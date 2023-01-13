ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
tourcounsel.com

10 Tourist places to visit in the United States

The United States is one of the most visited countries in the world. There are many places that are part of the collective imagination, thanks to world famous photographs, films and songs. In addition, it is a country that hosts a large number of foreigners, so you can find people...
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Examiner

The great gas stove meltdown

Few things in life are as disconcerting as the internet’s power to fuel conflict. Left-wingers are out this week promoting bans on gas stoves. Right-wingers are mounting a stiff resistance. Certain Democratic officials and their allies in the press, relying entirely on a popular junk science “study," are experts...
TEXAS STATE
Cape Gazette

Some of the wild women I have known

My relationships with women as friends are not usually of the long-lasting variety. My mother was proud of being in a sorority at Temple University in the 1930s, a real achievement for a girl from Selbyville during the Great Depression. However, like most other things she wanted and held in high regard, it was not for me. She once asked, tilting her head back proudly and patting her chin, "You were never in a sorority in college, were you?" I shocked her by replying, "Oh, they asked me, but I thanked them and said no." Thinking this could never be true, she quickly retorted, "Which one was it?!" "Delta Zeta," I replied. "Oh, I've heard of them," she said, visibly shocked.
Washington Examiner

Eric Adams ramps up calls for help amid NYC migrant influx: 'Breaking point'

New York City is at its “breaking point” as a record influx of migrants continues to flow into the city that never sleeps, Mayor Eric Adams said Friday. The surge led Adams to submit an emergency aid request to the state for extra help to provide shelter for the migrants over the weekend as the city faces an immediate need for “additional capacity.” His request comes after the city received more than 3,100 asylum-seekers in the past week alone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy