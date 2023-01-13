County eyes change for Hutsonville grant

false

Crawford County Board Chairman Bill Burke will decide if an area economic development group will continue to handle the grant funding a sewer system renovation in Hutsonville.

The board Thursday authorized Burke to use his discretion to determine if the Greater Wabash Valley Regional Planning Commission will continue to manage the grant or if it will be moved to the South Eastern Illinois Development Association. This will give the new head of Greater Wabash the opportunity to discuss the situation with local leaders in “one last chance to salvage this.”

The grant money was originally part of the county’s revolving loan fund. Changes in the federal program that originally established the fund returned the cash to the state, which was then to distribute it as grants to projects in the county. Both Hutsonville and Oblong were approved for upgrades to their sewage treatment systems.

That was three years ago and neither village has received its money. In Oblong’s case, the cash is supposedly on its way but has been delayed by slowness on the part of the state, according to a recent update, Burke said.

The Hutsonville Village Board, however, has made it clear it wants to break with Greater Wabash. The group’s “lack of progress” is costing the village “tens of thousands of dollars” on a weekly basis, Burke explained.

“Hutsonville has a litany of grievances against Greater Wabash,” board member Michael Delaney said, adding, “It’s time to take our toys and go home.”

“They dropped the ball in a big way,” fellow member Garry Wilson said. He pointed out the county will still have several items being handled by GWPC. Moving the one grant will give local authorities the chance to see how well South Eastern will handle the county’s business.

Oblong Mayor Teresa Fielder also has spoken out against the commission and Burke revealed Thursday that Palestine sought a grant for a new police car, but GWPC never submitted the application.

Burke agreed to hear Greater Wabash out but made his opinion clear.

“Point blank, let me tell you, I am not in favor of leaving [the grant] where it’s at,” he said. “It’s time to do something.”

The county is already forging ties to South Eastern. During Thursday’s meeting, the board approved the appointment of Resa Shaner to the association’s board. Shaner is the executive director of the Crawford County Development Association.

The board also handled some related business left over from last year when it agreed to pay its 2022 membership fee to Greater Wabash.

Also, during the meeting, members established a new Community Involvement Committee. The group will be chaired by Burke with Delaney and Jon Goff as members.

The goal of the committee, which will meet quarterly, is to collaborate with other government entities within the county to meet the needs of all. By working together, Burke hopes all entities will be able to save tax dollars.

“There’s no communication in the county,” he said. “I would like to see that change.”

Burke pointed to a recent housing survey that indicates the county could need about 1,000 new residences in the next five years to meet demand. The full county will need to work together to handle this challenge.

“We’ve got a lot to do in Crawford County,” he said. “We’ve got some growing to do and if we’re not going to do it together, we’re not going to do it at all. I want a county united or we’re going to stay in the same rut we’ve been in for the last 30 years.”

He added the county board needs to participate. It cannot act as if it is separate from the rest of the community.

Burke also said he hopes the board can work together in a “positive direction” following a vote re-affirming his position.

After receiving a letter from four board members saying the election of Burke and Vice Chair Denise Walls in the Dec. 5 re-organizational meeting was not in accordance with board rules, it was decided to overturn the vote and try again. Both Burke and Walls were nominated without opposition and all board members present voted in their favor. Tim Bennett was absent.

Following the vote, committee assignments made by Burke were again approved. These included a few changes from the ones approved in December, such temporarily removing the ailing Bennett from the mix. He is expected to return to the board next month.

Also, Shane Robinson is stepping down from the Crawford County Forest Preserve Committee. As of Feb. 1, it will consist of Chair Brittney Stone, Gary Woolverton and Wells. This will give the current committee time to finish work on getting bids for a new tractor.

Robinson said he would continue to help Stone from the sidelines.

The county liquor ordinance was also changed. The board added a provision giving a person granted a liquor license 12 months to put it into use. The county Liquor Committee will have the option of rescinding licenses that fail this.

Also, if a business with a license closes for any reason, the owner has six months to re-open or the committee will have the option of pulling that license.

Board members also voted against a request concerning a recent bequest to the forest preserve.

In her will, long-time Robinson resident Lois Powden left her home to her niece and all her money to the preserve to be used to benefit the Boy Scouts of America. She apparently was unaware the house had a mold problem that will cost $17,000 to correct.

Representing the niece, attorney Bill Thomas asked the county to allow her to have the $17,000 from the estate, leaving about $117,000 for the preserve and scouts. Board members sympathized, but said they were not in a position to alter Powden’s will.

In other business, the board: