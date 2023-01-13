ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Drone video shows Salinas River flooding in Monterey County

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

Widespread flooding in Monterey County has prompted evacuations throughout the area.

ABC7's drone footage shows the area south of Salinas -- along River Road and near the Chualar River Road -- taking on water quickly. The Salinas River has overtopped its banks, with many of the ag fields underwater.

VIDEO: Levee breaks from overflowing water along flooded Salinas River

Sky 7 video shows a levee break as the Salinas River in Monterey County overflows its banks, flooding farmland in the area.

The Chualar River bridge is closed by Caltrans, with concerns about water getting too high. Oakland fire's swift water rescue boat is in the area, ready to help with flood evacuations.

RELATED: Monterey Peninsula could 'become an island' as Salinas River levels rise

