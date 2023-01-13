‘Gruesome scene at best’: Texas man accused of decapitating wife

Read full article on original website
Brewery refuses to host an event for Kyle Rittenhouse attracting threatsAsh JurbergConroe, TX
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputieshoustonstringer_comWillis, TX
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Katy brewer unable to find a buyerCovering KatyKaty, TX
Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhereCovering KatyKaty, TX
fox13memphis.com
Man in Texas sentenced to 35 years in prison for strangling wife to death in 2020
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man in Houston, Texas has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for strangling his wife to death in 2020, officials say. In a news release, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced that Arnold S. Garcia, 32, plead guilty in exchange for a 35-year prison sentence for the murder of Elizabeth Hernandez on Sept. 20, 2020. The Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said that the plea agreement happened the day before a jury was to be selected in his murder trial.
Houston activists say 'vigilante killer' who shot robbery suspect should be charged
HOUSTON — Several community activists gathered Sunday at the southwest Houston taqueria at which a robber was shot and killed earlier this month. They said the shooting went "beyond self-defense" and also characterized it as "a cold-blooded execution." While some are calling him a hero, this group wants the...
fox26houston.com
Truck crashed into church after evening service, woman said to have been impaled
HOUSTON - One woman is in the hospital after she crashed a car into a church right after the church service dismissed. On Sunday evening around 7:40 p.m., Houston police responded to a possible two-car crash that possibly caused a red truck to crash into a church in the 1000 block of Tidwell Road.
orangeandbluepress.com
Texas Teacher’s Dating App Match Possible Murder Suspect
On Friday, an elementary school teacher from Texas who was found dead at her home with multiple gunshots is said to have met her alleged killer on a dating app before she was shot to death. Dating App Done Wrong?. Wendy Duan’s boyfriend Charvas Thompson 26, was arrested Wednesday in...
fox13memphis.com
Texas man accused of murder 3 months after body found decomposing inside closet
HOUSTON — A Texas man is accused of killing a man whose decomposing body was found wrapped in blankets in the closet of a Houston apartment last year, authorities said. According to a news release from the Houston Police Department, Zachary Charles Douglas, 20, has been charged with murder in the death of 48-year-old Stephen Douglas Johnson.
News Channel 25
Houston-area father wants teacher removed after fight with teen son: Report
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A high school teacher in Texas is on administrative leave after fighting a 16-year-old student in a classroom. Cell phone video captured the scuffle between the teacher and a sophomore Wednesday at Humble High School. The school district issued a statement that criticized the teacher for...
Passenger impaled when truck crashed into Houston church after Sunday service, police say
HOUSTON — At least one person was injured when a truck crashed into a church Sunday in north Houston, according to police. It happened along Tidwell Road near Irvington Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. According to police, the truck and another car were involved in a crash but the driver...
Small child hit by vehicle in northwest Harris County, constable says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A small child was hit by a vehicle in northwest Harris County Saturday afternoon, according to Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman. This happened near the Northwest Freeway and Mueschke Road. Herman first tweeted about the incident at 3:26 p.m. Herman said the child was being...
Sheriff: Man killed when shotgun fired during cleaning near Humble
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. — A man fired his shotgun while he was in the process of cleaning it, fatally shooting another man near Humble Saturday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. This happened on Nueces Park Road near the Eastex Freeway and Old Humble Road. The sheriff...
FBCSO: Teen shot, killed in 'targeted' incident in Fresno
FRESNO, Texas — A 17-year-old was shot and killed in what the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is calling a "targeted" incident. It happened on Thursday, Jan. 12 just after 6:30 p.m. near a home on Leadville Ct. in Fresno. Details are limited, but deputies said when they arrived...
KHOU
HPD: Minivan crashes into tree after driver shot to death near Missouri City
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after they said a shooting led to a car crash near Missouri City Saturday morning. Police received the call about the incident around 9:40 a.m. According to investigators, a witness saw a sedan following a red minivan driving north near Blue Ridge Road...
fox26houston.com
Casket found in ditch of Houston neighborhood
Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
Newlywed wife decapitated in ‘gruesome’ killing by husband: Texas sheriff
The decapitated body of a young wife married for less than four months was found by Texas authorities, who have charged her husband in the “gruesome” murder, the Waller County sheriff confirmed to The Post. The 21-year-old Hispanic woman’s body was discovered in the home, but her head was not, Sheriff Troy Guidry said. “It was a portion of a body, dismembered, and a residence that was covered in blood — a gruesome scene, at best,” he told reporters Thursday. The husband, Jared Dicus, 21, was interviewed by cops and confessed to the killing, Guidry revealed. The wife has not yet been identified...
New Caney ISD coach arrested, accused of improper relationship
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A New Caney ISD coach was arrested after being accused of having an improper relationship with a student, according to records. Samantha Shea Cummings, 35, was booked into Montgomery County jail early Saturday morning. Cummings is charged with an improper relationship between an educator and a student, a second-degree felony. She's currently being held on $75,000 bond.
KENS 5
Man uses fake identity to land job at Houston nightclub then robs employees at gunpoint
HOUSTON — A security job who was employed at a downtown Houston nightclub has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for robbing the club and its employees at gunpoint in 2019. The U.S. Department of Justice said Hakeem Alexander Coles used a false identity to land a security...
Sheriff: 2 men dead in apparent murder-suicide outside furniture store in north Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men are dead in an apparent murder-suicide that happened in the parking lot of a shopping center in north Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. This happened shortly before 8 p.m. outside a furniture store on FM 1960 W near Champion...
fox26houston.com
Houston officer shot at during attempted traffic stop, police searching area for suspect
HOUSTON - Police are searching for a suspect after he shot at an officer and left the scene. Wyatt Martin, Assistant Chief with Houston Police Department says an officer was performing a traffic stop in the 13700 block of Cambury St. around 6:50 p.m. A male driver exited the vehicle the officer was trying to stop with a rifle in his hand. The man then ran away on foot towards the 13000 block of Ella Boulevard.
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent Abuse
Are You Suffering Domestic Abuse? Investigators Need You to Take These Pro-Active Steps. According to a domestic violence advocacy group, over 200 people were murdered by their spouses or intimate partners in Texas in 2021. Statewide statistics for 2022 haven't been made available yet. The Texas Council on Family Violence(TCFV) and the author of the report tracked 204 homicides related to domestic violence, a decrease from 228 homicides in 2020, the group reported.tcfv.org/wp-content/uploads/tcfv_htv_rprt_2021.pdf Harris County in Houston, Texas, led the state with 46 homicides related to domestic abuse. VIctims that were killed across the state ranged in age from 16-85, according to the report, which included 165 women, 35 men and 12 people identified as LGBTQ individuals. The report also showed more than half the victims were Black or Hispanic, and that most of the fatalities occurred at a residence.
cw39.com
Man killed in overnight Houston shooting
HOUSTON, TX (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shooting in Houston early Saturday morning. According to Houston police, officers were called to the intersection of Sandpiper Drive and Chatham Island Lane at about 3 a.m. for a reported shooting. Residents in the area said they heard gunshots...
Surveillance video shows husband the day his wife was found decapitated
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — Surveillance video shows a husband on the same day his wife was found decapitated in Waller County on Wednesday. The woman was identified as Anggy Diaz, 21. Her husband, Jared James Dicus, has been charged with her death, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry confirmed. Dicus...
