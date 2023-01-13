Read full article on original website
Bellevue West storms back to beat Kearney
KEARNEY. Neb. — Bellevue West was trailing to start the second half, but came back to win a thriller 59-58 and improve to 13-2 on the season.
SEM stays undefeated beating Pleasanton
SUMNER, Neb. — The SEM Mustangs improved to 10-0 on the season beating Pleasanton 61-52. The Mustangs trailed by two going into halftime. They outscored the Bulldogs 17-8 in the final quarter.
UNK picks up road win in Kansas
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Redshirt junior point guard Sarah Schmitt hit a driving layup with 8.8 seconds left and redshirt senior forward Shiloh McCool played solid defense in the waning seconds to help No. 19 Nebraska Kearney get past rival Fort Hays State, 53-52, Saturday afternoon in Gross Memorial Coliseum.
UNK drops another one possession game to Fort Hays State
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. All-American candidate Kaleb Hammeke converted a layup with 6.5 seconds left to cap a 14-6 game ending run and help Fort Hays State past Nebraska Kearney, 57-55, Saturday evening in Kansas. The 138th all-time meeting between the Lopers and Tigers,...
Kearney man charged with burglarizing Kearney Cinema 8
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man faces charges after he allegedly burglarized a Kearney movie theater. Waco Carpenter, 60, is charged in Buffalo County Court with burglary and criminal mischief ($501 to $1,499). According to an arrest affidavit, just after noon Jan. 2, a Kearney Police officer was called...
Food for Fireworks raises money for July 4th celebration
The Hall County Historical Society is looking to end the 150th year of Grand Island's history with a bang. They are hosting a Food For Fireworks fundraiser event January 15th. The event will raise money for the fireworks display on July 4th. That date will mark the last day of the 150th year of grand islands founding. The Historical society hopes to raise $20,000 more dollars to reach their goal of $40,000.
Elderly couple missing; Aurora PD asking public for help
AURORA, Neb. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing elderly couple. According to APD, Robert and Loveda Proctor went missing Friday afternoon. They were last seen at around 2 p.m. in Aurora. The couple may be traveling in a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica...
Pet Doc: Know your pet's condition score
KEARNEY – How can you tell if your pet is overweight? Dr. Brandon Beebout from the Hilltop Pet Clinic said your veterinarian will be able to help you better answer this question. Dr. Beebout said your veterinarian is going to be able to tell you where your pet's condition...
