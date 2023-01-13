ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Post Independent editor named publisher

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent has seen some internal promotions recently. Peter Baumann, who has served as editor of the Post Independent since late August 2019, was named publisher in December. Former Post Independent Publisher Darcy Carstens was promoted to director of business operations within Swift Communications. She will continue...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

On the Fly: Who is the best fly tyer in the valley?

The seventh annual Iron Fly Competition is taking place on Feb. 11. Hosted by the Roaring Fork Valley Fly Fishing Club and the Roaring Fork Conservancy, this fun-filled evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with the Youth Division at the Tipsy Trout in Basalt. Adults usually start around 7 p.m., and all participants need to pre-register at http://www.roaringfork.org/events to ensure their spot at this immensely popular event.
BASALT, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs ladies swim team stays undefeated headed into final two weeks of conference competition

The Glenwood Springs High School girls swim team remains undefeated with several individuals and relays already qualified for the 3A state meet coming up next month. The Lady Demons are now 7-0 for the season after meet wins at Montrose on Jan. 7 and in Grand Junction Jan. 14 against the usual Western Slope competition. The two-time defending league champion’s unbeaten league streak goes back to the beginning of the 2021 season.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy