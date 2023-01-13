ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Siouxland high school basketball highlights and scores (1-12-23)

By Anthony Mitchell
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LEPpE_0kDFzvOP00

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school basketball games from January 12th, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

IOWA

Unity Christina 57, Gehlen Catholic 56

Akron-Westfield 64, Alcester-Hudson 32

South O’Brien 31, Emmetsburg 30

MOC-Floyd Valley 90, Sibley-Ocheyedan 52

Sioux Central 85, Pocahontas Area 45

Storm Lake 64, Alta-Aurelia 53

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 74, West Bend-Mallard 54

Woodbine 62, MVAOCOU 25

IKM-Manning 51, Logan-Magnolia 34

George-Little Rock 48, MMCRU 37

SOUTH DAKOTA

Dakota Valley 86, Cedar Catholic 64

NEBRASKA

Stanton 56, Plainview 53

Wayne 53, North Bend Central 41

Winside 55, Walthill 47

Wynot 77, Niobara/Verdigre 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IOWA

Cherokee 74, East Sac County 54

Sibley-Ocheyedan 59, MOC-Floyd Valley 50

Storm Lake 72, Alta-Aurelia 49

West Bend-Mallard 65, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 59

Remsen St. Mary’s 57, West Sioux 37

Woodbine 65, MVAOCOU 60

Sioux City East 61, Le Mars 56

Sioux City West 67, Sioux City North 47

SOUTH DAKOTA

Vermillion 45, Lenox 35

NEBRASKA

Pierce 43, St. Francis 33

North Bend Central 39, Wayne 27

Wakefield 49, Lawton-Bronson 43

Tri-County NE 40, Siouxland Christian 29

Plainview 50, Stanton 44

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Force stave off late Muskies push, defeats Sioux City 2-1

SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The Fargo Force defeated the Sioux City Musketeers by a final score of 2-1.  Fargo netted their first goal at the 8:29 mark of the first period on Jacob Napier’s fourth goal of the season to strike the scoreboard first.  The Force doubled their lead early in the second period on […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week (1-15-23)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – We’re just a few weeks away from the start of postseason play for high school basketball and wrestling, and Siouxlanders continue to give us a buffet of top moments to curb our hunger. Catch the best of the best in the latest edition if our SportsZone Top 5 Plays of […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Dordt Mourns Loss of Student, Emma Nibbelink

Emma Nibbelink, a Dordt University freshman from Luverne, Minnesota, passed away in a car accident on Tuesday, January 10. “We grieve Emma’s passing, and we pray for the Holy Spirit to be near to her family and friends,” says Dr. Erik Hoekstra, president of Dordt. “We have Christ’s assurance of going before Emma to prepare a place, which provides hope even during the sadness we experience today.”
LUVERNE, MN
doniphanherald.com

Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter

OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
OMAHA, NE
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Mork & Mindy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Meet Mork and Mindy. They’re both 9-to-12-month-old, cream-and-white kittens. These two are brother and sister. They were surrendered to the shelter after their former owner passed away. The shelter’s hoping to find them a home together. Not only do they have the cutest faces, […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

State stocks five lakes with thousands of cold-water loving rainbow trout

Statewide Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock rainbow trout in five urban lakes and ponds this month for anglers who enjoy winter fishing. Mike Steuck, the DNR’s regional fisheries supervisor for northeast Iowa, says trout get stressed in warmer water and can even die if the temperature is too high.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Fire Destroys Rock Valley Hay Auction Building

Rock Valley, Iowa — A business shop and office at the Rock Valley Hay Auction was destroyed in a fire on Wednesday evening, January 11, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 9:00 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a fire at the Hay Auction in eastern Rock Valley.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
Ted Rivers

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska

Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
NEBRASKA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Two Taken To Area Hospitals After Saturday Morning Crash

Hull, Iowa — Two Sioux Center residents were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a Saturday morning rollover crash near Hull. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap took place at 10:14 Saturday morning on Highway 18, three miles northwest of Hull. Deputies say...
HULL, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Rain

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Rain, a 9-to-12-month-old, female, brown tabby kitten. She was found on the 1900 block of Grandview Boulevard. The shelter says she’s a sweet petite who’s very friendly to people and other cats. Rain is available for adoption now. If you’ve lost your […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kwit.org

NEWS 1.12.23: Woodbury County Supervisor's Wife Faces Voter Fraud Charges, Ricketts Appointed to the U.S. Senate, Iowa School Funding Update, and More

The wife of a Woodbury County Supervisor has been arrested and charged with more than 50 counts of voter fraud. Forty-nine-year-old Kim Taylor of Sioux City is accused of submitting or having others submit dozens of voter registration and absentee ballot request forms in 2020 when her husband was on the ballot. Jeremy Taylor unsuccessfully ran in the Republican primary for Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District in 2020. In November of that same year, Taylor won back his seat on the Supervisors after resigning earlier in the year after the county auditor ruled Taylor did not live at the address listed on his voter registration.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Why are eggs so expensive in Siouxland?

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Egg prices are skyrocketing - some would say they're downright "egg-pensive." Concerns on basic grocery needs come to light when major storms, like the ice storm in the first week of 2023, prevent rural residents from getting into the city to run errands. HyVee is...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Remsen man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Remsen, Iowa man is facing multiple criminal charges, including attempted murder, following a stabbing in Sioux City early Saturday morning. Sioux City Police were called to the 2700 block of Floyd Blvd. just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning where they discovered a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. That man, who is not being identified by police, is currently being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy