Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Outdoor string lights spark house fire in Clarksville
A family is displaced following a house fire that occurred at a home in Clarksville early Sunday morning.
wpsdlocal6.com
Family recovers after tornado damages home and farm
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A Ballard County, Kentucky, family is recovering after their home and farm were damaged by a tornado. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Ballard County and traveled through McCracken County, Kentucky, and Massac County, Illinois, early Thursday morning. The family's...
KFVS12
EF-1 tornado touched down in Ballard and McCracken County, Ky & Massac County, Ill
(KFVS) - According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado touched down last night in Ballard and McCracken counties in Kentucky and Massac County in Illinois. The tornado had an estimated 90 mile an hour winds and was on the ground for 6.7 miles. The width of the path...
kbsi23.com
U.S. 45 restricted to 1 lane near Mayfield after semi crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police report U.S. 45 is restricted to one lane after a semi crash at the southwest edge of Mayfield in Graves County. A semi and at least one other vehicle crashed at a rail crossing near Adams Heating and Air, acccording to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
KFVS12
Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman in Mayfield, Ky., has been arrested after she entered a local residence without the resident’s consent. On January 13, the Mayfield Police Department responded to a woman breaking into and entering a local residence. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department,...
WSMV
Several lanes at Clarksville intersection closed after wreck with injuries
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a wreck with injuries on Fort Campbell Boulevards at Charlemagne Boulevard. Police said the crash happened at 9:13 p.m. All southbound lanes are shut down and only one northbound lane is open. Officials are diverting drivers onto...
WBBJ
“Kill list” discovered at West Tennessee high school
DRESDEN, Tenn. — A “kill list” was discovered at a local high school. In Weakley County, a kill list was discovered at Dresden High School in one of the bathrooms last week. The list had several students, ranging from freshman to seniors. A mother of one of...
Kentucky Town Was Named America’s ‘Most Friendly’ Small Town 5 Times
Kentuckians are known for their true southern hospitality through and through. One very special Kentucky town has been named friendliest five years in a row. Angel here and I'll be totally honest I've lived in a lot of places in my life but Kentucky is by far the most welcoming. In our home growing up, you said yes ma'am, no ma'am, thank you, and please. If I was ever to say "What" to my mother and was in distance she might pop me in the mouth or on the butt. It was considered disrespectful to answer in that way.
Murray Ledger & Times
Hog truck overturns on US 641 South
HAZEL – Traffic was blocked north of Hazel for several hours Tuesday afternoon and evening while more than 100 hogs were moved out of a semi tractor trailer that landed on its side along U.S. 641 South. The hogs inside the trailer are owned by Tosh Farms of Henry...
wpsdlocal6.com
Humane Society in "desperate need" of foster homes, following septic issue
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY-- The McCracken County Humane Society needs your help. In a social media post, the organization is asking the community for people that can foster animals. After finding issues with their septic system, they are looking to reduce the number of dogs in their care. This is 2-month...
whopam.com
Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident
A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah pair facing meth charges
A McCracken County traffic stop landed two Paducah residents behind bars early Monday morning. Deputies stopped the vehicle on Brown Street and performed a search. The sheriff's office said the driver, 37-year-old Ronald L. Hoyle, and passenger, 45-year-old Elizabeth L. Thomason, were both found to be in possession of methamphetamine and other items related to drug paraphernalia.
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear appoints Princeton woman, Paducah man to state advisory board
FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear appointed the executive director of an economic development nonprofit based in Marion, Kentucky to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton is involved with the Lake Barkley Partnership, which works with businesses and organizations in Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties. Her term ends Dec. 27, 2026.
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway County High School student removed after gun found in truck
A Calloway County High School student was removed from campus Friday after authorities said they found a shotgun and ammunition in the student's truck. According to a post from the school district, Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle said a parent dropping a student off at the high school reported seeing a possible weapon in a student's vehicle.
wkdzradio.com
Child Injured After Being Struck By Lift Attachment
A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-year old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
rewind943.com
Police surround home off Dover Road, negotiating with suspect inside
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police have surrounded a house off Dover Road and are negotiating with a suspect inside. At about 1:35 p.m., Clarksville Police had a perimeter around a home in the 300 block of Chateauroux Drive, and officers were trying to negotiate with someone inside who has an aggravated assault warrant, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
kbsi23.com
Man wanted for burglary arrested in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A man wanted by the the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Friday. Dean O’Reilly was arrested on KY 408 West near KY 440, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office. O’Reilly ran from a burglary, according to the sheriff’s office....
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 12, 2023
Greg Auston McCallum, 61, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec.15, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky. He was a carpenter by trade and worked in construction for more than 25 years. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He liked to fish and playfully aggravate those he loved. He was well known for his wit, storytelling, and his unique and often humorous insights about the world.
whopam.com
HPD investigating pair of vehicle thefts
Hopkinsville police are investigating a pair of vehicle thefts in recent days. A black 2019 Ford Fusion was stolen Saturday morning at a home in the 300 block of Berkley Street, with a report saying the keys, a wallet and money had been left inside the vehicle. Meanwhile, a blue...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County Sheriff searching for missing teen
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a teen girl last seen on Sunday night. Deputies are looking for 17-year-old Faith L. Powers. Powers was in the Bryants Ford Road area of Paducah on the evening of January 8th. She is described as five feet eight inches tall and weighs approximately 139 pounds. Powers was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
Comments / 0