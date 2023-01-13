Read full article on original website
Montana witness describes large disc-shaped object hovering over nearby peakRoger MarshMontana State
The richest woman in MontanaLuay RahilBozeman, MT
Whole Foods Market is Opening 1st Store in MontanaBryan DijkhuizenBozeman, MT
Major grocery store chain set to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBozeman, MT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
montanasports.com
Leia Beattie's career night lifts Montana State past Weber State
OGDEN, Utah — Montana State junior Leia Beattie came off the bench to score a game-high 26 points, including a career-high six three-pointers to lift the Bobcats to an 80-65 win over Weber State on Saturday afternoon in the Dee Events Center. “Our bench was fantastic,” said women's head...
montanasports.com
Montana Lady Griz overcome double-digit deficit, win at Idaho State
POCATELLO, Idaho — Sammy Fatkin scored 28 points and the Montana Lady Griz rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to beat Idaho State 77-68 on Saturday. It was the first time the Lady Griz have beat ISU in Pocatello since 2015. Fatkin bounced back from a 2-for-17 performance on Thursday...
montanasports.com
Montana Grizzlies again bounce back, top Idaho State by 29
MISSOULA — From start to finish, the Montana Grizzlies were in control against the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday evening as UM topped ISU 84-55 in front of 3,543 fans at Dahlberg Arena. Josh Bannan put together a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Griz and...
406mtsports.com
Q&A: Sonny Lubick remembers late Sonny Holland, who shared Butte and Montana State ties
BOZEMAN — If someone wants their son to become a successful football coach, naming him Sonny and living in Butte are good starting points. Sonny Lubick was born in March 1937 in Butte. Sonny Holland was born in the same place in the same month one year later. Both went on to be head coaches at Montana State, with Lubick succeeding Holland in 1978 after several years coaching together. Lubick was Holland’s defensive coordinator on the 1976 Division II national championship Bobcats.
montanasports.com
Montana State to induct eight athletes, one coach into athletic hall of fame
BOZEMAN — Eight athletes and a national champion head coach will enter Montana State's athletic hall of fame in February, Bobcats athletic director Leon Costello announced Friday. Four All-America football players are among the group: Caleb Schreibeis, the 2012 Buck Buchanan Award winner as the top defensive player in...
Montana State University student alleges free speech violations
Montana State University officials are violating a student’s right to free speech after she questioned her sorority’s “insistence” members identify themselves with preferred pronouns, alleges a lawsuit filed Friday in U.S. District Court of Montana. The lawsuit also alleges campus officials are infringing on the student’s rights with a no-contact order — one without an […] The post Montana State University student alleges free speech violations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Is This The Best Bucket List Restaurant in Montana?
If you could have the perfect meal in Montana, would this be the place you would choose?. When people think of a bucket list, they think of things they want to do in their lifetime, ranging from activities to experiences to food. People choose what they want to experience in their life. Many folks come to Montana for bucket list items like skiing, snowboarding, or visiting national parks. I would prefer to have an incredibly delicious meal.
New Bozeman Whole Foods Location Announces Official Opening Date
The first Whole Foods Market in Montana is set to open in a couple of weeks. Here's the official opening date. The company just announced the opening date for the new Whole Foods Market store in Bozeman. The Bozeman location will be the first store in Montana for the global natural and organic foods retailer.
Winter storm causing multiple wrecks on Interstate 15 in East Idaho
The winter storm that has been dumping snow on East Idaho since Saturday night is causing hazardous conditions on the region's roads. Multiple wrecks and slide-offs occurred late Sunday afternoon on Interstate 15 in East Idaho and the snow is not forecast to stop falling until early Monday morning. Authorities haven't yet provided details on the wrecks but it does not appear that any resulted in fatalities. The wrecks have...
SNOW: 6″ Possible in Bozeman Area Mountains by Noon Monday
Southwest Montana counties are in for another round of snow, with 4" to 6" falling in the higher elevations and 1" to 3" inches slated for the valleys by Monday afternoon. Even though only a few inches are predicted for the valleys of southwest Montana, travel may be difficult at times. Slick and/or slushy roadways are to be expected so allow for additional morning commute times.
One Chicken Franchise That Would Be Popular In Bozeman
If this franchise opened in the Bozeman area, it would be a hit with families, students, or anyone who loves chicken. It seems that one of the comfort foods that both kids and adults can agree on is chicken tenders. Many folks will default to chicken tenders at restaurants and bars because they are delicious. Chicken tenders are so beloved we even made a list of the best spots in Montana to get this tasty treat.
The richest woman in Montana
Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
The Ugliest Coat in All of Montana is Outrageously Expensive
Never been to Bozeman before. We hit the road and headed to Bozeman for brunch with a sister-in-law and her hubby. The drive there was pretty. My eyes fixated on horses, cows and sheep living their best life. And of course those beautiful mountains. We went to Nova Café on...
Three Tiny Montana Towns that are Definitely Worth a Visit
Montana is a vast and beautiful state, known for its rugged wilderness and sparse population. However, tucked away in the corners of this vast expanse are a few obscure and tiny towns that are worth a visit. I've had some of the best times in small towns around Montana, and the vibe of a small town can't be artificially created.
'In Their Own Words': Dorothy Bradley delivers memorable speech, calls for courage in Yellowstone
In a stirring speech to close out MoJo's 'Night of the Wolves' event, Bradley brought the crowd to its feet. EDITOR'S NOTE: Dorothy Bradley brought down the house to conclude Mountain Journal's "Night of the Wolves" event on Jan. 10, 2023, at The Ellen Theatre in downtown Bozeman, Montana. With poise and humor, she stood at the podium and talked about the responsibility we all have—and the courage required—to stand up and fight for the survival of Greater Yellowstone and planet Earth itself. Bradley, the highly respected educator, conservationist and former eight-time Montana state representative, sees the work purely as "a job to be done." MoJo awarded her one of the first four Conservation Courage awards at the end of the evening.
montanarightnow.com
Group of skiers work together to get help after one was injured in Hyalite Canyon
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A backcountry skier was injured after falling at Lick Creek in Hyalite Canyon. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reports the skier suffered a shoulder and leg injury. One person in the skier’s group went to a high point to get service to call dispatch while the...
City of Bozeman Announces Plans For Gigantic Project
Bozeman has been growing steadily for years, and parts of the city that have seen massive growth need some love. The part of Bozeman that has seen constant growth is the west side of the city. From 19th Street to Four Corners, houses, duplexes, and condos are being built and immediately occupied. With the immense growth, the City of Bozeman announced huge plans for this area.
This Building For Sale in Bozeman Be A Great Investment
If you have the funds, this location would be a prime spot in downtown Bozeman to rent out to locals. Many people who live in the Gallatin Valley who can't afford to purchase a house pivot to renting apartments. Apartments are spread throughout Bozeman and range from friendly and affordable to tiny and expensive. Depending on your price range, you might be limited in what you can afford.
