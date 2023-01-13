Read full article on original website
Suspected arrested in New Year’s Eve Midtown Manhattan anti-Asian hate crime, assault
NEW YORK, NY – A Queens man has been arrested and charged with an assault and hate crime for an attack that happened in Midtown Manhattan on New Year’s Eve. The incident took place just blocks south of Times Square at the intersection of Avenue of the Americas and West 33 Street According to police, at around 3:15 pm, Christopher McCormack, 56, approached a woman near Greeley Square Park, and without provocation, pushed a 56-year-old Asian woman to the ground forcibly. McCormack was shouting anti-Asian statements during the assault. He fled the scene, but was captured on Sunday at a The post Suspected arrested in New Year’s Eve Midtown Manhattan anti-Asian hate crime, assault appeared first on Shore News Network.
17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are searching for Shirly Nahomy Sambula-Blanco, a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing, last seen leaving her home Saturday afternoon. She left her University Avenue home on Saturday and her family has not heard from her since. She is described as a female, approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 115 lbs., with brown eyes and black braided hair. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The post 17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
71-year-old man beaten in Brooklyn, police asking the public to help identify attackers
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 61st Precinct in Gravesend are asking the public for assistance identifying two suspects wanted for a violent assault of an elderly man. The attack occurred on Wednesday at around 1:55 pm in the area of Avenue T and Coney Island Avenue. The two suspects approached the 71-year-old man and punched him in the face. They threw him to the ground and fled the scene. The man refused medical attention and sustained minor injuries. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime The post 71-year-old man beaten in Brooklyn, police asking the public to help identify attackers appeared first on Shore News Network.
Trio throws knives at workers while trashing Harlem deli, NYPD video shows
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Three would-be thieves threw knives at deli workers while trashing a Manhattan deli last week, according to police and video surveillance. The trio tried to rob the store at 1 Convent Ave. in Harlem at around 3 p.m. Wednesday before the suspects started throwing the knives, a storage rack, and some […]
3 hurt in 3 separate Brooklyn shootings in under 10 hours: police
BROOKLYN, New York (PIX11) — Three men were wounded in three separate shootings across Brooklyn in the span of less than 10 hours Sunday, according to authorities. In the most recent incident, a 35-year-old man was shot in the back near Malcolm X Boulevard and Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 11:20 p.m., police said. First […]
Bronx man arrested for exposing himself to 16-year-old aboard subway train
NEW YORK, NY – A 36-year-old Bronx man has been arrested in connection with a lewdness incident involving a 16-year-old girl on October 22nd. Shimon Clarke has been arrested and charged with public lewdness after he was alleged to have exposed himself to the girl on the Northbound F Train early that morning. Police arrived at around 8:30 am at the intersection of Parsons Boulevard and Hillside Avenue. The juvenile alleged the suspect masturbated within her view while aboard the train. No verbal or physical contact was made with the child. The post Bronx man arrested for exposing himself to 16-year-old aboard subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
proclaimerscv.com
31-year-old Sentenced 25 Years After Declared Not Guilty in New Jersey
In a New Jersey killing that took place less than a year after it was declared not guilty in a related homicide twelve years prior, a man was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to the prosecution. Based to Hudson County prosecutors, Diamond Robinson, 26, was shot and killed...
NYPD school crossing guard accused of biting ex-girlfriend
THE BRONX (PIX11) — An NYPD school crossing guard is accused of punching and biting her ex-girlfriend during a domestic dispute in the Bronx Friday night, police said. Janet Eury, 34, was arrested and charged with assault and harassment, police said. The incident occurred at around 8:20 p.m. in an unknown location, police said. Eury […]
Brooklyn man charged for groping teen girl on Manhattan subway train
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man has been charged with forcible touching, acting in a manner to injure a child and sexual abuse for a November 15th incident involving a teenage girl on a Manhattan subway train. Rafael Rojas-Gonzalez, 35, is alleged to have approached a 14-year-old girl from behind aboard the northbound 1 train inside the Broadway and West 66th Street station at around 7:30 am. The girl was not physically injured during the assault, Rojas-Gonzalez was arrested Friday night in Upper Manhattan. The post Brooklyn man charged for groping teen girl on Manhattan subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman shoots man, 71, during attempted robbery in NYC home: cops
A 71-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery at his Brooklyn home Sunday, cops said. The victim was inside his residence on East 48th Street near Lenox Road in East Flatbush around 5:10 p.m. when two women knocked at his door, authorities said. The man — who claimed he did not know the women — opened the door, police said. The duo then asked the senior to lend them money and repeatedly demanded he fork over the dough, cops said. When the victim said he didn’t have it, one of the women shot him in the chest, authorities said. He was taken to the Kings County Hospital Center, where he was listed in stable condition. The two suspects fled in a black sedan and no arrests have been made.
A 19-year-old Brooklyn College student has gone missing
NEW YORK, NY – A 19-year-old woman from Brooklyn was last seen leaving Brooklyn College last Monday, and now the police and family members are beginning to worry about her safety. Rhea Butt, 19, of Ocean Parkway, was last seen leaving Brooklyn College on Monday, January 19 at 10 am. She has not been seen since. She is described by the NYPD as a female, approximately 5’7″ tall, weighing 130 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a beige jacket, black jeans, and white sneakers. Detectives with the 61st Precinct are asking anyone with information The post A 19-year-old Brooklyn College student has gone missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man stabbed in the back after fight in Manhattan home: NYPD
HARLEM, New York (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the back following a fight with four people in Harlem late Saturday night, police said. The victim, 33, was attacked inside a home near West 125th Street and Morningside Avenue in Harlem just before midnight, according to the NYPD. The man was taken to the hospital […]
Dog, one person shot in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s shooting
BROOKLYN PARK, MD – A shooting outside a Brooklyn shopping mall Sunday evening is being investigated by the Anne Arundel County Police Department. The shooting at the Brooklyn Park Plaza left a woman and a dog with gunshot wounds. Both are recovering. At around 6 pm, a group of people was standing near Mcdonald’s on Ritchie Highway when an unknown suspect wearing dark clothing shot at the group. The woman and dog were both struck in the leg. Two nearby parked vehicles were also struck during the shooting. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The dog The post Dog, one person shot in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman nabbed with loaded gun at Empire State Building: cops
A pistol-packing woman was nabbed with a loaded gun at the Empire State Building on Sunday after setting off a metal detector at the Big Apple tourist hot spot, police said. Justina Shealer, 37, had a valid gun license issued in Pennsylvania but was not authorized to carry the weapon in New York, cops said. “Our laws are pretty strict here in New York City,” an NYPD spokesman told The Post. “She probably neglected to look them up before she came. It dinged in the metal detector.” The arrest took place shortly after 11 a.m., with the woman taken into custody without...
pix11.com
Suspect arrested in burning woman’s face at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Georgia woman was arrested for allegedly throwing an unknown liquid, and burning a victim’s face inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said. Rodlin Gravesande, 33, was arrested on Friday and charged with assault in connection with the unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack, that left a 21-year-old victim with chemical burns to her face.
NYC trying to sever ties with highway towing company after alleged overcharging, racketeering
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The city is working hard to sever ties with Queens-based Runway Towing -- that services Staten Island highways -- alleging it has been overcharging customers for years, and shouldn’t hold a city contract to tow on highways throughout the five boroughs. The allegations of...
bkreader.com
Av. of Puerto Rico Sign Removal Prompts Demand for Investigation, as Residents Discover 2 More Signs Removed
Williamsburg residents are demanding a full investigation into how a beloved, 40-yr-old street sign marking the area’s Puerto Rican heritage was removed last week. On Friday morning, lifelong Williamsburg resident Gyvis Santos saw the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) taking down the ‘Graham Av./Av. of Puerto Rico’ sign at the Moore St. intersection and replacing it with a sign that simply reads ‘Graham Av.’.
‘Know this clown?’ NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Illegal dumping incidents continue to hit the borough. The New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a dumping bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash on Staten Island. In a recent post on its official Twitter page, the...
Georgia woman Rodlin Gravesande charged in NYC subway chemical attack
A Georgia woman has been arrested for a horrific New York subway attack in which she allegedly burned a woman with a chemical, police said. Rodlin Gravesande, 33, is accused of the twisted, unprovoked Dec. 2 assault, in which she started arguing with the victim on the southbound platform at the Nostrand Avenue and Winthrop Street subway station — the 2/5 lines — in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens at around 1:10 a.m., cops said. Gravesande allegedly began following the 21-year-old up the stairs and then “splashed an unknown chemical substance” on the woman’s face, authorities said. The unhinged assailant ran off while the victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with first-and second-degree burns to her face, police said. A Fulton County SWAT team arrested the suspect for the Brooklyn subway attack Jan. 3, the Fulton County Sheriff’s office announced. The team arrested Gravesande without incident at a home in southwest Atlanta where she was visiting, Fulton County law enforcers said. Gravesande was booked in Brooklyn on Friday and charged with assault, the NYPD announced Saturday. There was no connection between Gravesande and the victim, who was reportedly on her way to work, and the attack appears to have been unprovoked, authorities said.
NYPD: Neighbor charged in stabbing death of ex-NYPD officer
NEW YORK -- A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of a former NYPD officer on Staten Island.According to police sources, the victim was with his two children when he got into an argument with the suspect, identified as Eric Wilson, on Wednesday night. The victim took his kids inside their home, then returned outside to confront Wilson, his neighbor, according to police. Sources said Wilson, 26, allegedly stabbed the former officer in the neck.
