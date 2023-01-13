ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PureWow

6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023

To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
housebeautiful.com

Pinterest Predicts: 3 home trends that will shape 2023

From spa-like showers to front door transformations, the Pinterest Predicts 2023 report has uncovered the biggest home trends that will shape the year ahead. 'Millions of people turn to Pinterest each month to find inspiration for their next interior and DIY projects, and from their search terms we know what they're planning to do and buy next — it's a bit like having a crystal ball,' says Matt Siberry, Head of Home at Pinterest UK.
TODAY.com

Why doesn’t bacon come in resealable packaging? TikToker’s complaint goes viral

We’ve all been there: You reach into your fridge to grab a couple slices of bacon to fry up when you discover your leftover strips have dried up in the fridge. Why? The packaging is to blame: You can’t reseal most bacon packages. This recently happened to one TikToker and she finally decided she'd had enough.
AOL Corp

Shoppers Are Buying Multiples of Amazon’s Best-Selling Cardigan, and Now You Can Snag It for Just $13

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below. It has 8,300 five-star ratings and comes in 27 different colors. Even though I lean into the occasional trend, the most worn items in my closet are always classics like a great pair of jeans, timeless riding boots, and simple cardigans that can easily complete an outfit (and add a little warmth). Recently, I’ve discovered I love wearing V-neck cardigans and sweaters the most, and, thanks to standout reviews from Amazon shoppers, I’m now eyeing this lightweight find that’s on sale in select colors for just $13.
realhomes.com

9 cute pink home decor buys that will make you want to rethink your scheme

Pink, some people love it, other people hate it, and some of us out there only like the millennial kind. Whichever group you fall into, I'm sure I can make you think twice before saying no to this color. I mean, I've certainly managed to change my own mind. I've...
Looking for Low-Stakes Rounds With Bot Lobbies in 'Fortnite'? Here's How to Get in Your Own

A game like Fortnite can really put your skills to the test. The popular battle royale game places you in online lobbies that can host up to 100 players where you can either team up or run solo as you try to climb your way to the top in a variety of game modes. Going up against so many other competitors can present a whole host of challenges, whether your opponents are highly skilled or have some effective strategies to use against you.
The Royal Watering Can Will Get Rid of Mushrooms in 'Disney Dreamlight Valley'

As you progress further through Disney Dreamlight Valley, the cozy life simulation game bringing your favorite Disney characters to life, you'll find your progress blocked by various flora, fauna, and boulders. Even with the royal tools you've picked up around the Valley, they won't be powerful enough to take down everything in your path.
POPSUGAR

Lizzo Gives the Glazed-Doughnut French Manicure Her Own Spin

Image Source: Getty/JOCE/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor. Lizzo is joining the glazed-doughnut nail craze. The singer posted a video of a behind-the-scenes look at an upcoming collection from her clothing brand, Yitty, and she inadvertently showed off her version, which was a glazed-doughnut french manicure with a colorful twist. Lizzo's long nails...
Hypebae

Here's A First Look at Beyoncé and adidas' New IVY PARK Top Ten 2000 Shoe

Adidas is seemingly shifting its focus to its other, less problematic partnerships this year, one of which is Beyoncé‘s dynamic IVY PARK range. The design duo are continuing their successful 2022 with the release of an all-new sneaker silhouette, dubbed the adidas IVY PARK Top Ten 2000. Seemingly taking inspiration from outdoor hiking boots, the refreshed silhouette features all of the classic basketball sneaker’s signature detailing, reimagined with futuristic design details.
People

There's a Rare Sale on the Viral Amazon Coat, Which Keeps You Warm in 'Freezing Weather'

One shopper even said it’s “just as warm” as Canada Goose We can't ignore it any longer: Winter weather is in full force, which means everyone is sporting big puffer coats and layering multiple pairs of socks. So if you're in the market for a new winter coat, now's the time to buy one.  Right now, the famous, viral Amazon coat — aka the Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket — has a rare sale, thanks to a 20 percent off coupon. The super popular coat has amassed thousands of...
