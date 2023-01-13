Read full article on original website
Western Kentucky pair appointed to state Water Transportation Advisory Board
A pair of western Kentuckians have been appointed by Governor Andy Beshear to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton and Timothy Cahill of Paducah will serve on the board into 2026. Cahill was reappointed by the governor. He is the executive director of the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville mayor says new fire station will happen, likely near Walmart DC
Hopkinsville Mayor J.R. Knight made his first regular appearance on the WHOP Early Bird Show Friday and says he’s committed to building a new fire station in the city—a project that studies have shown is needed. He says budget preparations have already begun and he’s hearing from department...
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway County to receive ag loan for beginning farmers
Calloway County is one of ten Kentucky counties set to receive a loan approved by the Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation. Calloway County was approved to receive $250,000 as part of the Beginning Farmer Loan Program. The loan is designed to assist individuals with some farming experience who desire to develop,...
wpsdlocal6.com
KFVS12
Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman in Mayfield, Ky., has been arrested after she entered a local residence without the resident’s consent. On January 13, the Mayfield Police Department responded to a woman breaking into and entering a local residence. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Emerald Therapy Center opens fourth Paducah location
PADUCAH — The Emerald Therapy Center opened its fourth Paducah location on Friday. Emerald Therapy Center has centers in Mayfield, Murray and Paducah. Its newest Paducah office at 1640 McCracken Blvd. is centered around child and family services and offices for their corporate staff. Last year, Emerald served 55,000...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah pair facing meth charges
A McCracken County traffic stop landed two Paducah residents behind bars early Monday morning. Deputies stopped the vehicle on Brown Street and performed a search. The sheriff's office said the driver, 37-year-old Ronald L. Hoyle, and passenger, 45-year-old Elizabeth L. Thomason, were both found to be in possession of methamphetamine and other items related to drug paraphernalia.
wpsdlocal6.com
WBBJ
“Kill list” discovered at West Tennessee high school
DRESDEN, Tenn. — A “kill list” was discovered at a local high school. In Weakley County, a kill list was discovered at Dresden High School in one of the bathrooms last week. The list had several students, ranging from freshman to seniors. A mother of one of...
Bill Cunningham: Unlikely friendship transcends scourge of racial segregation to last a lifetime
Several years ago, on my birthday, a son asked me to recount the greatest changes in my lifetime — changes that I never expected to see. The answer was easy: The end of the Cold War and Civil Rights. I grew up in the segregation days of the Jim...
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway County High School student removed after gun found in truck
A Calloway County High School student was removed from campus Friday after authorities said they found a shotgun and ammunition in the student's truck. According to a post from the school district, Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle said a parent dropping a student off at the high school reported seeing a possible weapon in a student's vehicle.
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield woman jailed on possession charges
A traffic stop in McCracken County late Sunday night landed a Mayfield woman in jail. Deputies stopped the vehicle on Old Mayfield Road for an alleged traffic violation. The sheriff's office said a search uncovered crystal meth, suboxone, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The driver, 34-year-old Richardann L. Davis, was charged...
wpsdlocal6.com
Semi-involved crash cleared along US 45 in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — A semi and at least one other vehicle that crashed at a rail crossing near Adams Heating and Air are blocking U.S. 45 at the southwest edge of Mayfield. This is along U.S. 45 between downtown Mayfield and the KY 80 intersection. Estimated duration is two...
wpsdlocal6.com
Humane Society in "desperate need" of foster homes, following septic issue
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY-- The McCracken County Humane Society needs your help. In a social media post, the organization is asking the community for people that can foster animals. After finding issues with their septic system, they are looking to reduce the number of dogs in their care. This is 2-month...
Kentucky Town Was Named America’s ‘Most Friendly’ Small Town 5 Times
Kentuckians are known for their true southern hospitality through and through. One very special Kentucky town has been named friendliest five years in a row. Angel here and I'll be totally honest I've lived in a lot of places in my life but Kentucky is by far the most welcoming. In our home growing up, you said yes ma'am, no ma'am, thank you, and please. If I was ever to say "What" to my mother and was in distance she might pop me in the mouth or on the butt. It was considered disrespectful to answer in that way.
wkdzradio.com
Northern Christian County Home Destroyed In Fire
A home on Crofton Firetower Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Friday night. Lacy Firefighters say the double-wide mobile home was fully engulfed and had already collapsed when they arrived just before 9 pm. No one was home at the time of the fire and the cause...
kbsi23.com
KFVS12
EF-1 tornado touched down in Ballard and McCracken County, Ky & Massac County, Ill
(KFVS) - According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado touched down last night in Ballard and McCracken counties in Kentucky and Massac County in Illinois. The tornado had an estimated 90 mile an hour winds and was on the ground for 6.7 miles. The width of the path...
whopam.com
Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident
A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
kbsi23.com
Man wanted for burglary arrested in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A man wanted by the the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Friday. Dean O’Reilly was arrested on KY 408 West near KY 440, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office. O’Reilly ran from a burglary, according to the sheriff’s office....
