A 71-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery at his Brooklyn home Sunday, cops said. The victim was inside his residence on East 48th Street near Lenox Road in East Flatbush around 5:10 p.m. when two women knocked at his door, authorities said. The man — who claimed he did not know the women — opened the door, police said. The duo then asked the senior to lend them money and repeatedly demanded he fork over the dough, cops said. When the victim said he didn’t have it, one of the women shot him in the chest, authorities said. He was taken to the Kings County Hospital Center, where he was listed in stable condition. The two suspects fled in a black sedan and no arrests have been made.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO