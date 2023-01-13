ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

5 college football teams with best chance to stop Georgia 3-peat

Looking ahead to the 2023 college football season, here are five teams with the best chance to stop Georgia from winning a third straight national championship. People have been debating where the Georgia Bulldogs’ recent runs ranks them among all-time college football dynasties. It’s hard to say exactly but...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Predicts College Football's 'Next Georgia'

Paul Finebaum's pick is in. While Georgia appears to be ready to dominate college football for years to come, the ESPN college football analyst sees one program as the "next Georgia." Finebaum believes Ohio State is best situated to do so. "They have everything you need to contend," Finebaum said ...
ATLANTA, GA
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player in transfer portal announces new destination

The Tennessee Vols lost true freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson to the transfer portal on Friday and the former four-star recruit already has a new home. Jackson announced on Sunday afternoon that he’s transferring to Indiana. Jackson was set to compete this spring with redshirt senior Joe Milton and five-star...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

College football rankings: Athlon Sports Magazine predicts preseason top 25

College football rankings are already beginning to surface for 2023, and Steve Lassan of Athlon Sports Magazine is expecting a near repeat of the 2022 College Football Playoff bracket, with one glaring exception. Athlon is predicting another big year for the SEC, with seven teams selected in their top 25, the most of any conference. The Pac-12 comes in second with five selections.
GEORGIA STATE
atozsports.com

Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava comments on his first few weeks with Vols

Unless there’s a surprise this spring/summer, it’ll be the Joe Milton show for the Tennessee Vols at quarterback in 2023. But after the 2023 season, the offense will be handed over to Nico Iamaleava, the highly touted five-star quarterback that Tennessee signed last month. Iamaleava arrived in Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player

Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

BREAKING: Rutgers gets commitment from four-star ATH Gabriel Winowich

Rutgers has received a commitment from Detroit Country Day athlete Gabriel Winowich, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound prospect who figures to be a running back at the next level. Winowich, a four-star, Top247 prospect, chooses the Scarlet Knights over offers from Marshall and Maryland. He becomes the second commitment for Rutgers in the 2024 class, joining in-state offensive lineman Kenny Jones.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
atozsports.com

Former Alabama QB has strong take on Vols QB Joe Milton

The expectation for the Tennessee Vols in 2023 is that Joe Milton will be the starting quarterback. Milton started the final two games of the 2022 season after starter Hendon Hooker tore his ACL in Tennessee’s loss to South Carolina. With Hooker off to the NFL, it’s Milton’s turn...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Only 7 Teams Were Ranked In Every AP Poll This Season

The final AP poll of the 2022 college football season was released a few days ago and there weren't too many surprises at the top. But while TCU may have shocked the world by getting as far as they did, they weren't ranked in the poll all season. Per FOX Sports, there were only seven teams that ...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy