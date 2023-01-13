Read full article on original website
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.Cristoval VictorialSeattle, WA
13 Seattle Restaurants Not To MissOutside NomadSeattle, WA
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid WorkEden ReportsSeattle, WA
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR Rogers
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Stray showers, cloudy skies for MLK Day
SEATTLE - The weather should hold up nicely for most activities recognizing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today. However, a few communities could see showers. Tuesday night to Wednesday looks soggier for many places in Western Washington. We'll enjoy a drying trend late Thursday and Friday. Seattle, Everett and Tacoma...
q13fox.com
Rain decreases into the MLK holiday with more rain looming mid week.
Seattle - Sunday marks the 14th day with above average highs at SeaTac! Sunday hit 50 at the airport which was nine degrees cooler than Saturday. Overnight look for showers to decrease as we push towards sunrise at 7:51am with morning temps in the low to mid 40s. We are...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Here comes the rain again: No let up to wet weather in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, January 15, 2023—The National Weather Service predicts wet weather throughout the week in Snohomish County with temperatures fluctuating between a low of 36°F to a high of 48°F. Rainy day? No problem…here are many indoor activities in the Lynnwood area to keep your spirits up!...
Rain returns on Tuesday, California continues to deal with atmospheric river
The rain returns and Seattle is looking at a typical winter week. The National Weather Service says there will be a 40% chance of rain tonight. It will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 42 degrees. There’s a 50% chance of rain Tuesday with a high near 50....
q13fox.com
Rain returns Sunday after Seattle hit record warmth Saturday
SEATTLE - What a gorgeous day across the region and not only did we experience mostly dry conditions we saw record warmth. SeaTac hit 59 and that ties the record set back in 1968. To put our seasonal highs in perspective the Seattle area should see temps landing in the...
q13fox.com
A quieter weekend on tap after a blustery close to the week
The above normal temperature theme continues to trend across the region. SeaTac hit 54° making that the 12th day in a row of warmer than average temperatures. We also saw a decent amount of rain at the airport too with 0.33" in the bucket through 6pm Friday. And so far this month, we are at 1.88" with more to come!
tillamookcountypioneer.net
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 1/12/23
Well, good news, the precipitation associated with the atmospheric river has been bringing only light rain or moderate drizzle to the area overnight thru today. It looks like the heavier rain today has been moving northeastward from west of Astoria into Washington. There is a chance that the atmospheric river gets enhanced by trough of low pressure which could push the heavier rain into the coast bringing around an inch more of rain. Even with this feature, hydrological issues are not expected for our rivers.
‘Atmospheric river’ bringing impressive rainfall totals to parts of Western Washington
SEATTLE — The steady rain is here thanks to an atmospheric river. Rain totals are already adding up and will be impressive by the end of the event. Rain will continue through Friday, bringing the Puget Sound region moderate to heavy rain, but there could be periods of breaks.
q13fox.com
Heavy rain brings flooding, landslides to some areas of western Washington
The Skykomish River is prone to flooding, and with the heavy rain, water had crested over onto roadways. If you see water on the roads, do not drive through it.
q13fox.com
Atmospheric river hits Western Washington Thursday and Friday
Seattle - An atmospheric river is taking aim at the Pacific Northwest Thursday and Friday, bringing heavy rain and gusty wind at times to Western Washington. Temperatures will be mild today, making it into the mid 50s. We will be keeping an eye on some of our area rivers prone to flooding during atmospheric river events. The Skokomish River near Potlatch is expected to hit moderate flood stage Thursday afternoon.
beachconnection.net
Last of King Tides This Week: Dates Different on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Manzanita, Oregon) – The last round of this season's King Tides will be hitting the Washington coastline and the Oregon coast this weekend, but be aware the dates are different for each this time around. Normally, dates mostly coincide for astronomical highest tides of the year, but this time there are some sizable shifts. (Above: Westport, Wash. during King Tides, courtesy Shian Klassen / Washington Sea Grant)
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Atmospheric river event returns to Western Washington
SEATTLE - After enjoying gorgeous weather Tuesday, we're tracking the return of an "atmospheric river" event in Western Washington. This corridor of moist air will trigger heavy rain around the region tonight through Friday. Highs today will reach the low to mid 50s. You can plan on several hours of...
wchstv.com
Nearly 8K people in Seattle without power Saturday after gunshots hit equipment
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Seattle City Light was investigating an outage that left nearly 8,000 people without power in the South Seattle and Rainer Valley areas, but it has mostly been resolved. According to Seattle City Light, the outage may have been caused by an electrical conduit suspected of being...
Atmospheric river to bring heavy rainfall to western Washington, increasing flood, landslide risk
SEATTLE — California experienced significant flooding and damage from a weather pattern favoring potent atmospheric rivers aimed at the state over the past several days. Residual moisture from one of the atmospheric rivers will shift north toward Washington state Wednesday night. The atmospheric river is weak and decaying so...
Amtrak Cascades to add second round-trip to Canada
SEATTLE - Amtrak will add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C., by March 7, in its pursuit of restoring service to pre-pandemic levels, Amtrak announced in a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The current round-trip from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C., does...
Washington State Route Closed for Avalanche Danger. See the Cleanup
The warm weather has created avalanche danger on at least one Washington State highway causing authorities to close it until further notice. The warm weather in the northwest almost always causes avalanche danger somewhere every year. Over the last few days, they have struggled with avalanche cleanup on Washington SR 2 around Stevens Pass and Tumwater Canyon. A few days ago they had to clean up multiple avalanches, and again today they had to close part of the highway because of avalanche danger.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating
The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
Washington witness describes hovering ball of light over nearby building
A Washington witness at Newcastle reported watching a hovering ball of light 15 feet over a nearby building that quickly moved away at 8:31 p.m. on November 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Power restored to nearly 8K South Seattle residents after outage caused by gunfire
Power has been restored to most customers in South Seattle after an outage that impacted nearly 8,000 people. Seattle City Light tweeted about the incident just before 7:30 p.m. South Seattle and the Rainier Valley were the areas most heavily impacted. Around 7:30 p.m., 7,803 customers were without power. At...
focushillsboro.com
Authorities Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County Battles Severe Drought Conditions
Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County: Despite widespread recent rainfall, some areas of Oregon continue to experience severe drought. On Thursday, the Crook County Court declared a drought emergency and asked Governor Tina Kotek to do the same so that disaster relief monies could be allocated. It’s the...
