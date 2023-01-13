BALTIMORE -- First responders scrambled to recover an ambulance after it was stolen from Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center on Saturday.Fire officials learned that the ambulance had been stolen from Bayview Hospital around 8:45 p.m., Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Roman Clark told WJZ. They alerted police officers in the area to the theft around the same time, according to Baltimore Police Department spokesman Vernon Davis said.First responders were able to recover the ambulance soon after it was stolen, Clark said.It was in control of the ambulance thief for about five minutes, Davis said.Officers in the area immediately began searching for it and found it near the intersection of O'Donnell Street and South Haven Street, he said.The person who drove off with the ambulance was arrested, he said.The incident is under investigation, Clark said.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO