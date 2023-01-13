Read full article on original website
BMW Will NOT Copy Mercedes With Subscription-Based Power Boosts
During an industry roundtable at the 2023 Consumer Elecrtonics Show, BMW said it would not offer over-the-air performance upgrades for its electric vehicles. That means if you want your BMW iX to accelerate more quickly, you will need to step up to the M60 variant. This news was confirmed by Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Development. It is important because BMW's stance on this differs from German rival Mercedes-Benz, which caught flack last year for its $1,200 Acceleration Increase subscription.
The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown
The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
Honda Civic Type R-GT Concept Previews New Super GT Race Car
At the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon in Japan, Honda revealed the Honda Civic Type R-GTR, set to take over from the NSX-GT Type S as Honda's factory race car in the top tier of Japanese sports car racing in 2024. Honda Racing Corporation president Koji Watanabe unveiled the new race car with its livery in Honda Racing Corporation's traditional white, red, and blue colors.
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
Fully Loaded Dodge Hornet GT Plus Is A $45,000 Steal
The online configurator for the highly-anticipated 2023 Dodge Hornet has gone live, showcasing the base GT and GT Plus derivatives. The plug-in hybrid models are only slated for sale in spring 2023, so will likely be added to the roster at a later date for you to play around with. In the meantime, we're able to configure what Dodge calls the gateway to Dodge muscle and the models that will likely make up the bulk of the sales for the new crossover.
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country
UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
1.4 Million Pickup Trucks Recalled
Multinational automotive manufacturer Stellantis North America (formerly Chrysler) announced that it had recalled nearly 1.3 million Ram pickup trucks due to faulty tailgates. The car manufacturer, a subsidiary of the Netherlands-based Stellantis NV, said it is recalling a number of 2019-2022 Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickup trucks in the U.S. (roughly 1.23 million), Canada (120,000), Mexico (26,000), and locations outside North America (about 27,000).
This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far
We've got the full DOT list of most recalled cars for 2022, with some surprising numbers. The post Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful
Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price
Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼
The new S650 Ford Mustang brings higher horsepower to the 2024 model. Every trim gets a power bump, including the V8-powered GT. The post The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
America’s Best Used Car for the Money
A recent analysis reveals which used cars offer the best value based on longevity.
The Harbor Freight Gift Every Car Owner Needs
Looking for a last-minute gift that is practical and easy to find? Here is arguably the best Harbor Freight gift anyone who owns a car can ask for this Christmas that is sure to be appreciated---even if the car owner is not mechanically inclined. A Service Center Complaint. In earlier...
6 Cool Cars Up For Grabs At Mecum's Largest Collector Car Auction
The world's largest collector car auction kicked off today in Kissimmee, Florida. Mecum Auctions is hosting the occasion from today to 15 January, and the collection of cars up for grabs is insane. Several main attractions include a 1969 Lockheed 1329 Jetstar private jet and many examples of fine old-school...
