My relationships with women as friends are not usually of the long-lasting variety. My mother was proud of being in a sorority at Temple University in the 1930s, a real achievement for a girl from Selbyville during the Great Depression. However, like most other things she wanted and held in high regard, it was not for me. She once asked, tilting her head back proudly and patting her chin, "You were never in a sorority in college, were you?" I shocked her by replying, "Oh, they asked me, but I thanked them and said no." Thinking this could never be true, she quickly retorted, "Which one was it?!" "Delta Zeta," I replied. "Oh, I've heard of them," she said, visibly shocked.

1 DAY AGO