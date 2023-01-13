Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s announcement of a reform to the Israeli judicial system the day after the fast of the 10th of Tevet was a declaration of independence for a large camp within the nation. For years, this camp watched with despair in their eyes as its democratic right to rule was trampled on and handed over to an unelected group of judges who, as much as we would like them to, are unable to detach themselves from their worldviews. Thus, on fateful matters that were once decided in democratic elections, they brought in controversial considerations based on their own values, as if these were universal axioms.

