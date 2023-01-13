ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Models Make Like a Medici in Dior Women’s Spring Campaign

By Joelle Diderich
 3 days ago
REGAL DEMEANOR: Brigitte Niedermair’s spring advertising campaign for Dior was once again informed by historic portraits, but this time reimagined for the digital age.

The photographer took her cue from fellow Italian Catherine de’ Medici, the 16th-century queen who inspired the collection designed by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri , which combined historical elements such as lampshade hoop skirts and elasticated corsets with athletic styles, including cargo pants and bra tops.

In contrast to the moody lighting of her fall campaign , models Freja Rothmann, Jen Thomson, Sherry Shi, Stella Lucia and Carla Pereira appear in stark contrast to the artifical green backdrop. A billowing white shirt, floral-embroidered dress and lace crinoline skirt pointed to Renaissance dress styles, while silky floral-printed shorts worn under a trenchcoat reflected the sartorial freedom of women today.

Accessories include a Book Tote featuring a vintage Dior scarf print of a map of Paris, a key motif of the season. Also featured are the new Lady 95.22 and Key handbags. Niedermair provided the creative direction for the campaign, set to break in print on Sunday. It was styled by Elin Svahn, with Peter Philips in charge of makeup and Guido doing hair.

Niedermair’s decade-long relationship with Dior was the subject of a coffee-table book published by Rizzoli New York last year . “Photographie: Christian Dior by Brigitte Niedermair” featured her elegantly sparse images of Chiuri’s designs alongside her forensic take on the French fashion house’s archives.

