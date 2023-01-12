ST. CLOUD, Minn. - It was a milestone moment for St. Cloud State women's basketball head coach Lori Fish as she achieved her 300th career win with the Huskies 58-43 victory over Winona State Friday evening at Halenbeck Hall. In addition, the Huskies defense showed why it is the number two scoring defense in the NSIC as St. Cloud held WSU scoreless during the entire second period.

