riphan commented on and explained the reasoning behind adding on […]
TOPEKA, KS
247Sports

247Sports

