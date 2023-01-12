Read full article on original website
Small hillside collapses outside Johnny Mathis’ home in Hollywood Hills
A small hillside collapsed Tuesday in the Hollywood Hills outside the longtime home of singer Johnny Mathis. No injuries were reported in the minor slide, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. and damaged some landscaping and underground piping. But the dirt and rocks that slid in the 1400 block of Sunset Plaza Drive heavily damaged a parked silver Jaguar, which ABC7 reported belongs to the singer.
Madonna Stars on the Cover of Vanity Fair’s First European ‘Icon Issue’
How does “icon” translate in Italian, French and Spanish? Apparently, as “Madonna.”. After announcing a new world tour on her Instagram account Tuesday, the music diva was revealed as the cover star of three different editions of Vanity Fair. The Italian, French and Spanish versions of the...
Men’s Label Lu’u Dan Wants to Redefine Asian Masculinity
For London-based designer and Kwaidan Editions cofounder Hung La, growing up as a first-generation Vietnamese American in a leafy town in Maryland had meant finding ways of making his Asian roots and his Western life coexist without any form of blueprint. Though he’d worked to come to peace with himself...
Rock's Most Hated Songs and Albums
Hey gang it is Hooker, I just found this list and agree with most of them, but what about you? Kokomo isn't a rock song in my book so it doesn't count, but I agree with Aerosmith (sorry not sorry) and I used to love "We Built This City" when I was a young lad! That took me back.
Britney Spears Claps Back At Reports Of 'Manic Episode' At Restaurant
Over the weekend TMZ reported that Britney Spears had a "manic episode" in a Los Angeles restaurant that caused her husband Sam Asghari to abruptly leave. The report was immediately controversial, with the #FreeBritney Twitter account refuting claims made in the initial report after talking to the waiter who served Sam and Britney.
Selena Gomez Is Dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart
Selena Gomez has a new love interest. The Golden Globe-nominated actress and singer is reportedly dating Andrew "Drew" Taggart of The Chainsmokers, according to Us Weekly. An insider told the outlet that the new couple's romance is "very casual and low-key." “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking...
