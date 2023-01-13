Read full article on original website
17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are searching for Shirly Nahomy Sambula-Blanco, a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing, last seen leaving her home Saturday afternoon. She left her University Avenue home on Saturday and her family has not heard from her since. She is described as a female, approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 115 lbs., with brown eyes and black braided hair. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The post 17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
71-year-old man beaten in Brooklyn, police asking the public to help identify attackers
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 61st Precinct in Gravesend are asking the public for assistance identifying two suspects wanted for a violent assault of an elderly man. The attack occurred on Wednesday at around 1:55 pm in the area of Avenue T and Coney Island Avenue. The two suspects approached the 71-year-old man and punched him in the face. They threw him to the ground and fled the scene. The man refused medical attention and sustained minor injuries. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime The post 71-year-old man beaten in Brooklyn, police asking the public to help identify attackers appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bronx man arrested for exposing himself to 16-year-old aboard subway train
NEW YORK, NY – A 36-year-old Bronx man has been arrested in connection with a lewdness incident involving a 16-year-old girl on October 22nd. Shimon Clarke has been arrested and charged with public lewdness after he was alleged to have exposed himself to the girl on the Northbound F Train early that morning. Police arrived at around 8:30 am at the intersection of Parsons Boulevard and Hillside Avenue. The juvenile alleged the suspect masturbated within her view while aboard the train. No verbal or physical contact was made with the child. The post Bronx man arrested for exposing himself to 16-year-old aboard subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn man charged for groping teen girl on Manhattan subway train
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man has been charged with forcible touching, acting in a manner to injure a child and sexual abuse for a November 15th incident involving a teenage girl on a Manhattan subway train. Rafael Rojas-Gonzalez, 35, is alleged to have approached a 14-year-old girl from behind aboard the northbound 1 train inside the Broadway and West 66th Street station at around 7:30 am. The girl was not physically injured during the assault, Rojas-Gonzalez was arrested Friday night in Upper Manhattan. The post Brooklyn man charged for groping teen girl on Manhattan subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
Victim assaulted in Brooklyn home invasion
BROOKLYN, MD – A Brooklyn home was broken into while the occupants were inside Just after midnight on Sunday. According to police, the suspect forced his way into a home on Bon Air Avenue armed with two semi-automatic handguns. “The suspect physically assaulted one of the victims and demanded property from them. The suspect fled the residence and entered a white coupe or sedan and drove away,” the Anne Arundel County Police Department reported today. The suspect was described as a black male, approximately six feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. The post Victim assaulted in Brooklyn home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspected arrested in New Year’s Eve Midtown Manhattan anti-Asian hate crime, assault
NEW YORK, NY – A Queens man has been arrested and charged with an assault and hate crime for an attack that happened in Midtown Manhattan on New Year’s Eve. The incident took place just blocks south of Times Square at the intersection of Avenue of the Americas and West 33 Street According to police, at around 3:15 pm, Christopher McCormack, 56, approached a woman near Greeley Square Park, and without provocation, pushed a 56-year-old Asian woman to the ground forcibly. McCormack was shouting anti-Asian statements during the assault. He fled the scene, but was captured on Sunday at a The post Suspected arrested in New Year’s Eve Midtown Manhattan anti-Asian hate crime, assault appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hate crime task force investigating Bronx assault
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives in the Bronx are investigating an attack against a woman as a possible hate crime. According to police, at around 11:25 am on Friday, an unknown man approached a woman in the area of 120 Hugh Grant Circle and shouted anti-gay slurs. The male suspect then punched the 25-year-old woman in the face, causing her to fall to the ground. He then fled the scene and was last seen entering a northbound 6 train nearby. The victim was treated for minor injuries by medical personnel at the scene. The suspect was described as a male The post Hate crime task force investigating Bronx assault appeared first on Shore News Network.
Yonkers jail officer treated after contacting fentanyl on suspect’s clothing
YONKERS, NY – A Yonkers Police Department detention officer examining articles of clothing of a suspect inside the Central Booking Facility required medical attention after coming into contact with Fentanyl. On Thursday, the female employee was administered three doses of Narcan to revive her. The Central Booking Facility was placed on lockdown and evacuated. Hazmat teams arrived on scene to investigate. The post Yonkers jail officer treated after contacting fentanyl on suspect’s clothing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Dog, one person shot in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s shooting
BROOKLYN PARK, MD – A shooting outside a Brooklyn shopping mall Sunday evening is being investigated by the Anne Arundel County Police Department. The shooting at the Brooklyn Park Plaza left a woman and a dog with gunshot wounds. Both are recovering. At around 6 pm, a group of people was standing near Mcdonald’s on Ritchie Highway when an unknown suspect wearing dark clothing shot at the group. The woman and dog were both struck in the leg. Two nearby parked vehicles were also struck during the shooting. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The dog The post Dog, one person shot in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Employee stabbed after confronting shoplifter at NYC sports shop
NEW YORK, NY – A sports shop employee in the Bronx was stabbed after confronting two shoplifters on Wednesday. The two suspects entered Franks Sports Shops on Tremont Avenue and removed a $25 Carhartt balaclava. As they attempted to leave the store, two employees chased them down and tried to retrieve the stolen garment. One of the suspects pulled a knife and stabbed the 37-year-old male employee in the abdomen. The suspects fled the area on foot. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, The post Employee stabbed after confronting shoplifter at NYC sports shop appeared first on Shore News Network.
A 19-year-old Brooklyn College student has gone missing
NEW YORK, NY – A 19-year-old woman from Brooklyn was last seen leaving Brooklyn College last Monday, and now the police and family members are beginning to worry about her safety. Rhea Butt, 19, of Ocean Parkway, was last seen leaving Brooklyn College on Monday, January 19 at 10 am. She has not been seen since. She is described by the NYPD as a female, approximately 5’7″ tall, weighing 130 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a beige jacket, black jeans, and white sneakers. Detectives with the 61st Precinct are asking anyone with information The post A 19-year-old Brooklyn College student has gone missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman injured in assault and robbery, loses $1,850 in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx woman was assaulted and robbed of $1,850 by an unknown suspect last Friday in front of 229 Kingsbridge Road. Today, the NYPD released a photo of the suspect wanted in that assault and robbery. According to police, the 26-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk when the suspect approached her from behind and forcibly grabbed her purse. “It was reported to police that on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 1106 hours, in front of 229 Kingsbridge Road, a 26-year-old female victim was walking when an unknown individual approached her from behind and forcibly grabbed The post Woman injured in assault and robbery, loses $1,850 in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD seeking public’s assistance finding thieves who stole $300,000 from armored car
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department has released more photos of the suspects wanted for a $300,000 armored car heist in Sunset park last week. Three suspects wanted in connection with the brazen broad daylight heist have yet to be captured. Three men coordinated the robbery of a Brinks armored car outside Chase bank on 8th Avenue in Sunset Park last Friday in broad daylight. The robbery occurred at 1 pm when a Brinks employee was making a money drop at the bank and one of the three suspects distracted the employee by asking for directions. The post NYPD seeking public’s assistance finding thieves who stole $300,000 from armored car appeared first on Shore News Network.
Georgia woman officially charged in NYC subway chemical assault
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department has announced that 33-year-old Rodlin Gravesande has been arrested for a chemical attack against a New York City nurse that took place oin December 2nd. The nurse, who was on her way to work her shift was confronted by Gravesande on the southbound platform inside the Nostrand Avenue and Winthrop Street subway station at around 1 am. According to police, Gravesande, of Atlanta, Georgia, then splashed an unknown chemical on the nurse’s face causing severe burns. She fled the scene. .The victim was removed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi in The post Georgia woman officially charged in NYC subway chemical assault appeared first on Shore News Network.
One dead in Brooklyn three-alarm fire
NEW YORK, NY – One person has been reported dead at home at 759 Howard Avenue in Brooklyn. A woman, whose name was not released, died in a three-alarm fire Saturday morning. Firefighters rescued one person via a tower ladder from the second floor. The woman’s body was found on the third floor of the building. FDNY Deputy Chief Jim Carney said 33 units and 138 firefighters battled the fire to get it under control. The post One dead in Brooklyn three-alarm fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight
NEW YORK, NY – A gunfight erupted in the streets of the Bronx on Sunday when the intended target of a drive-by shooter returned fire. The shooting took place at the intersection of West 169th Street and Shakespeare Avenue at around 2:25 pm. According to police, a passenger in a dark-colored Toyota sedan fired shots from the rear passenger window. Another man who was in the street at the time of the shooting pulled a gun and began firing at the car. The vehicle fled the scene and the suspect who returned fire also fled the scene. Now, police are The post Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shooting suspect arrested in Howell
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police investigating a shooting incident in Howell Township have arrested one suspect, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. It was reported that a homeowner heard his car alarm going off, and upon investigation, he saw a group of people running from his vehicle to another vehicle. The man believed his car was being stolen, so he fired several shots in the direction of the suspects. At this time, police have not released any information regarding the shooting that took place early Sunday morning in the Ramtown section of town. The man’s name was not released. The post Shooting suspect arrested in Howell appeared first on Shore News Network.
Second suspect arrested in Queens 4th of July deli double murder
NEW YORK, NY – On Friday, police in New York City arrested 22-year-old Queens resident Dayshawn Vaughns for a double murder he committed in July. On July 4th, Vaughns and Malachi Kirkland are accused of killing Sulaiman Odunsa, 21, and Amir Green, 23, both of Brooklyn. Kirkland was arrested on July 5th. According to police, officers responded to a 911 call of a male shot at 902 Drew Street, within the confines of the 75 Precinct. “Upon arrival, officers determined that three males were shot at the adjacent corner inside of a deli located at 1372 Loring Avenue,” the NYPD The post Second suspect arrested in Queens 4th of July deli double murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
55-year-old man robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A 55-year-old man was robbed while walking near the intersection of Oak Tree Place and Hughes Avenue when he was approached by four unknown suspects and robbed at gunpoint in Belmont. Detectives investigating the incident reported one of the suspects drew a black firearm, pointed it at the victim, and demanded money. “The individuals proceeded to forcibly remove the victim’s two cell phones and wallet containing his identification and debit cards before fleeing on foot eastbound on Belmont Avenue to parts unknown,” the NYPD’s 48th Precinct reported. The suspects were captured on a nearby surveillance video The post 55-year-old man robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police believe missing Morristown woman could be in Newark or Harlem
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department today announced a woman missing since last week could be in the city, or perhaps Harlem. The department issued the following missing persons statement today: Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating Imani Glover, 25, of Morristown, who was reported missing to Morristown Police on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Ms. Glover, who frequents Newark, East Orange, and Harlem, was last seen on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 inside Jimmy Jazz Shoe Store, located at 239 West 125th Street, in New York City. Detectives investigating this incident seek the The post Police believe missing Morristown woman could be in Newark or Harlem appeared first on Shore News Network.
