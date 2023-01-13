Read full article on original website
3 hurt in 3 separate Brooklyn shootings in under 10 hours: police
BROOKLYN, New York (PIX11) — Three men were wounded in three separate shootings across Brooklyn in the span of less than 10 hours Sunday, according to authorities. In the most recent incident, a 35-year-old man was shot in the back near Malcolm X Boulevard and Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 11:20 p.m., police said. First […]
71-year-old man beaten in Brooklyn, police asking the public to help identify attackers
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 61st Precinct in Gravesend are asking the public for assistance identifying two suspects wanted for a violent assault of an elderly man. The attack occurred on Wednesday at around 1:55 pm in the area of Avenue T and Coney Island Avenue. The two suspects approached the 71-year-old man and punched him in the face. They threw him to the ground and fled the scene. The man refused medical attention and sustained minor injuries. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime The post 71-year-old man beaten in Brooklyn, police asking the public to help identify attackers appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspected arrested in New Year’s Eve Midtown Manhattan anti-Asian hate crime, assault
NEW YORK, NY – A Queens man has been arrested and charged with an assault and hate crime for an attack that happened in Midtown Manhattan on New Year’s Eve. The incident took place just blocks south of Times Square at the intersection of Avenue of the Americas and West 33 Street According to police, at around 3:15 pm, Christopher McCormack, 56, approached a woman near Greeley Square Park, and without provocation, pushed a 56-year-old Asian woman to the ground forcibly. McCormack was shouting anti-Asian statements during the assault. He fled the scene, but was captured on Sunday at a The post Suspected arrested in New Year’s Eve Midtown Manhattan anti-Asian hate crime, assault appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bystander shot in the neck during fight in Long Island bar: police
`LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — An innocent bystander was shot in the neck when shots rang out in a Long Island bar early Sunday, police said. The incident unfolded when a gunman threatened a man at the Outfield Pub on Carleton Avenue in East Islip at around 1:10 a.m., authorities said. The suspect pressed the gun […]
Dog, one person shot in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s shooting
BROOKLYN PARK, MD – A shooting outside a Brooklyn shopping mall Sunday evening is being investigated by the Anne Arundel County Police Department. The shooting at the Brooklyn Park Plaza left a woman and a dog with gunshot wounds. Both are recovering. At around 6 pm, a group of people was standing near Mcdonald’s on Ritchie Highway when an unknown suspect wearing dark clothing shot at the group. The woman and dog were both struck in the leg. Two nearby parked vehicles were also struck during the shooting. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The dog The post Dog, one person shot in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are searching for Shirly Nahomy Sambula-Blanco, a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing, last seen leaving her home Saturday afternoon. She left her University Avenue home on Saturday and her family has not heard from her since. She is described as a female, approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 115 lbs., with brown eyes and black braided hair. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The post 17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Staten Island woman’s photos show 2 fox encounters just days apart
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Foxes are no strangers to residents on Staten Island, though it does seem they have been making their presence felt of late. Victoria Wickman of Richmond sent the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com pictures of two fox sightings she witnessed in a little more than a week.
31-year-old Sentenced 25 Years After Declared Not Guilty in New Jersey
In a New Jersey killing that took place less than a year after it was declared not guilty in a related homicide twelve years prior, a man was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to the prosecution. Based to Hudson County prosecutors, Diamond Robinson, 26, was shot and killed...
Woman shoots man, 71, during attempted robbery in NYC home: cops
A 71-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery at his Brooklyn home Sunday, cops said. The victim was inside his residence on East 48th Street near Lenox Road in East Flatbush around 5:10 p.m. when two women knocked at his door, authorities said. The man — who claimed he did not know the women — opened the door, police said. The duo then asked the senior to lend them money and repeatedly demanded he fork over the dough, cops said. When the victim said he didn’t have it, one of the women shot him in the chest, authorities said. He was taken to the Kings County Hospital Center, where he was listed in stable condition. The two suspects fled in a black sedan and no arrests have been made.
