23-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Double Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two men were shot last night in Western Baltimore. The shooting happened at the 2800 Block of Edmonson Avenue. Shortly before 10:30 pm, several shot-spotter alerts lead the Baltimore Police Department to the location. Police found a 23-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and neck. A 52-year-old male was also found suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg. Both men were brought to nearby hospitals. The 23-year-old victim is in critical condition. The other victim is expected to survive. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Western District The post 23-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
1 man in critical condition, another man injured in West Baltimore double shooting
Food delivery driver robbed, stabbed in Pikesville
Police investigate assault and robbery in Pikesville
Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, police were dispatched to an assault and robbery in the 100 block of Sudbrook Road. The victim was making a food delivery when they were stabbed and robbed.
Man injured in early morning West Baltimore shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. day
Police are investigating after a man was shot in West Baltimore, early on Martin Luther King Jr. day. At approximately 6:54AM, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Francis Street to investigate a Shot Spotter alert for gunfire in the area. When officers arrived at the scene, they observed...
Dog, one person shot in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s shooting
BROOKLYN PARK, MD – A shooting outside a Brooklyn shopping mall Sunday evening is being investigated by the Anne Arundel County Police Department. The shooting at the Brooklyn Park Plaza left a woman and a dog with gunshot wounds. Both are recovering. At around 6 pm, a group of people was standing near Mcdonald’s on Ritchie Highway when an unknown suspect wearing dark clothing shot at the group. The woman and dog were both struck in the leg. Two nearby parked vehicles were also struck during the shooting. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The dog The post Dog, one person shot in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore ambulance stolen and recovered on Saturday, fire officials say
BALTIMORE -- First responders scrambled to recover an ambulance after it was stolen from Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center on Saturday.Fire officials learned that the ambulance had been stolen from Bayview Hospital around 8:45 p.m., Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Roman Clark told WJZ. They alerted police officers in the area to the theft around the same time, according to Baltimore Police Department spokesman Vernon Davis said.First responders were able to recover the ambulance soon after it was stolen, Clark said.It was in control of the ambulance thief for about five minutes, Davis said.Officers in the area immediately began searching for it and found it near the intersection of O'Donnell Street and South Haven Street, he said.The person who drove off with the ambulance was arrested, he said.The incident is under investigation, Clark said.
Person dead, teenager grazed in shooting on Caton Avenue
A person died and a teenager was grazed in the head in a shooting Friday afternoon. Baltimore police said officers were called around 2:24 p.m. to the unit block of Caton Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police said officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening graze...
27-Year-Old Shot In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 27-year-old man was shot Wednesday morning in Southeast Baltimore. Shortly before 11:00 am, The Baltimore Police arrived at the 3000 Block of McElderry Street to investigate the report of a shooting. Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injury. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Southeast District detectives at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 27-Year-Old Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Food delivery driver found shot and killed inside SUV in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS – A Sykesville man was found dead inside his SUV Friday night in Temple Hills, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. 34-year-old Stephen Lee Green was found inside his vehicle in the 2200 block of Afton Street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, no suspects have been identified. No arrests have been made. Investigators believe Green had just delivered a grocery order to a home on Afton Street when he was shot and killed. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call The post Food delivery driver found shot and killed inside SUV in Temple Hills appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two Shot, 34-Year-Old Dead In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot in Southeast, D.C. early yesterday morning. One man did not survive. This incident happened at the 3200 Block of 15th Place. Shortly before 1 am, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the sound of gunshots. Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were brought to nearby hospitals. 34-year-old Renando Griffin of D.C. died at the hospital. The identity and condition of the other victim have not been released at this time. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, The post Two Shot, 34-Year-Old Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Killed In Double Shooting Near DC Middle School: Metropolitan Police
One person was killed and a second injured in a double shooting in Washington, DC early on Sunday morning, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson announced.Renando Griffin, 34, of Southeast, DC, was killed in a shooting on Sunday, Jan. 15 in the 3200 block of 15th Place near the John Hayden …
Man shot while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A 50-year-old man was shot by an unknown suspect while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore early Sunday morning. Police arrived at the scene located in the 300 block of Clinton Avenue to find the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were provided. The post Man shot while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman, dog shot in the leg while walking in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman and her dog were both shot in the leg while walking in Anne Arundel County, Sunday. Police tweeted the 48-year-old woman was walking her dog while in the 5100 block of Ritchie Highway. No motive or suspect information is available, police say. Police confirm,...
Townsend teen charged for shooting
TOWNSEND, DE – A 28-year-old man was shot inside a home on Cannery Lane in Townsend on Saturday. Today, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Al Vandgorder for first-degree assault. According to police, at around 7:35 pm, troopers from the Delaware State Police arrived at the home to find the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Vandorder was charged with assault, possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He was taken to jail on a $60,000 The post Townsend teen charged for shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two Women Shot While Inside Uber on Georgia Avenue NW: Police
Two women inside an Uber were shot on Georgia Avenue NW early Saturday morning, authorities said. According to the police report, the victims' rideshare was crossing Georgia Avenue at Morton Street when another car came down Georgia Avenue, and someone in that car opened fire at around 12:47 a.m. D.C....
2 shootings reported minutes apart in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart in Southeast D.C. Friday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hartford Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
15-year-old boy missing since Friday in Clarksburg
Gaithersburg, MD– Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Clarksburg. Mason Chedester was last seen on Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 7:40 a.m., in the 19400 block of Crystal Rock Drive in Germantown. Mason is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. Mason has short brown hair and brown eyes. Police and family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mason Chedester is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour The post 15-year-old boy missing since Friday in Clarksburg appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man tried 4 times for killing set free after charges dropped
Marilyn Mosby, the previous top prosecutor who repeatedly brought the man to trial, said Friday the case has always been about seeking justice for the victim.
Nursing Home Patient's Death Ruled Homicide: Baltimore PD
The death of a 75-year-old longterm care center patient who died after being knocked down by an employee last May has been ruled a homicide, authorities in Baltimore said. Ellsworth Johnson-Bey was knocked down by a contract worker at a home on the 5000 block of Frankford Road the afternoon of May 18, 2022, city police said.
