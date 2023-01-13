ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia

Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...
German Defence Minister Lambrecht announces resignation

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has asked Chancellor Olaf Scholz for her dismissal, she said in a statement on Monday, the culmination of growing scepticism about her ability to bring the German army into shape against the backdrop of the Ukraine war. “Today I asked the...
Putin says Russian military operation going well in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the military operation in Ukraine had gained positive momentum and that he hoped his soldiers would deliver more wins after Russia claimed control of the eastern Ukrainian salt-mining town of Soledar. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one...
Violence at Indonesia nickel smelter protest kills 2, dozens detained

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Two workers were killed in clashes and rioting at an Indonesian nickel smelting facility at the weekend, officials said on Monday, after violence erupted during a protest by a labour group demanding better pay and safety. An Indonesian and a Chinese worker were killed during the...
Protests against pension reform must be peaceful, France’s largest union says

PARIS (Reuters) – Protests against a planned pension reform should remain peaceful, the head of France’s largest labour union said on Monday, ahead of strikes and demonstrations which could disrupt parts of public life later this week. In a rare act of unity, all unions have announced a...
British government to block Scottish gender reform law

LONDON (Reuters) – The British government will block a bill passed by the Scottish parliament that makes it easier for people to change their legal gender, its Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said on Monday, the first time it has invoked the power to veto a Scottish law. The bill,...
China ride giant Didi says to resume new user registration

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s ride hailing giant Didi Global said in a statement on Monday that it would be allowed to resume new user registration, after a more than year-long ban that curbed its growth. It would take effective measures to ensure platform safety and data security, and...
Daughter of Thailand’s exiled former PM Thaksin to seek premiership

BANGKOK (Reuters) – The daughter of Thailand’s self-exiled former leader Thaksin Shinawatra has declared her readiness to run for prime minister in an election this year, as the main opposition seeks to regain power after being ousted in a coup eight years ago. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, whose father Thaksin...
Volkswagen relishes competition in Chinese EV market

BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen wants to expand both its higher-end and lower-end offering in the Chinese market, China chief Ralf Brandstaetter said on Monday, calling the country’s high-paced, competitive market a “giant fitness centre for the industry”. Volkswagen has long dominated the combustion engine car market in China,...
Zimbabwe police arrest 25 opposition members ahead of presidential election

HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwean police on Saturday fired teargas at an opposition party gathering in Harare and arrested 25 of its members, including two members of parliament, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) said. The arrests come after a wave of politically motivated violence against opposition supporters in rural...

