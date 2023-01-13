Read full article on original website
Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new location in OhioKristen WaltersHuber Heights, OH
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Kroger is Opening a New Location This MonthBryan DijkhuizenMiamisburg, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
carmelmonthlymagazine.com
Carmel High School Alumna Inducted into Hamilton County Basketball Hall of Fame
Carmel High School class of 2009 graduate Chrissy Steffen was inducted into the Hamilton County Basketball Hall of Fame last month. The former shooting guard, All-State player [both junior and senior years at CHS] assisted the Lady Greyhounds in 2008 with their win at the Class 4A state championship and is a record holder [school career scoring record] for which these accomplishments earned Steffen’s induction into the esteemed HOF.
Journal Review
DePauw shoots past Little Giants to earn rivalry win
GREENCASTLE - Wabash College traveled to North Coast Athletic Conference rival DePauw on Saturday leading the conference. Hot shooting by the Tigers sent Wabash packing by a score of 86-80 in a close and rugged game causing a log jam towards the top of the NCAC standings. The Tigers shot...
Journal Review
Contestants sought for Strawberry Festival program
Entry forms are now available for anyone interested in participating in the Strawberry Festival Queen Scholarship Program or the Jr. Royalty Contest. The queen program is open to any high school girl in grades 9-12 and the Jr. Royalty contest is open to boys and girls ages 6-10 as of May 1, 2023. All contestants must reside or attend school full-time in Montgomery County. The entry fee for the Jr. Royalty program is $25 and the entry free for the Queen program is $45.
Journal Review
Betty Lou Thompson
Betty Lou Thompson, 94, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, 2023. She was born Nov. 2, 1928, at Crawfordsville, to Cecil O. and Oakie L. (Willhite) Boze. She married the love of her life, Leo L. Thompson Jr. on June 11, 1950. He preceded...
Journal Review
James ‘Mac’ O. McLaughlin
James “Mac” O. McLaughlin passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the age of 83. Mac was born Aug. 20, 1939, at Lafayette, to Eleanor and Clayton McLaughlin. After graduation, he proudly served in the Army from 1961-1964 working with Nike Hercules missiles. Upon returning home he started work for RR Donnelley, where he worked for more than 30 years.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
VCSC school board launches investigation on current member
TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County School Board is investigating claims that board member James Skelton inappropriately met with the mother of a student who was the subject of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The allegation was made during the most recent board meeting on Monday by a member of the public. […]
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
hammerandrails.com
Matt Frost Surprised with Scholarship
The most under appreciated players in college basketball are the walk-ons. They put in the same amount of work as the stars but most people don’t know their names. People might not even know they are on the basketball team. Yet they are working their butts off each and every day to try and make the team better. It’s (usually) a thankless job.
indianapolismonthly.com
Castleton Goes International Via Saraga
INTREPID FOODIES and immigrants hoping to get their hands on the ingredients for a cherished family recipe have long turned to Saraga International Grocery to complete their shopping lists. Now, they’ve got another 100,000 square feet to explore as they fill their larders with everything from curry leaves and green coconuts to fish sauce and French mustard, halal goat and beef, and whole amber jack and snapper from one of the state’s most expansive seafood counters. That’s because the longtime global retailer, which already has locations on Commercial Drive in Indy’s Lafayette Square neighborhood, in Greenwood, and in Columbus, Ohio, opened its most impressive store to date just two days before Christmas in the Target location on Center Run Drive in Castleton that shut its doors in 2015.
Journal Review
Annual cheer campaign wraps up
Donations to the 111th annual Sunshine Society Cheer Certificate campaign are still being accepted, however, the annual fundraising effort is drawing to a close. Organizers will continue to accept donations this month in hopes of reaching the $20,000 goal. As of Jan. 13, the fund had raised $15,408 for local families in need.
Journal Review
Ward and Brewer lead Mounties past sectional foe
Southmont (9-3) Carson Chadd 5-8 1-5 11, Vince Reimondo 0-3 0-0 0, Trip Ward 8-11 2-2 23, Kyler McCandless 2-4 0-0 4, Lucas Oppy 0-3 1-2 1, Hayden Hess 1-5 1-3 3, EJ Brewer 7-9 3-5 17; Totals 23-43 8-17 59. 3 pt shooting: RP 6-20 (Mullins 2, Robins 2,...
Journal Review
Athenians don’t back down from Patriots in loss
CVL 9 9 18 12 - 48 Bethesda Christian (11-1): FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Isaac Mlagan 0-0 0-0 0 Luke Douglas 4-9 2-4 13 Sam Mlagan 8-14 3-4 19 Jimmy Fancher 1-1 0-0 3Luke Stuckey 2-6 8-8 12 Jesse Gehring 0-1 1-3 1 Jamison Chapman 4-9 6-6 15. Totals 19-40 20-25 63.
theseymourowl.com
The Sinister Secrets of Indiana State Sanatorium
Located in Parke County, the Indiana State Sanatorium has attracted the attention of tourists with its ghostly atmosphere and eerie backstory. The sanatorium was initially built in 1907 to treat patients with tuberculosis. Its story is mildly similar to Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, which I previously wrote an article about that delves further into the history of tuberculosis, here.
1027wbow.com
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at...
Insomnia Cookies’ new location holds grand opening Saturday
The late-night bakery Insomnia Cookies will host a grand opening and late-night PJ party Saturday in celebration of branching out to its second location near IUPUI in Indy.
cbs4indy.com
Could Indiana end its state income tax?
Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. INDOT says I-70 eastbound through downtown Indianapolis …. Interstate 70 eastbound through the North...
cbs4indy.com
Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana
Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E....
One of The Food Network’s Best Places to Eat in Indianapolis has Special Evansville Connection
Every week we feature an on-air segment with Taylor Merriss, she is the Special Projects Coordinator with the Evansville Police Department. Over the summer, we took a little road trip to meet a celebrity Chef, but little did I know that Taylor has a Chef in her family!. Our trip...
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen appears in court, mouths 'I love you' to 2 women: report
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen appeared in a Carroll County courtroom in Indiana on Friday. A judge ruled jurors will be chosen from a different county.
