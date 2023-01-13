Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Carmel High School Students Present Hindu Culture Awareness Workshop to Smoky Row Elementary School StaffEesha SinghCarmel, IN
1 hurt in overnight Broad Ripple shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot overnight in Broad Ripple. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to Guilford Avenue and Broad Ripple Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from...
Death investigation on near north side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police officers are responding to a death investigation on the near north side of Indianapolis. IMPD arrived at the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street and located a male victim with injuries consistent with trauma. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477.
Wanted fugitive arrested after overnight chase
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man wanted out of Ohio and Georgia is in custody after an overnight chase that ended on I-70 near Greenfield. The chase started in Boone County around 3:15 a.m. after the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department said an officer tried to pull over the vehicle on I-65 southbound near the 129-mile marker.
2 killed in east side motel shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning left two people dead. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the Budget 8 Inn at 6850 E 21st Street just before 5:30 a.m. where two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Police...
Officers checked out after vehicle hits police cars
INDIANAPOLIS — Two officers were checked out at an area hospital after a driver hit their police cars while they were stopped Sunday. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. near West 38th Street and North High School Road. Two police cars were stopped when a vehicle crashed into them.
IMPD bodycam video shows fatal struggle with man in mental illness crisis
INDIANAPOLIS — Raw IMPD body-worn camera video, released under an order by a Federal Court, shows the 10-minute-long effort patrol officers engaged in with Herman Whitfield III before deployment of a department-issued electronic stun device that contributed to the man’s fatal heart attack while in the midst of a mental health crisis.
Beech Grove man arrested after toddler with gun caught on camera, shown on live TV
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — An incident at a Beech Grove apartment complex that involved a toddler holding a handgun resulted in a man’s arrest for child neglect being broadcast on live television. Cameras following officers with the Beech Grove Police Department captured the arrest incident, which occurred Saturday....
Noblesville Subway employees robbed at gunpoint
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Noblesville police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Sunday evening. The Noblesville Police Department said the armed robbery happened at the Subway restaurant located in the 17000 block of Clover Road around 7:55 p.m. Sunday evening. Witnesses say a male suspect entered the store...
Family of Herman Whitfield III releases more bodycam footage of son’s death in IMPD custody
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Herman Whitfield III has released more bodycam footage of their son’s death while in police custody. Whitfield died after officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to his parents’ home on April 25, 2022. The 39-year-old man was in the midst of a mental health crisis, his parents said, and called 911 to request an ambulance. His father told police his son was “having a psychosis.”
Docs: ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian shot at after caught by husband while having affair with ‘high school sweetheart’ in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents detail an affair spurred to violence involving “Bob & Tom” comedian Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, and a Fountaintown woman whom Sexton claimed was an old “high school sweetheart.”. Previously, Sexton told FOX59 about how he was shot at while...
Rain moving in this afternoon
Turning wet this afternoon and temperatures rise back above average. More unsettled weather ahead this week. Turning wet this afternoon and temperatures rise back above average. More unsettled weather ahead this week. Remembering Dr. MLK Jr in Indianapolis. Remembering Dr. MLK Jr in Indianapolis. Asian American students rally in support...
Court records reveal how police made quick arrest of man accused of killing two people on Indy’s near east side
Court records reveal how police made quick arrest of man accused of killing two people on Indy’s near east side. Court records reveal how police made quick arrest …. Court records reveal how police made quick arrest of man accused of killing two people on Indy’s near east side.
Rain, temperature records hold for this date
We are looking at another mild day ahead but not record-breaking warmth this afternoon. Rain is also on tap for the day, but again, not looking at record-breaking rainfall for the day. cbs4indy.com/weather. Rain, temperature records hold for this date. We are looking at another mild day ahead but not...
Kokomo PD asks for public help amid rising overdose calls
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for help from the public in response to a string of deaths caused by drug overdoses. Anyone with additional information on these OD deaths is being encouraged to download the “Kokomo PD” app where they can report tips anonymously. The app can be found on iOS or Google Play store.
Beth forecasts an active week of weather
We have more and rain in the forecast and the week will end with flurries. We have more and rain in the forecast and the week will end with flurries. Asian American students rally in support of victim …. Asian American students rally in support of victim in racist attack.
Unattended candle sparked fire that destroyed family home
INDIANAPOLIS — A candle that someone left unattended is behind a fire that injured two people and destroyed a home Friday. The Indianapolis Fire Department said the fire happened around 11:25 Friday morning in the 4000 block of Wallace Avenue. When crews arrived they found a heavy blaze and excessive clutter that made work difficult.
Warmer air for January again!
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather forecast: Warmer air for January again! Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather forecast: Warmer air for January again! Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. Asian American students rally in support of victim …. Asian American students rally in support of victim in racist attack. Indiana lawmaker...
Showers moving in, mild stretch continues
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning chilly with temperatures in the 30s and mostly cloudy skies moving in. We keep the mostly cloudy skies for this afternoon with showers likely too. Temperatures will stay above average until the end of the week. Showers and mild temperatures. For the...
Indiana warming up with rain showers
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures are heading back to the 50s once again this January. We will stand in warm sector where mild air will overtake the region. Rain will also accompany a low pressure system, and should fall primarily between late morning and late afternoon. Temperatures may begin the day around 30 degrees, but will continue to warm through the entire day. Afternoon highs may be in the mid 40s, but we could climb into the low 50s overnight.
Delphi murder case to stay in Carroll County; jury to be picked elsewhere
Delphi murder case to stay in Carroll County; jury to be picked elsewhere. Delphi murder case to stay in Carroll County; jury …. Delphi murder case to stay in Carroll County; jury to be picked elsewhere. Asian American students rally in support of victim …. Asian American students rally in...
