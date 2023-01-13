Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Kirby Smart isn’t telling the truth after Georgia’s win against TCU in the national championship
Kirby Smart is on top of the world after his Georgia Bulldogs won their second straight national championship this week via a win over TCU in the College Football Playoff finals. But for some reason, Smart can’t tell the truth. Immediately after Georgia’s win against TCU, Smart claimed “everyone”...
UGA football player and staffer killed hours after UGA championship celebration
University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single car crash just hours after their team celebrated its national championship with a victory parade and celebration, according to a statement from the UGA Athletic Association and reporting from CNN affiliate WXIA.
5 college football teams with best chance to stop Georgia 3-peat
Looking ahead to the 2023 college football season, here are five teams with the best chance to stop Georgia from winning a third straight national championship. People have been debating where the Georgia Bulldogs’ recent runs ranks them among all-time college football dynasties. It’s hard to say exactly but...
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Paul Finebaum Predicts College Football's 'Next Georgia'
Paul Finebaum's pick is in. While Georgia appears to be ready to dominate college football for years to come, the ESPN college football analyst sees one program as the "next Georgia." Finebaum believes Ohio State is best situated to do so. "They have everything you need to contend," Finebaum said ...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player in transfer portal announces new destination
The Tennessee Vols lost true freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson to the transfer portal on Friday and the former four-star recruit already has a new home. Jackson announced on Sunday afternoon that he’s transferring to Indiana. Jackson was set to compete this spring with redshirt senior Joe Milton and five-star...
After latest visit, Tennessee still standing out to in-state DB target
One of Tennessee's top in-state targets, Class of 2024 defensive back Marcus Goree Jr. of Cleveland, Tenn., was back in Knoxville on Saturday for the Vols' first junior day of the year.
BREAKING: Five-Star Shooting Guard Ian Jackson Commits to Hubert Davis, UNC
During Hubert Davis' senior season at North Carolina, he led the Tar Heels to the biggest comeback in school history, scoring 30 points to help erase a 22-point deficit and beat Wake Forest. Thirty-one years later, Davis and his staff accomplished the recruiting equivalent by securing a commitment from Ian Jackson, the No. 2 overall ranked player in the 2024 class.
2023 offensive tackle Chrisdasson Saint-Jean considering four down the stretch
Chrisdasson Saint-Jean has been verbally committed to West Virginia since late November, but he decided not to end his recruitment during the early signing period. The 2023 offensive tackle recruit from Orlando (Fla.) Evans wanted to take a look at three other college options. "I took an official visit to...
New Coaches Poll Top 25 released after another week of college basketball
Another week of college basketball has come and gone, with plenty of excitement again hitting the hardwood. After the last week of action, a new Coaches Poll Top 25 has been released with plenty of movement inside the rankings. Four ranked teams went 0-2 on the week, including No. 6...
247Sports
College football rankings: Athlon Sports Magazine predicts preseason top 25
College football rankings are already beginning to surface for 2023, and Steve Lassan of Athlon Sports Magazine is expecting a near repeat of the 2022 College Football Playoff bracket, with one glaring exception. Athlon is predicting another big year for the SEC, with seven teams selected in their top 25, the most of any conference. The Pac-12 comes in second with five selections.
atozsports.com
Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava comments on his first few weeks with Vols
Unless there’s a surprise this spring/summer, it’ll be the Joe Milton show for the Tennessee Vols at quarterback in 2023. But after the 2023 season, the offense will be handed over to Nico Iamaleava, the highly touted five-star quarterback that Tennessee signed last month. Iamaleava arrived in Knoxville...
Rival Reaction: Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses Indiana's 63-45 win
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses the Indiana 63-45 win over the Badgers. The win snapped IU's three-game losing streak. The Hoosiers are now 11-7 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. Also, Badger players Connor Essegian and Steven Crowl talk about the game, and what they saw.
Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player
Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
atozsports.com
CBS Sports reporter says Vols QB Nico Iamaleava is ‘playing for a contract’ and has another lucrative NIL deal lined up
CBS Sports college football reporter Dennis Dodd released his way-too-early top 25 last week and he has the Tennessee Vols at No. 16. I think that’s a bit low for Tennessee after they beat Clemson by 17 points in the Orange Bowl without Hendon Hooker, Cedric Tillman, Jalin Hyatt, and Jeremy Banks.
BREAKING: Rutgers gets commitment from four-star ATH Gabriel Winowich
Rutgers has received a commitment from Detroit Country Day athlete Gabriel Winowich, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound prospect who figures to be a running back at the next level. Winowich, a four-star, Top247 prospect, chooses the Scarlet Knights over offers from Marshall and Maryland. He becomes the second commitment for Rutgers in the 2024 class, joining in-state offensive lineman Kenny Jones.
atozsports.com
Former Alabama QB has strong take on Vols QB Joe Milton
The expectation for the Tennessee Vols in 2023 is that Joe Milton will be the starting quarterback. Milton started the final two games of the 2022 season after starter Hendon Hooker tore his ACL in Tennessee’s loss to South Carolina. With Hooker off to the NFL, it’s Milton’s turn...
Iowa Basketball: Wednesday's game against Northwestern postponed
Iowa's game against Northwestern that scheduled to be played on Wednesday will be postponed, multiple sources indicated to 247Sports. Northwestern has been playing with an eight-man rotation for the past few weeks and are now dealing with several injury issues and COVID. Iowa has been one of the hottest teams...
Only 7 Teams Were Ranked In Every AP Poll This Season
The final AP poll of the 2022 college football season was released a few days ago and there weren't too many surprises at the top. But while TCU may have shocked the world by getting as far as they did, they weren't ranked in the poll all season. Per FOX Sports, there were only seven teams that ...
