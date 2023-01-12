Read full article on original website
No. 3 Huskies bounce back, flatten (RV) Augustana 30-3
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 3 St. Cloud State Wrestling dominated (RV) Augustana on Sunday afternoon at Halenbeck Hall, earning wins in nine of 10 bouts with two bonus point wins on their way to a 30-3 victory. The win marked head coach Steve Costanzo's 100th Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference dual victory, earning the conference's winningest head coach another incredible milestone in his storied St. Cloud State career.
St. Cloud Swim and Dive Fall to South Dakota State
Brookings, SD – The St. Cloud State Swim & Dive team traveled to Brookings, SD to compete against South Dakota State on January 13th. Both the men's and women's teams came up short, losing to the Jackrabbits. The final score for men's was 162.5-137.5. As for the women, the score ended as 162.5-137.5.
No. 14 St. Cloud State swept in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. – No. 14 St. Cloud State Women's Hockey fell 4-1 in their series finale on Saturday evening against Minnesota State, suffering a road sweep at the Mayo Clinic HSEC in Mankato. The Huskies were outshot 41-18 and won just 20 of 49 draws on the night. After...
No. 3/4 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Shuts out Colorado College
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 3/4 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (16-6-0, 8-4-0 NCHC) bounced back in a big way, blanking Colorado College (10-11-1, 6-5-1 NCHC), 4-0, on Saturday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn. Four skaters scored two points while junior goaltender Dominic Basse (Alexandria, Va.) made 27 saves to lead the Huskies to victory.
No. 14 Huskies drop series opener 3-1 in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. – No. 14 St. Cloud State Women's Hockey allowed three unanswered goals to Minnesota State after leading 1-0 at the first intermission, falling 3-1 in their series opener at the Mayo Clinic HSEC in Mankato. Svenja Voigt scored the game's first goal just a minute and a...
Brena wins High Jump to lead strong St. Cloud State performances at Bearson/Gathje Classic
MANKATO, Minn. – St. Cloud State Track & Field saw 10 athletes establish new personal bests while graduate student Paola Brena won the High Jump as part of a strong evening at the Bearson/Gathje Classic in Mankato on Friday. Katie Lavato began the day with a Finals qualifying time...
St. Cloud State Women's Basketball Opens Weekend Downing WSU
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - It was a milestone moment for St. Cloud State women's basketball head coach Lori Fish as she achieved her 300th career win with the Huskies 58-43 victory over Winona State Friday evening at Halenbeck Hall. In addition, the Huskies defense showed why it is the number two scoring defense in the NSIC as St. Cloud held WSU scoreless during the entire second period.
