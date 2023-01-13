For parents on social media, there seems to be a new trend or talking point about raising children every other week. Whether you’re researching attachment styles, doing a deep dive into how to implement a chore chart, or just desperate to figure out a discipline method that will make your family life less chaotic, there’s an overwhelming amount of information available. When the stakes are as high as “raising your kids to be good people,” it can feel like you’ve got to get the equivalent of an internet master’s degree in psychology to get parenting right. This leads us to the popular conscious parenting tips that are taking the internet by storm.

18 DAYS AGO