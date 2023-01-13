ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onalaska, WI

Silver Alert: Missing man’s phone pinged in Onalaska

By Leah Rivard
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

LA CROSSE CO. (WKBT) – The Village of Pleasant Prairie Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Police say Willie Smoot, Jr. left his home around noon to run errands and never came back.

At 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, police say his phone registered in Onalaska.

Smoot is an 85-year-old Black man. He’s 6’1″ and is bald with a white beard. He has an indent on the right side of his head.

He may be wearing a black baseball cap with a military-style pin, and a blue-grey sweater.

Police say Smoot may have dementia or some other kind of cognitive impairment.

If you see Smoot or his car, a dark blue Chevy Impala with plate AFX-7709, call the Pleasant Prairie Police at (262) 649-7353.

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

