WISeKey Announces FY 2022 Preliminary Revenues of $25.6 Million, a 15% Increase from FY 2021, Despite the Divestiture of arago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2023 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO), (OTCQB:MOOOF), (Frankfurt:0I5, WKN:A3DNBE) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d) Food"), is pleased to announce that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") of up to 9,090,909 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.33 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share (each, a "Share") of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder, on exercise, to purchase one (1) Share for a period of twenty-four months following the closing date of the Financing at the exercise price of $0.41 per Share.

2 DAYS AGO