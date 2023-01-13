ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, IN

Journal Review

Contestants sought for Strawberry Festival program

Entry forms are now available for anyone interested in participating in the Strawberry Festival Queen Scholarship Program or the Jr. Royalty Contest. The queen program is open to any high school girl in grades 9-12 and the Jr. Royalty contest is open to boys and girls ages 6-10 as of May 1, 2023. All contestants must reside or attend school full-time in Montgomery County. The entry fee for the Jr. Royalty program is $25 and the entry free for the Queen program is $45.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

James ‘Mac’ O. McLaughlin

James “Mac” O. McLaughlin passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the age of 83. Mac was born Aug. 20, 1939, at Lafayette, to Eleanor and Clayton McLaughlin. After graduation, he proudly served in the Army from 1961-1964 working with Nike Hercules missiles. Upon returning home he started work for RR Donnelley, where he worked for more than 30 years.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Annual cheer campaign wraps up

Donations to the 111th annual Sunshine Society Cheer Certificate campaign are still being accepted, however, the annual fundraising effort is drawing to a close. Organizers will continue to accept donations this month in hopes of reaching the $20,000 goal. As of Jan. 13, the fund had raised $15,408 for local families in need.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Betty Lou Thompson

Betty Lou Thompson, 94, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, 2023. She was born Nov. 2, 1928, at Crawfordsville, to Cecil O. and Oakie L. (Willhite) Boze. She married the love of her life, Leo L. Thompson Jr. on June 11, 1950. He preceded...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

VCSC school board launches investigation on current member

TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County School Board is investigating claims that board member James Skelton inappropriately met with the mother of a student who was the subject of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The allegation was made during the most recent board meeting on Monday by a member of the public. […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

SAC Wrestling: Mounties take third, Athenians edge out Chargers for 4th

LINDEN – Southmont wrestling saw its three-year Sagamore Conference championship streak come to an end on Saturday at the 2023 SAC Championships at North Montgomery. Lebanon brought home the title, scoring 242.5 points. Western Boone placed second with 220 and the Mounties earned a third place finish as they scored 211 points. Crawfordsville edged out North Montgomery for 4th as CHS scored 148.5 points to the Chargers 147.0.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Genda Funeral Home Undergoing Name Change

As announced earlier this year, Genda Funeral Home has recently undergone an ownership change. As a part of this ownership change, new owner Pat Day has updated the branding to reflect the Day name as a part of the business. Genda Funeral Home is becoming Day & Genda Funeral Home...
FRANKFORT, IN
Journal Review

Athenians don’t back down from Patriots in loss

CVL 9 9 18 12 - 48 Bethesda Christian (11-1): FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Isaac Mlagan 0-0 0-0 0 Luke Douglas 4-9 2-4 13 Sam Mlagan 8-14 3-4 19 Jimmy Fancher 1-1 0-0 3Luke Stuckey 2-6 8-8 12 Jesse Gehring 0-1 1-3 1 Jamison Chapman 4-9 6-6 15. Totals 19-40 20-25 63.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

DePauw shoots past Little Giants to earn rivalry win

GREENCASTLE - Wabash College traveled to North Coast Athletic Conference rival DePauw on Saturday leading the conference. Hot shooting by the Tigers sent Wabash packing by a score of 86-80 in a close and rugged game causing a log jam towards the top of the NCAC standings. The Tigers shot...
GREENCASTLE, IN
Journal Review

Make nature part of your resolutions this year

New Years resolutions usually revolve around health, giving up soda, losing weight, visiting family more, and the list goes on an on. But for 2023, I challenge a new type of resolution. Spend more time outside. Sounds simple, but it will take some work. I recommend a goal of 1000 hours outside in 2023. Make the time intentional, a hike, eating outside for lunch or as a family for supper, creating a trail in your own woods. If you normally get your mail when you get home from your car or park at the end of the driveway, change to making it an intentional walk and notice the nature around you.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Public meeting coming for busy Vermillion intersection

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Changes could be coming to one busy intersection along State Road 63– but officials want to hear from the public first. The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a public forum regarding to changes to an intersection near “The Beef House restaurant,” and Interstate 74 on Jan. 25th at the American […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
smilepolitely.com

H Mart to open in Urbana’s former Save A Lot location

According to Chicago Korea Times (translated to English from Korean), the popular Korean grocery store H Mart is taking over the space previously occupied by Save A Lot in Urbana. The store is considered a premier Asian food grocery in the United States. For a minute there, that vacant Save...
URBANA, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Matthew Mayer, Illinois forward, addresses comments towards Brad Underwood

Matthew Mayer is nothing if not a competitor. The Baylor transfer has played well for the Illinois Fighting Illini this season, and he’s averaging just under 11 points and 5 rebounds per game to show it. The senior from Austin, Texas was holding everyone accountable after a rough, yet victorious win over Alabama A&M in mid-December.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Journal Review

Suicidal WeBo student threatens others via social media

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating threats made by a suicidal juvenile at Western Boone Community School. According to a media release issued Friday morning by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office began investigating the incident Thursday after receiving a report that a juvenile student had made threatening statements against members of the WeBo school corporation through SnapChat and phone messaging.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Ty D.

Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores Permanently

Popular clothing chain Maurices is planning to close two of its locations permanently this month. The closures come as the company is looking to expand the brick-and-mortar presence of its new brand, Evsie, which is catered more towards tween shoppers. In this article, we will take a closer look at the upcoming closures and what it means for the company's strategy moving forward.
DANVILLE, IN

