Read full article on original website
Related
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
A woman from Texas is served an eviction order to leave her multi-million dollar home in Italy
Rita Jenrette, age 73, from Texas is an American actress, TV journalist, and real-estate executive. Jenrette has dabbled in politics, real estate, and the entertainment industry. Her first marriage was to Democratic whip John Jenrette of South Carolina. The couple divorced in 1981.
Just hours until Walmart closure sparks unique shopping experience for Americans – and it means slashed prices for all
THE closure of a Walmart store has sparked a unique experience for shoppers looking for a bargain. Bosses closed the Waterworks outlet in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in November. And, items from the store will now be up for grabs in an online auction that starts tomorrow – January 3 – at 9am.
People Are Sharing The Unexpected Signs That They've Aged, And Wow, These Are So Incredibly Relatable
"As a child, I wanted toys, as a teen and young adult, it was clothes, and now, it's furniture and home accessories. I wonder what’s next…"
Guilty! We Book Aisle & Window Seats On Narrowbody Domestic Flights
I feel attacked! The Washington Post wrote an article about couples who book aisle and window seats. I have no shame in admitting that I book a window and aisle seat, hoping we’ll have a less than 100% full flight and the middle seat will remain empty. According to...
Anger Over In-Laws Offering To Clean Couple's 'Dirty' Apartment
The woman's mother-in-law went behind her back to complain it was "dirty" and even offered to come and clean it while she was away.
Ana Walshe was making plans for future, buying more property before disappearance: source
Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., real estate executive Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 and has been missing ever since.
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationship
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. On a recent trip to Las Vegas, we stayed at a resort with multiple pools on a very hot weekend. Predictably, we spent the majority of our time at the pool.
tourcounsel.com
10 Tourist places to visit in the United States
The United States is one of the most visited countries in the world. There are many places that are part of the collective imagination, thanks to world famous photographs, films and songs. In addition, it is a country that hosts a large number of foreigners, so you can find people...
msn.com
Non-Americans Are Sharing "Glaringly Obvious" Ways To Pinpoint An American Abroad, And I'm Suddenly Feeling Self-Conscious
As an American, I always try to blend in when I travel. But maybe I'm not doing a great job, because apparently people from abroad have quite a few ideas about how you can immediately identify an American. So Redditor u/Ermland2 asked, "What’s an obvious sign someone’s American?" Here are some of the responses.
Washington Examiner
The great gas stove meltdown
Few things in life are as disconcerting as the internet’s power to fuel conflict. Left-wingers are out this week promoting bans on gas stoves. Right-wingers are mounting a stiff resistance. Certain Democratic officials and their allies in the press, relying entirely on a popular junk science “study," are experts...
Cape Gazette
Some of the wild women I have known
My relationships with women as friends are not usually of the long-lasting variety. My mother was proud of being in a sorority at Temple University in the 1930s, a real achievement for a girl from Selbyville during the Great Depression. However, like most other things she wanted and held in high regard, it was not for me. She once asked, tilting her head back proudly and patting her chin, "You were never in a sorority in college, were you?" I shocked her by replying, "Oh, they asked me, but I thanked them and said no." Thinking this could never be true, she quickly retorted, "Which one was it?!" "Delta Zeta," I replied. "Oh, I've heard of them," she said, visibly shocked.
Washington Examiner
Eric Adams ramps up calls for help amid NYC migrant influx: 'Breaking point'
New York City is at its “breaking point” as a record influx of migrants continues to flow into the city that never sleeps, Mayor Eric Adams said Friday. The surge led Adams to submit an emergency aid request to the state for extra help to provide shelter for the migrants over the weekend as the city faces an immediate need for “additional capacity.” His request comes after the city received more than 3,100 asylum-seekers in the past week alone.
Comments / 0