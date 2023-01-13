ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Kentucky pair appointed to state Water Transportation Advisory Board

A pair of western Kentuckians have been appointed by Governor Andy Beshear to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton and Timothy Cahill of Paducah will serve on the board into 2026. Cahill was reappointed by the governor. He is the executive director of the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport...
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Calloway County to receive ag loan for beginning farmers

Calloway County is one of ten Kentucky counties set to receive a loan approved by the Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation. Calloway County was approved to receive $250,000 as part of the Beginning Farmer Loan Program. The loan is designed to assist individuals with some farming experience who desire to develop,...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Beshear appoints Princeton woman, Paducah man to state advisory board

FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear appointed the executive director of an economic development nonprofit based in Marion, Kentucky to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton is involved with the Lake Barkley Partnership, which works with businesses and organizations in Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties. Her term ends Dec. 27, 2026.
PRINCETON, KY
KFVS12

Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman in Mayfield, Ky., has been arrested after she entered a local residence without the resident’s consent. On January 13, the Mayfield Police Department responded to a woman breaking into and entering a local residence. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department,...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Emerald Therapy Center opens fourth Paducah location

PADUCAH — The Emerald Therapy Center opened its fourth Paducah location on Friday. Emerald Therapy Center has centers in Mayfield, Murray and Paducah. Its newest Paducah office at 1640 McCracken Blvd. is centered around child and family services and offices for their corporate staff. Last year, Emerald served 55,000...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah pair facing meth charges

A McCracken County traffic stop landed two Paducah residents behind bars early Monday morning. Deputies stopped the vehicle on Brown Street and performed a search. The sheriff's office said the driver, 37-year-old Ronald L. Hoyle, and passenger, 45-year-old Elizabeth L. Thomason, were both found to be in possession of methamphetamine and other items related to drug paraphernalia.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Calloway, Christian County farmers loaned $250,000 each for agriculture projects

FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation (KAFC) approved $500,000 for two agricultural loans for projects in Christian and Calloway Counties. The Beginning Farmer Loan Program is designed to assist individuals with some farming experience who want to develop, expand or buy into a farming operation located on Kentucky propoerty, according to a KAFC release. Beginning farmers may qualify for financing to purchase livestock, equipment or agriculture facilities; to secure permanent working capital; for the purchase of farm real estate; or to invest in a partnership or LLC.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBBJ

“Kill list” discovered at West Tennessee high school

DRESDEN, Tenn. — A “kill list” was discovered at a local high school. In Weakley County, a kill list was discovered at Dresden High School in one of the bathrooms last week. The list had several students, ranging from freshman to seniors. A mother of one of...
DRESDEN, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Calloway County High School student removed after gun found in truck

A Calloway County High School student was removed from campus Friday after authorities said they found a shotgun and ammunition in the student's truck. According to a post from the school district, Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle said a parent dropping a student off at the high school reported seeing a possible weapon in a student's vehicle.
westkentuckystar.com

Mayfield woman jailed on possession charges

A traffic stop in McCracken County late Sunday night landed a Mayfield woman in jail. Deputies stopped the vehicle on Old Mayfield Road for an alleged traffic violation. The sheriff's office said a search uncovered crystal meth, suboxone, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The driver, 34-year-old Richardann L. Davis, was charged...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Semi-involved crash cleared along US 45 in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KY — A semi and at least one other vehicle that crashed at a rail crossing near Adams Heating and Air are blocking U.S. 45 at the southwest edge of Mayfield. This is along U.S. 45 between downtown Mayfield and the KY 80 intersection. Estimated duration is two...
MAYFIELD, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Kentucky Town Was Named America’s ‘Most Friendly’ Small Town 5 Times

Kentuckians are known for their true southern hospitality through and through. One very special Kentucky town has been named friendliest five years in a row. Angel here and I'll be totally honest I've lived in a lot of places in my life but Kentucky is by far the most welcoming. In our home growing up, you said yes ma'am, no ma'am, thank you, and please. If I was ever to say "What" to my mother and was in distance she might pop me in the mouth or on the butt. It was considered disrespectful to answer in that way.
KENTUCKY STATE
wkdzradio.com

Northern Christian County Home Destroyed In Fire

A home on Crofton Firetower Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Friday night. Lacy Firefighters say the double-wide mobile home was fully engulfed and had already collapsed when they arrived just before 9 pm. No one was home at the time of the fire and the cause...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

U.S. 45 restricted to 1 lane near Mayfield after semi crash

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police report U.S. 45 is restricted to one lane after a semi crash at the southwest edge of Mayfield in Graves County. A semi and at least one other vehicle crashed at a rail crossing near Adams Heating and Air, acccording to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
MAYFIELD, KY
whopam.com

Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident

A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
CERULEAN, KY
kbsi23.com

Man wanted for burglary arrested in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A man wanted by the the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Friday. Dean O’Reilly was arrested on KY 408 West near KY 440, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office. O’Reilly ran from a burglary, according to the sheriff’s office....
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

