The Glenwood Springs High School girls swim team remains undefeated with several individuals and relays already qualified for the 3A state meet coming up next month. The Lady Demons are now 7-0 for the season after meet wins at Montrose on Jan. 7 and in Grand Junction Jan. 14 against the usual Western Slope competition. The two-time defending league champion’s unbeaten league streak goes back to the beginning of the 2021 season.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO