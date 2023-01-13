Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Festivals in Maryland That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversMaryland State
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Baltimore on TV: The City's Must-Watch ShowsTed RiversBaltimore, MD
The Best Neighbourhoods for Young Professionals in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Related
23-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Double Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two men were shot last night in Western Baltimore. The shooting happened at the 2800 Block of Edmonson Avenue. Shortly before 10:30 pm, several shot-spotter alerts lead the Baltimore Police Department to the location. Police found a 23-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and neck. A 52-year-old male was also found suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg. Both men were brought to nearby hospitals. The 23-year-old victim is in critical condition. The other victim is expected to survive. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Western District The post 23-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
1 man in critical condition, another man injured in West Baltimore double shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a double shooting in West Baltimore on Sunday night that left one man in critical condition. At approximately 10:24PM, officers responded to the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue to Investigate several shot-spotter alerts. Once at the scene, officers located an 23-year-old man suffering...
foxbaltimore.com
Food delivery driver robbed, stabbed in Pikesville
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police in Baltimore County are investigating a robbery and assault in Pikesville that left a delivery driver hospitalized. Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, officers were notified of an assault and robbery in the 100 block of Sudbrook Road, according to police. The victim, who was...
Police investigate assault and robbery in Pikesville
Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, police were dispatched to an assault and robbery in the 100 block of Sudbrook Road. The victim was making a food delivery when they were stabbed and robbed.
Dog, one person shot in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s shooting
BROOKLYN PARK, MD – A shooting outside a Brooklyn shopping mall Sunday evening is being investigated by the Anne Arundel County Police Department. The shooting at the Brooklyn Park Plaza left a woman and a dog with gunshot wounds. Both are recovering. At around 6 pm, a group of people was standing near Mcdonald’s on Ritchie Highway when an unknown suspect wearing dark clothing shot at the group. The woman and dog were both struck in the leg. Two nearby parked vehicles were also struck during the shooting. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The dog The post Dog, one person shot in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two Shot, 34-Year-Old Dead In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot in Southeast, D.C. early yesterday morning. One man did not survive. This incident happened at the 3200 Block of 15th Place. Shortly before 1 am, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the sound of gunshots. Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were brought to nearby hospitals. 34-year-old Renando Griffin of D.C. died at the hospital. The identity and condition of the other victim have not been released at this time. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, The post Two Shot, 34-Year-Old Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brother charged for deadly stabbing in District Heights
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD – A 43-year-old man is dead and his older brother in custody after a stabbing on January 4th. According to police, detectives arrested 55-year-old Antonio Ward for the stabbing death of his brother 43-year-old Tiron Tyler. On January 4, at approximately 10:05 am, officers responded to the 7100 block of Beltz Drive for the report of a stabbing. “Once on scene, officers located Tyler suffering from stab wounds. Officers took Ward into custody on the scene. At the time, he was charged with attempted murder,” police said. Tyler died five days later on January 9th from his injuries. Ward is in custody and the State Attorney’s Office The post Brother charged for deadly stabbing in District Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore ambulance stolen and recovered on Saturday, fire officials say
BALTIMORE -- An ambulance was stolen in Baltimore City on Saturday night, according to authorities.The ambulance was later recovered, Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Roman Clark told WJZ following the theft.The incident is now under investigation, he said. WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
foxbaltimore.com
Woman, dog shot in the leg while walking in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman and her dog were both shot in the leg while walking in Anne Arundel County, Sunday. Police tweeted the 48-year-old woman was walking her dog while in the 5100 block of Ritchie Highway. No motive or suspect information is available, police say. Police confirm,...
Food delivery driver found shot and killed inside SUV in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS – A Sykesville man was found dead inside his SUV Friday night in Temple Hills, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. 34-year-old Stephen Lee Green was found inside his vehicle in the 2200 block of Afton Street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, no suspects have been identified. No arrests have been made. Investigators believe Green had just delivered a grocery order to a home on Afton Street when he was shot and killed. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call The post Food delivery driver found shot and killed inside SUV in Temple Hills appeared first on Shore News Network.
15-year-old boy missing since Friday in Clarksburg
Gaithersburg, MD– Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Clarksburg. Mason Chedester was last seen on Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 7:40 a.m., in the 19400 block of Crystal Rock Drive in Germantown. Mason is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. Mason has short brown hair and brown eyes. Police and family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mason Chedester is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour The post 15-year-old boy missing since Friday in Clarksburg appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday night in Central Baltimore. Shortly after 10:30 pm, police arrived at the 2100 Block of Madison Avenue to investigate the report of a shooting. There, a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was unresponsive. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Due to the extent of the victim’s injuries, Homicide Detectives have been brought in. If you have any information about this shooting, please call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
rockvillenights.com
Assault in Rockville parking lot
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in a parking lot Saturday night, January 14, 2023. The assault was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road at 7:44 PM.
Townsend teen charged for shooting
TOWNSEND, DE – A 28-year-old man was shot inside a home on Cannery Lane in Townsend on Saturday. Today, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Al Vandgorder for first-degree assault. According to police, at around 7:35 pm, troopers from the Delaware State Police arrived at the home to find the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Vandorder was charged with assault, possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He was taken to jail on a $60,000 The post Townsend teen charged for shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
20-Year-Old Driver Dead In Anne Arundel Crash
A 20-year-old driver was killed in an early-morning crash Monday, Jan. 16, authorities said. The unnamed driver was heading south on Crain Highway in a 2015 Honda Accord Sport when he lost control and struck a utility pole around 5:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church Road in Odenton, county police said.
Man shot while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A 50-year-old man was shot by an unknown suspect while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore early Sunday morning. Police arrived at the scene located in the 300 block of Clinton Avenue to find the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were provided. The post Man shot while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Armed suspect robs 16-year-old of jacket in Hyattsville, Maryland
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was robbed by an armed suspect at a store in Hyattsville Friday night. According to a series of tweets from Hyattsville Police, the robbery happened at a store in the 6200 block of Belcrest Road. When officers arrived, they learned...
Man Killed By Brother In Prince George's Mourned By Many
Condolences were pouring in on social media for a 43-year-old man stabbed dead by his 55-year-old brother earlier this month in Prince George's County, authorities said. Tiron Tyler, of District Heights, died on Monday, Jan. 9 — five days after being stabbed by 55-year-old Antonio Ward, Prince George's County Police said.
Wbaltv.com
Person dead, teenager grazed in shooting on Caton Avenue
A person died and a teenager was grazed in the head in a shooting Friday afternoon. Baltimore police said officers were called around 2:24 p.m. to the unit block of Caton Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police said officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening graze...
12-year-old reported missing in Silver Spring
Originally published by MCPD Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old from Silver Spring. Elmer Alexis Guzman Osorio was last seen on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at approximately 9 a.m., in the 1000 block of Quebec Ter. Elmer is approximately 5-feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue winter jacket, a white shirt and gray sweatpants. Police and family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information The post 12-year-old reported missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
124K+
Followers
61K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 1