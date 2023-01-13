WISeKey Announces FY 2022 Preliminary Revenues of $25.6 Million, a 15% Increase from FY 2021, Despite the Divestiture of arago

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
The Worldwide Motorcycle Navigation System Industry is Projected to Reach $478.9 Million by 2027 at a 4.4% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Motorcycle Navigation System: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Motorcycle Navigation System estimated at US$354.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$478.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Turkey Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities Report 2022-2027 Featuring Key DC Investors - Equinix, NGN, PENDC, Telehouse, Turkcell, & Turk Telekom - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Turkey Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Turkey data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.43% during 2021-2027. This report analyses the Turkey data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming...
Woonsocket Call
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) will report its fourth quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Monday, January 30, 2023. Alliance management will discuss these results during a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern that same day. To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 407-0784...
Woonsocket Call
Insights on the Blockchain in Media, Advertising and Entertainment Global Market to 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $145 Million - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment estimated at US$473.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 66.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Western Digital to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on January 31, 2023
Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) plans to announce its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will be held that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern. A live audio webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call will be available at investor.wdc.com.
Woonsocket Call
EasyGold to Announce Public Listing of Hartmann & Benz shares on OTC Market Soon
Hartmann & Gold is pleased to announce its public listing on the OTC Market in the near future. The Company’s shares will be available for purchase by the public through the OTC Market, which is known for providing early-stage and developing companies with efficient access to capital. This listing process will take 7 to 8 months to complete and allow us to raise the capital we need to continue growing our business and bring our innovative precious metals products and services to more customers.
Woonsocket Call
Global Energy Efficient Motor Market 2022 to 2027: Initiatives by Industries to Curb Greenhouse Effect Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Energy Efficient Motor Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global energy efficient motor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during 2022-2027. Motors are the major energy-consuming equipment across end-user industries, resulting in high energy costs for companies.
Woonsocket Call
OLAPLEX DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Olaplex Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (“Olaplex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OLPX) in the United States District Court of Central California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Olaplex securities pursuant to the company's September 30, 2021 IPO, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 17, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Woonsocket Call
WISeKey congratulates the winners of the 2023 WISe.ART Excellence Awards
WISeKey congratulates the winners of the 2023 WISe.ART Excellence Awards. Geneva – January 16, 2023 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced its WISeKey Davos 2023 event: NFT Excellence Awards Ceremony. The event will take place on January 18, 2023 at the Piano Bar Hotel of Europe (Promenade 63, 7270, Davos Platz, Switzerland) starting at 16:30 CET. This event will mark the company’s 18th participation at Davos since WISeKey was nominated by the WEF as one of the founding members of the Global Growth Company community.
Woonsocket Call
Medical Aesthetic Devices Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Number of Aesthetic Procedures Worldwide Boosts Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Medical Aesthetic Devices Market, By Type of Device, By Application, By End User, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Medical aesthetic devices are medical devices used to improve appearance. These devices are used to address...
Woonsocket Call
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) on Behalf of Investors
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GWH) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. On December 7, 2022, Grizzly Research published a report which alleged, among other things,...
Woonsocket Call
Wet Chemicals Market for Electronics and Semiconductor Applications Global Report 2022: Growth in Consumer Electronics, Computing and 5G Bolsters Demand - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Wet Chemicals Market for Electronics and Semiconductor Applications - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The wet chemicals market for electronics and semiconductor applications is expected to reach USD 1,617.53 million by the end of this year and is...
Job cuts not top of mind, 'phenomenal opportunity' in Asia -Manulife CEO
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Job cuts are not "top of mind" for Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO), Canada's largest insurer, as it sees significant growth opportunities, fuelled particularly by Asia, CEO Roy Gori said on Monday.
Woonsocket Call
Global Contraband Detectors Strategic Business Report 2022: 36 Players Featured Including ADANI Systems, Astrophysics, Autoclear and CEIA - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Contraband Detectors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Contraband Detectors estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Woonsocket Call
McFarlane Lake Mining Announces Board Changes
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2023) - McFarlane Lake Mining Limited (NEO: MLM) (OTCQB: MLMLF) ("McFarlane" or the "Company"), a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, is announcing today changes to its board. Guy Mahaffy has been a member of the board since the Company went public early last...
Woonsocket Call
bettermoo(d) Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $3 Million
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2023 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO), (OTCQB:MOOOF), (Frankfurt:0I5, WKN:A3DNBE) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d) Food"), is pleased to announce that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") of up to 9,090,909 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.33 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share (each, a "Share") of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder, on exercise, to purchase one (1) Share for a period of twenty-four months following the closing date of the Financing at the exercise price of $0.41 per Share.
Woonsocket Call
Dione Protocol Secures Massive Funding and is Developing One of the Most Advanced Blockchains
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2023) - Dione protocol and its mission to democratize Green Energy has been described as a project powering the crypto revolution using renewable energy. The project has now announced that they are building a blockchain, a safe and secure wallet, and a cross-chain swap for seamless transactions between blockchains.
Woonsocket Call
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Investors
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Southwest Airlines Co. (“Southwest Airlines” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LUV) securities between June 13, 2020 and December 31, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Southwest Airlines investors have until March 13, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
Woonsocket Call
Germany Construction Equipment Market Report 2022: Strategic Assessment & Forecasts to 2028 - High Demand for Excavators Due to Mining, Construction, and Smart City Projects - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Germany Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Germany construction equipment market share by units is expected to reach 101,807 units by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.02%. The Germany construction equipment market is expected to grow at...
Woonsocket Call
SHI International Names Dwight Moore Chief Information Officer
Moore, who joined SHI last year, has more than 20 years’ experience in technology management with large IT corporations. SHI International, one of the largest IT solutions providers in the world, has appointed Dwight Moore its Chief Information Officer. Moore, who joined SHI last year as Chief Technology Officer, assumes overall responsibility for the continued strategic planning, development, and implementation of transformative technologies that will increase efficiencies, improve the digital experience of customers, partners, and employees, and support SHI’s continued growth goals.
Comments / 0