A 19-year-old Brooklyn College student has gone missing
NEW YORK, NY – A 19-year-old woman from Brooklyn was last seen leaving Brooklyn College last Monday, and now the police and family members are beginning to worry about her safety. Rhea Butt, 19, of Ocean Parkway, was last seen leaving Brooklyn College on Monday, January 19 at 10 am. She has not been seen since. She is described by the NYPD as a female, approximately 5’7″ tall, weighing 130 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a beige jacket, black jeans, and white sneakers. Detectives with the 61st Precinct are asking anyone with information The post A 19-year-old Brooklyn College student has gone missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shooting suspect arrested in Howell
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police investigating a shooting incident in Howell Township have arrested one suspect, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. It was reported that a homeowner heard his car alarm going off, and upon investigation, he saw a group of people running from his vehicle to another vehicle. The man believed his car was being stolen, so he fired several shots in the direction of the suspects. At this time, police have not released any information regarding the shooting that took place early Sunday morning in the Ramtown section of town. The man’s name was not released. The post Shooting suspect arrested in Howell appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 52, dead after jump from Bayonne Bridge on Friday, authorities say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 52-year-old man who jumped off the Bayonne Bridge on Friday was pronounced dead soon after at a nearby hospital, officials said over the weekend. The man was located at around 9:40 a.m. by NYPD Harbor patrol in the water near the bridge, according to a spokeswoman for the Port Authority Police Department.
Bronx man arrested for exposing himself to 16-year-old aboard subway train
NEW YORK, NY – A 36-year-old Bronx man has been arrested in connection with a lewdness incident involving a 16-year-old girl on October 22nd. Shimon Clarke has been arrested and charged with public lewdness after he was alleged to have exposed himself to the girl on the Northbound F Train early that morning. Police arrived at around 8:30 am at the intersection of Parsons Boulevard and Hillside Avenue. The juvenile alleged the suspect masturbated within her view while aboard the train. No verbal or physical contact was made with the child. The post Bronx man arrested for exposing himself to 16-year-old aboard subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
Couple found shot inside car at Linden Home Depot
LINDEN, NJ – Police in Linden reported a man and woman were found shot inside their car in the parking lot of Home Depot in Linden. Police do not believe they were shot at that location, but were en route to the hospital after being shot in a nearby town. The incident happened on Saturday. Police responded to the Home Depot on Edgar Road. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police reported. Both victims were treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital. At this time, there are no suspects and no arrests have been made. The Linden Police The post Couple found shot inside car at Linden Home Depot appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect arrested in burning woman’s face at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Georgia woman was arrested for allegedly throwing an unknown liquid, and burning a victim’s face inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said. Rodlin Gravesande, 33, was arrested on Friday and charged with assault in connection with the unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack, that left a 21-year-old victim with chemical burns to her face.
‘Know this clown?’ NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Illegal dumping incidents continue to hit the borough. The New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a dumping bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash on Staten Island. In a recent post on its official Twitter page, the...
First photo: Suspect in fatal stabbing of former Staten Island NYPD officer led to court
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Detectives led Eric Wilson, the suspect in the fatal stabbing of former Staten Island police officer Nicholas Nelson, down the steps of the 120th Precinct stationhouse to his arraignment in Criminal Court in St. George on Friday afternoon. Wilson, 26, who lives on Elizabeth Street...
Brooklyn man charged for groping teen girl on Manhattan subway train
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man has been charged with forcible touching, acting in a manner to injure a child and sexual abuse for a November 15th incident involving a teenage girl on a Manhattan subway train. Rafael Rojas-Gonzalez, 35, is alleged to have approached a 14-year-old girl from behind aboard the northbound 1 train inside the Broadway and West 66th Street station at around 7:30 am. The girl was not physically injured during the assault, Rojas-Gonzalez was arrested Friday night in Upper Manhattan. The post Brooklyn man charged for groping teen girl on Manhattan subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
Source: Steven Molinaro, grandson of former Staten Island BP, reportedly robbed at gunpoint in home
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Steven Molinaro, who is free on bail after being charged in connection with the shooting of a woman, was robbed at gunpoint at his home in Fort Wadsworth early on Friday morning, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. Officers responded to a...
One dead in Brooklyn three-alarm fire
NEW YORK, NY – One person has been reported dead at home at 759 Howard Avenue in Brooklyn. A woman, whose name was not released, died in a three-alarm fire Saturday morning. Firefighters rescued one person via a tower ladder from the second floor. The woman’s body was found on the third floor of the building. FDNY Deputy Chief Jim Carney said 33 units and 138 firefighters battled the fire to get it under control. The post One dead in Brooklyn three-alarm fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
