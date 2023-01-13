ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Comments / 20

Enid
3d ago

This story amazes me....... How can anyone get ill, just from being near a person who had a drug overdose ❓ That means that first Responders, doctors, nurses, etc, would ALL become ill ❓. I think not.....Sounds fishy to me.‼️

Reply(11)
12
 

YONKERS, NY

