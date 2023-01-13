NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 61st Precinct in Gravesend are asking the public for assistance identifying two suspects wanted for a violent assault of an elderly man. The attack occurred on Wednesday at around 1:55 pm in the area of Avenue T and Coney Island Avenue. The two suspects approached the 71-year-old man and punched him in the face. They threw him to the ground and fled the scene. The man refused medical attention and sustained minor injuries. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime The post 71-year-old man beaten in Brooklyn, police asking the public to help identify attackers appeared first on Shore News Network.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO