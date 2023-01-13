ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

NM State men fall to 0-5 in WAC play after loss to Seattle University

By Sam Guzman
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eA6Aa_0kDG6oAV00

SEATTLE, Washington (KTSM) – Marchelus Avery had a shot at tying the game in the last seconds of the game but came up short as New Mexico State suffered a 69-66 loss against Seattle University at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday.

New Mexico State is now 0-5 in Western Athletic Conference (WAC) play. It is the program’s first 0-5 start to a conference season since the 1954-55 season.

After the game was tied at 24 at halftime, Seattle U jumped out to a 14-point lead, 58-44 with 6:09 left to play in the game. New Mexico State managed to cut it down to a one-point game, 67-66 after a reverse lay-up by DaJuan Gordon with :15 left in the game. Alex Schumacher was fouled after and drained two free throws to put the Redhawks up three.

The Aggies had a chance to go for the tie. Marchelus Avery was given the ball with 11 seconds left in the game. As the seconds winded down so did the chances of a clean look from three. Avery took a contested shot from the corner and came up short.

Issa Muhammad and DaJuan Gordon each had 11 points as they were the Aggies’ leading scorers. Xavier Pinson pitched in 9 points on 3-of-9 shooting from the floor. Avery was the next highest scorer as he recorded 9 points on 3-of-8 shooting from the field.

The Redhawks had three players score in double figures Thursday night. Riley Grigsby led the way with 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting. Grigsby hit two threes and five free throws. Alex Schumacher recorded 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor and Cameron Tyson had 14 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field.

New Mexico State (7-10, 0-5 WAC) will aim to grab its first conference win of the season against UT-Arlington (5-13, 0-5 WAC), a team that is also winless five games into conference play. NMSU and UTA will meet on Saturday at the Pan American Center. Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. MT.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

UTEP men aim for first road win of season against Charlotte

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP (9-8, 2-4 Conference USA) men’s basketball will face off with Charlotte (12-5, 3-3 Conference USA) at Halton Arena on Monday. UTEP is coming off an 83-82 loss to Rice on Saturday. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Miners because Owls guard Travis Evee hit a left-handed floater as […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP women look to bounce back against Charlotte

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP women’s basketball faces a quick turnaround following a 73-62 loss to Rice on Saturday, with the Miners set to host Charlotte on Monday at 1 p.m. in the Don Haskins Center. This is the final season that the 49ers (7-8, 3-3 C-USA) will reside in C-USA. UTEP (11-4, 4-2 C-USA) is […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP women fall 73-62 to Rice in first home loss of season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP (11-4, 4-2 Conference USA) women’s basketball saw its two-game winning streak snapped after they suffered a 73-62 loss to Rice (11-4, 2-4 Conference USA) at the Don Haskins Center on Saturday. “I think you have got to give Rice credit today, they just played better than we did,” Baker […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Rice guard drills shot at the buzzer as Owls beat UTEP men

HOUSTON (KTSM) – Rice guard Travis Evee drilled a floater at the buzzer as the Owls defeated UTEP 83-82 on Saturday afternoon at Tudor Fieldhouse. Evee went the length of the court in 6.3 seconds to make the game-winner for Rice (12-5, 3-3 Conference USA) after Tae Hardy sank two free throws for UTEP (9-8, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Noe Robles officially introduced as new Americas football coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After years as an assistant coach working his way up the ranks in El Paso, Noe Robles was hired as the new head football coach at Americas High School on Friday. Robles gets his first opportunity as a head coach, taking over a Trail Blazers program that saw immense success […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

#9OT Basketball Scoreboard: Week 2, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school basketball season in El Paso continues to be underway with plenty of games taking place on Friday night. BOYS TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Tornillo 90 F Fort Hancock 53 F Odessa Compass 42 F Cathedral 84 F ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Americas 50 F Burges 41 F […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

#9OT scores, Basketball highlights: Week 2, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week two of the high school basketball season is in the books. Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman highlight the action from Friday night. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. First Thoughts […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Centennial senior named volleyball player of the year

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –  The Gatorade New Mexico Volleyball Player of the Year was announced on Friday. The award for the best player in the state, once again, went to Centennial outside hitter Tess Fuqua. Fuqua defended her player of the year title well, as she finished her senior campaign with 621 kills and 231 […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Rock animals migrating from dam to golf course

“It’s all here in piles of rock and some of it will come back to life,” Las Cruces artist Kathy Morrow said one chilly morning last December as she continued to work. She is re-creating her animal rock art on a small hill across the road from the New Mexico State University golf clubhouse.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Pro Action provides CPR classes in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the American Heart Association, people who learn CPR have a better chance of saving a life before first responders arrive at the scene. Health officials say CPR should be the first line of defense. Pro Action was at Immunize El Paso Friday, teaching attendees about the importance of […]
EL PASO, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Massing of Colors returns to El Paso after 3-year absence

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the first time in three years,  El Paso veterans groups got together for the Massing of the Colors Saturday at El Paso Community College’s Administrative Headquarters. Veterans groups, JROTC and ROTC programs, police, fire and other color-bearing groups participated to show off their patriotism. In all, more than 30 […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

El Pasoans sweating over December heating bills

Many El Pasoans are sweating at the price of their residential heating bills this month with some Texas Gas Service customers facing payments of up to $400. Some bills were so surprising, El Pasoans took to social media like the Nextdoor app, a platform where neighbors connect, to see if anyone else was experiencing the same sticker shock.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy