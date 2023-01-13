Read full article on original website
Basketball MVP Traded In Major DealOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, NY
Migrants Rejecting Free New York City Provided MealsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Brooklyn man, 71, shot in own home during attempted robbery, cops searching for 2 women
A 71-year-old man was shot in the chest in his Brooklyn home on Sunday as two women attempted to rob him, according to police. The women knocked on his door on East 48th Street near Lenox Road in East Flatbush around 5:10 p.m. and demanded cash.
71-year-old man beaten in Brooklyn, police asking the public to help identify attackers
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 61st Precinct in Gravesend are asking the public for assistance identifying two suspects wanted for a violent assault of an elderly man. The attack occurred on Wednesday at around 1:55 pm in the area of Avenue T and Coney Island Avenue. The two suspects approached the 71-year-old man and punched him in the face. They threw him to the ground and fled the scene. The man refused medical attention and sustained minor injuries. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime The post 71-year-old man beaten in Brooklyn, police asking the public to help identify attackers appeared first on Shore News Network.
Dog, one person shot in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s shooting
BROOKLYN PARK, MD – A shooting outside a Brooklyn shopping mall Sunday evening is being investigated by the Anne Arundel County Police Department. The shooting at the Brooklyn Park Plaza left a woman and a dog with gunshot wounds. Both are recovering. At around 6 pm, a group of people was standing near Mcdonald’s on Ritchie Highway when an unknown suspect wearing dark clothing shot at the group. The woman and dog were both struck in the leg. Two nearby parked vehicles were also struck during the shooting. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The dog The post Dog, one person shot in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Victim assaulted in Brooklyn home invasion
BROOKLYN, MD – A Brooklyn home was broken into while the occupants were inside Just after midnight on Sunday. According to police, the suspect forced his way into a home on Bon Air Avenue armed with two semi-automatic handguns. “The suspect physically assaulted one of the victims and demanded property from them. The suspect fled the residence and entered a white coupe or sedan and drove away,” the Anne Arundel County Police Department reported today. The suspect was described as a black male, approximately six feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. The post Victim assaulted in Brooklyn home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shooting suspect arrested in Howell
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police investigating a shooting incident in Howell Township have arrested one suspect, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. It was reported that a homeowner heard his car alarm going off, and upon investigation, he saw a group of people running from his vehicle to another vehicle. The man believed his car was being stolen, so he fired several shots in the direction of the suspects. At this time, police have not released any information regarding the shooting that took place early Sunday morning in the Ramtown section of town. The man’s name was not released. The post Shooting suspect arrested in Howell appeared first on Shore News Network.
17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are searching for Shirly Nahomy Sambula-Blanco, a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing, last seen leaving her home Saturday afternoon. She left her University Avenue home on Saturday and her family has not heard from her since. She is described as a female, approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 115 lbs., with brown eyes and black braided hair. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The post 17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 23, stabbed in the face outside of church in the Bronx
A 23-year-old man was stabbed multiple times after getting into an argument Saturday outside a Bronx church. The incident happened outside the Iglesia Adventista del University Church on East Tremont Avenue in the Mount Hope section. The victim had gotten into a squabble with an acquaintance, who allegedly knifed him, around 2 p.m., police sources said. Blood stains could be seen on the sidewalk outside the church, which was roped off with crime scene tape. The victim, who was arguing with another man he knew at the time, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital with a puncture wound to his cheek and a cut to his forehead, sources said. He is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.
NYPD school crossing guard accused of biting ex-girlfriend
THE BRONX (PIX11) — An NYPD school crossing guard is accused of punching and biting her ex-girlfriend during a domestic dispute in the Bronx Friday night, police said. Janet Eury, 34, was arrested and charged with assault and harassment, police said. The incident occurred at around 8:20 p.m. in an unknown location, police said. Eury […]
Trio throws knives at workers while trashing Harlem deli, NYPD video shows
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Three would-be thieves threw knives at deli workers while trashing a Manhattan deli last week, according to police and video surveillance. The trio tried to rob the store at 1 Convent Ave. in Harlem at around 3 p.m. Wednesday before the suspects started throwing the knives, a storage rack, and some […]
Yonkers jail officer treated after contacting fentanyl on suspect’s clothing
YONKERS, NY – A Yonkers Police Department detention officer examining articles of clothing of a suspect inside the Central Booking Facility required medical attention after coming into contact with Fentanyl. On Thursday, the female employee was administered three doses of Narcan to revive her. The Central Booking Facility was placed on lockdown and evacuated. Hazmat teams arrived on scene to investigate. The post Yonkers jail officer treated after contacting fentanyl on suspect’s clothing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspected arrested in New Year’s Eve Midtown Manhattan anti-Asian hate crime, assault
NEW YORK, NY – A Queens man has been arrested and charged with an assault and hate crime for an attack that happened in Midtown Manhattan on New Year’s Eve. The incident took place just blocks south of Times Square at the intersection of Avenue of the Americas and West 33 Street According to police, at around 3:15 pm, Christopher McCormack, 56, approached a woman near Greeley Square Park, and without provocation, pushed a 56-year-old Asian woman to the ground forcibly. McCormack was shouting anti-Asian statements during the assault. He fled the scene, but was captured on Sunday at a The post Suspected arrested in New Year’s Eve Midtown Manhattan anti-Asian hate crime, assault appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hate crime task force investigating Bronx assault
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives in the Bronx are investigating an attack against a woman as a possible hate crime. According to police, at around 11:25 am on Friday, an unknown man approached a woman in the area of 120 Hugh Grant Circle and shouted anti-gay slurs. The male suspect then punched the 25-year-old woman in the face, causing her to fall to the ground. He then fled the scene and was last seen entering a northbound 6 train nearby. The victim was treated for minor injuries by medical personnel at the scene. The suspect was described as a male The post Hate crime task force investigating Bronx assault appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bronx man arrested for exposing himself to 16-year-old aboard subway train
NEW YORK, NY – A 36-year-old Bronx man has been arrested in connection with a lewdness incident involving a 16-year-old girl on October 22nd. Shimon Clarke has been arrested and charged with public lewdness after he was alleged to have exposed himself to the girl on the Northbound F Train early that morning. Police arrived at around 8:30 am at the intersection of Parsons Boulevard and Hillside Avenue. The juvenile alleged the suspect masturbated within her view while aboard the train. No verbal or physical contact was made with the child. The post Bronx man arrested for exposing himself to 16-year-old aboard subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ex-NYPD cop says ‘no new info’ after daughter’s stepfather found her shot dead
NYPD detectives are baffled over the shooting death of an ex-cop’s daughter at her Queens home last week, the woman’s grieving dad told The Post on Sunday. “There’s no new information,” former Jackson Heights cop Carlos Ruiz said. “I met with the detective yesterday and asked them if there’s any new information and said I’m hoping that something gets resolved quick. “But there’s no new information, not at all,” said Ruiz, who served as an NYPD cop from 1991 until 2011. “The detectives are doing all their phone checks, they have my daughter’s phone, they’re doing all the phone records,...
Man, 25, fatally shot in head at East Harlem NYCHA complex, suspect at-large
A 25-year-old man was fatally shot at an East Harlem NYCHA complex Friday night, according to police. Law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting at the Carver Houses on East 102nd Street near Madison Avenue around 10:13 p.m.
Newark police investigating home invasion
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are investigating a home invasion in the Weequahic section of the city that took place this weekend. In connection with a home invasion that occurred on Saturday, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé requests the public’s assistance in locating the suspect vehicle which was captured on surveillance video. A white Land Rover with a black top was parked in the 300 block of Lyons Avenue at approximately 5 a.m. One male suspect exited the vehicle, while another male remained inside. After leaving, the male may have forced his way into a residence, as The post Newark police investigating home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect charged in burning woman’s face at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Georgia woman was charged with allegedly throwing an unknown liquid, burning a woman’s face, inside a Brooklyn subway station late last year, police said on Saturday. Rodlin Gravesande, 33, was charged on Friday with assault in connection with the unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack that left the 21-year-old victim with chemical […]
Couple found shot inside car at Linden Home Depot
LINDEN, NJ – Police in Linden reported a man and woman were found shot inside their car in the parking lot of Home Depot in Linden. Police do not believe they were shot at that location, but were en route to the hospital after being shot in a nearby town. The incident happened on Saturday. Police responded to the Home Depot on Edgar Road. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police reported. Both victims were treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital. At this time, there are no suspects and no arrests have been made. The Linden Police The post Couple found shot inside car at Linden Home Depot appeared first on Shore News Network.
A 19-year-old Brooklyn College student has gone missing
NEW YORK, NY – A 19-year-old woman from Brooklyn was last seen leaving Brooklyn College last Monday, and now the police and family members are beginning to worry about her safety. Rhea Butt, 19, of Ocean Parkway, was last seen leaving Brooklyn College on Monday, January 19 at 10 am. She has not been seen since. She is described by the NYPD as a female, approximately 5’7″ tall, weighing 130 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a beige jacket, black jeans, and white sneakers. Detectives with the 61st Precinct are asking anyone with information The post A 19-year-old Brooklyn College student has gone missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn man charged for groping teen girl on Manhattan subway train
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man has been charged with forcible touching, acting in a manner to injure a child and sexual abuse for a November 15th incident involving a teenage girl on a Manhattan subway train. Rafael Rojas-Gonzalez, 35, is alleged to have approached a 14-year-old girl from behind aboard the northbound 1 train inside the Broadway and West 66th Street station at around 7:30 am. The girl was not physically injured during the assault, Rojas-Gonzalez was arrested Friday night in Upper Manhattan. The post Brooklyn man charged for groping teen girl on Manhattan subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
