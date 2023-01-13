ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davos 2023: Scaramucci’s SkyBridge bets on $35k bitcoin, targets credit

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – SkyBridge Capital is betting on a sustained turnaround in cryptocurrency markets in 2023, the firm’s founder Anthony Scaramucci said, while admitting this view was “overly bullish”. “If bitcoin could trade back to $35,000, SkyBridge is going to have an amazing year,” Scaramucci...
Volkswagen relishes competition in Chinese EV market

BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen wants to expand both its higher-end and lower-end offering in the Chinese market, China chief Ralf Brandstaetter said on Monday, calling the country’s high-paced, competitive market a “giant fitness centre for the industry”. Volkswagen has long dominated the combustion engine car market in China,...
Kuroda to attend Davos, depart shortly after closely-watched BOJ meeting

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will travel to Davos and attend a panel at the annual World Economic Forum meeting on Friday, the central bank said on Monday. Kuroda will depart on Wednesday, when the BOJ concludes its two-day policy meeting that begins on...
Davos 2023: Global recession seen likely in 2023 -WEF survey

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – Two-thirds of private and public sector chief economists surveyed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) expect a global recession in 2023, the Davos-organiser said on Monday as business and government leaders gathered for its annual meeting. Some 18% considered a world recession “extremely likely” –...
Bitcoin rises 5.6% to $21,044

(Reuters) – Bitcoin rose 5.58% to $21,044 at 2344 GMT on Saturday, adding $1,113 to its previous close. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 27.6% from the year’s low of $16,496 on Jan 1. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, surged...
Japan’s top economic panel debates potential shift away from ‘Abenomics’

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government’s top economic policy panel on Monday held its first round of special sessions that will discuss the medium-to-long term direction of fiscal and monetary policies, including the pros and cons of “Abenomics”. Japan pursued a reflationary policy led by monetary...
Ex Commerzbank female banker seeks $707,000 over discrimination, harassment

LONDON (Reuters) – A former London-based Commerzbank compliance officer is seeking almost 580,000 pounds ($707,000) in compensation after winning a sex and maternity discrimination and harassment case following a near eight-year battle against the German bank. Jagruti Rajput, who joined Commerzbank in 2012 and rose to deputy head of...
German Defence Minister Lambrecht announces resignation

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has asked Chancellor Olaf Scholz for her dismissal, she said in a statement on Monday, the culmination of growing scepticism about her ability to bring the German army into shape against the backdrop of the Ukraine war. “Today I asked the...
British government to block Scottish gender reform law

LONDON (Reuters) – The British government will block a bill passed by the Scottish parliament that makes it easier for people to change their legal gender, its Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said on Monday, the first time it has invoked the power to veto a Scottish law. The bill,...

