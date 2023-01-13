Read full article on original website
Contestants sought for Strawberry Festival program
Entry forms are now available for anyone interested in participating in the Strawberry Festival Queen Scholarship Program or the Jr. Royalty Contest. The queen program is open to any high school girl in grades 9-12 and the Jr. Royalty contest is open to boys and girls ages 6-10 as of May 1, 2023. All contestants must reside or attend school full-time in Montgomery County. The entry fee for the Jr. Royalty program is $25 and the entry free for the Queen program is $45.
James ‘Mac’ O. McLaughlin
James “Mac” O. McLaughlin passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the age of 83. Mac was born Aug. 20, 1939, at Lafayette, to Eleanor and Clayton McLaughlin. After graduation, he proudly served in the Army from 1961-1964 working with Nike Hercules missiles. Upon returning home he started work for RR Donnelley, where he worked for more than 30 years.
Annual cheer campaign wraps up
Donations to the 111th annual Sunshine Society Cheer Certificate campaign are still being accepted, however, the annual fundraising effort is drawing to a close. Organizers will continue to accept donations this month in hopes of reaching the $20,000 goal. As of Jan. 13, the fund had raised $15,408 for local families in need.
Betty Lou Thompson
Betty Lou Thompson, 94, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, 2023. She was born Nov. 2, 1928, at Crawfordsville, to Cecil O. and Oakie L. (Willhite) Boze. She married the love of her life, Leo L. Thompson Jr. on June 11, 1950. He preceded...
VCSC school board launches investigation on current member
TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County School Board is investigating claims that board member James Skelton inappropriately met with the mother of a student who was the subject of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The allegation was made during the most recent board meeting on Monday by a member of the public. […]
SAC Wrestling: Mounties take third, Athenians edge out Chargers for 4th
LINDEN – Southmont wrestling saw its three-year Sagamore Conference championship streak come to an end on Saturday at the 2023 SAC Championships at North Montgomery. Lebanon brought home the title, scoring 242.5 points. Western Boone placed second with 220 and the Mounties earned a third place finish as they scored 211 points. Crawfordsville edged out North Montgomery for 4th as CHS scored 148.5 points to the Chargers 147.0.
Genda Funeral Home Undergoing Name Change
As announced earlier this year, Genda Funeral Home has recently undergone an ownership change. As a part of this ownership change, new owner Pat Day has updated the branding to reflect the Day name as a part of the business. Genda Funeral Home is becoming Day & Genda Funeral Home...
Athenians don’t back down from Patriots in loss
CVL 9 9 18 12 - 48 Bethesda Christian (11-1): FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Isaac Mlagan 0-0 0-0 0 Luke Douglas 4-9 2-4 13 Sam Mlagan 8-14 3-4 19 Jimmy Fancher 1-1 0-0 3Luke Stuckey 2-6 8-8 12 Jesse Gehring 0-1 1-3 1 Jamison Chapman 4-9 6-6 15. Totals 19-40 20-25 63.
DePauw shoots past Little Giants to earn rivalry win
GREENCASTLE - Wabash College traveled to North Coast Athletic Conference rival DePauw on Saturday leading the conference. Hot shooting by the Tigers sent Wabash packing by a score of 86-80 in a close and rugged game causing a log jam towards the top of the NCAC standings. The Tigers shot...
Make nature part of your resolutions this year
New Years resolutions usually revolve around health, giving up soda, losing weight, visiting family more, and the list goes on an on. But for 2023, I challenge a new type of resolution. Spend more time outside. Sounds simple, but it will take some work. I recommend a goal of 1000 hours outside in 2023. Make the time intentional, a hike, eating outside for lunch or as a family for supper, creating a trail in your own woods. If you normally get your mail when you get home from your car or park at the end of the driveway, change to making it an intentional walk and notice the nature around you.
Public meeting coming for busy Vermillion intersection
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Changes could be coming to one busy intersection along State Road 63– but officials want to hear from the public first. The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a public forum regarding to changes to an intersection near “The Beef House restaurant,” and Interstate 74 on Jan. 25th at the American […]
Several students expelled, and others suspended in connection to claims of racial harassment at West Vigo High School
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several West Vigo High School students have been expelled in connection to the racial harassment incidents, and others suspended. That is according to Interim Superintendent Dr. Tom Balitewicz. We told you before, the Vigo County School Corporation said it had learned of students transferring away...
H Mart to open in Urbana’s former Save A Lot location
According to Chicago Korea Times (translated to English from Korean), the popular Korean grocery store H Mart is taking over the space previously occupied by Save A Lot in Urbana. The store is considered a premier Asian food grocery in the United States. For a minute there, that vacant Save...
Matthew Mayer, Illinois forward, addresses comments towards Brad Underwood
Matthew Mayer is nothing if not a competitor. The Baylor transfer has played well for the Illinois Fighting Illini this season, and he’s averaging just under 11 points and 5 rebounds per game to show it. The senior from Austin, Texas was holding everyone accountable after a rough, yet victorious win over Alabama A&M in mid-December.
"He's the calm to our chaos." Emotional Support Skunk helps employees at Knox County Central Dispatch
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Your first instinct when you see a skunk is probably to run away. That’s not the case at Knox County Central Dispatch. Nugget the skunk was adopted from the Indiana skunk rescue in North Salem, Indiana in 2020. "My adult daughter brought him home. When...
Suicidal WeBo student threatens others via social media
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating threats made by a suicidal juvenile at Western Boone Community School. According to a media release issued Friday morning by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office began investigating the incident Thursday after receiving a report that a juvenile student had made threatening statements against members of the WeBo school corporation through SnapChat and phone messaging.
Indiana man charged with kidnapping, vehicular hijacking in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – It was a night of a kidnapping, carjacking and crimes that crossed state lines. An Indiana man is now behind bars in Champaign County facing several felony charges. Champaign Police responded to the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Marketview Drive around 9:24 p.m. Thursday night. They found 26-year-old Ryan Hutchison […]
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen appears in court, mouths 'I love you' to 2 women: report
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen appeared in a Carroll County courtroom in Indiana on Friday. A judge ruled jurors will be chosen from a different county.
Driver dies in Tippecanoe County crash early Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A driver who's believed to have crashed during the early morning hours Saturday was found dead at around 10 a.m. near the crash scene in far eastern Tippecanoe County. Investigators say at around 10 a.m. someone called 911 to report a vehicle in the ravine on...
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores Permanently
Popular clothing chain Maurices is planning to close two of its locations permanently this month. The closures come as the company is looking to expand the brick-and-mortar presence of its new brand, Evsie, which is catered more towards tween shoppers. In this article, we will take a closer look at the upcoming closures and what it means for the company's strategy moving forward.
