Post Register

Lillard nets 40, Trail Blazers complete 2-game sweep of Mavs

PORTLAND Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 40 points and the Trail Blazers beat the Dallas Mavericks 140-123 on Sunday night, giving Portland consecutive wins for the first time since mid-December. It was the second game of a back-to-back between the teams. Portland snapped a five-game losing streak with...
PORTLAND, OR
Post Register

Kings roll past Spurs, extend winning streak to 4 games

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 29 points, Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 18 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings extended their winning streak to four games with a 132-119 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night. “For us, we tried to match that aggression with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Post Register

Nets' Simmons out against Thunder due to back soreness

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons missed the Brooklyn Nets’ 112-102 loss the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night due to back soreness, though will travel with the team on its upcoming road trip. The Nets announced shortly before tipoff that Simmons was out. The team had published...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Post Register

Mann, Leonard lead Clippers over last-place Rockets 121-100

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terance Mann slipped the gold-chained championship belt proclaiming “Big Moment Fella Performance” over his head. He clearly earned it, scoring a career-high 31 points in the Los Angeles Clippers' 121-100 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Post Register

Rockets, Kings players fined; 2 suspended for altercation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Houston's Garrison Mathews and Tari Eason and Sacramento's Malik Monk have been fined for an on-court altercation during Friday's game, and Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate with the Rockets were suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area. The NBA announced the...
HOUSTON, TX
Post Register

Smith scores 27 points, No. 8 Gonzaga routs Portland 115-75

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Malachi Smith had a season-high 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and No. 8 Gonzaga used a dominant first half to rout Portland 115-75 on Saturday night. Gonzaga (16-3, 5-0 West Coast Conference) never trailed, racing to a 40-14 lead with seven minutes left in the...
SPOKANE, WA
Post Register

Former All-Star Korver named Hawks assistant general manager

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks promoted Kyle Korver to assistant general manager on Monday as they continue to remodel their front office. The move comes less than one month after Travis Schlenk stepped down as team president on Dec. 21 and general manager Landry Fields assumed control of daily operations. Schlenk was named to an advisory position.
ATLANTA, GA

